The Last of Us episode 6 release date, time, channel, and plot

The Last of Us has been one of the biggest hits of 2023. With viewership increasing by the millions with each episode, the show has already achieved something truly rare in entertainment: it’s a video game adaptation that doesn’t suck.

On the contrary, The Last of Us honors its original video game source material and is more than just about bacteria-infested zombies. It probes issues of love, faith, regret, despair, and hope in a way seldom seen on television. Five episodes have been released so far, and if you want to find all the information on episode 6 — including the release date, time, channel, plot synopsis, cast, runtime, and trailer — you’ve come to the right place.

When does episode 6 of The Last of Us release?

Episode 6 of The Last of Us will stream and air on February 19.

HBO Max is one of the top streaming services available.

What time does episode 6 of The Last of Us start?

New episodes air on HBO and HBO Max at 9 p.m. ET on Sunday nights.

What is episode 6 of The Last of Us about?

Episode 6 is titled “Kin,” which is appropriate given what happens in the episode. Joel and Ellie finally reach Wyoming after putting the traumatic events of Kansas City behind them. There, Joel finally reunites with his long-lost brother, Tommy. Joel and Ellie continue to bond, while Joel has a few tense exchanges with his brother.

Can I watch a trailer for episode 6 of The Last of Us?

Sure! Here it is:

Episode 6 Preview | The Last of Us | HBO Max

Who stars in episode 6 of The Last of Us?

According to IMDb, the episode stars Pedro Pascal as Joel Miller, Bella Ramsey as Ellie Williams, Gabriel Luna as Tommy Miller, Rutina Wesley as Maria Miller, Grahame Greene as Marlon, Elaine Miles as Florence, and Phillip A. Covats as the voice of a male Clicker. The episode is directed by Jasmila Zbanic.

How long is episode 6 of The Last of Us?

Episode 6 will run 59-61 minutes.

How many episodes are there in season 1 of The Last of Us?

There are nine scheduled episodes in season 1 of The Last of Us. Originally, there was supposed to be 10, but that changed to nine at an unspecified date.

Will there be a season two of The Last of Us?

Yes! The show has already been renewed for a second season. Stars Pascal and Ramsey will return for the sequel show, but there’s no word yet on whether or not it will be a direct adaptation of The Last of Us Part II video game.

How much does HBO Max cost?

The Last of Us | Official Trailer | HBO Max

To stream The Last of Us on HBO Max, subscribers can choose between two plans. One plan has ads, and the other plan is ad-free. With ads, HBO Max costs $10 a month or $100 per year. Without ads, HBO Max costs $16 a month or $150 per year.

Is The Last of Us worth watching?

The Last of Us is one of the best shows of 2023. From its worldbuilding to its character development, the show is a master class in storytelling. It’s hard to believe that this show was based on a video game. Even non-zombie lovers will appreciate The Last of Us because, at the end of the day, it’s great television.

The Last of Us is created by Craig Mazin (Chernobyl) and Neil Druckmann (Uncharted), with the latter serving as the writer of the video game. On Rotten Tomatoes, The Last of Us sits at 97% on the Tomatometer, with an audience score of 91%. On Metacritic, the film has a Metascore of 84 and a user score of 6.5.

