The Princess bows to no one in Hulu’s new previews

Blair Marnell
By

This summer, the box office has been dominated by Top Gun: Maverick, dinosaurs, and an assortment of superheroes. But if you want a cure for the blockbuster blues, then The Princess may be the film you’ve been looking for.

20th Century Studios’ fantasy/comedy is skipping theaters entirely and going directly to Hulu later this week. And if the trailer for the film is any indication, it’s going to be a fun story to experience in the comfort of our own homes.

Joey King is playing the titular Princess, and she refuses to simply be married off for the good of the kingdom. That’s what is so refreshing about her. In the following video hosted by King, she explains some of the fighting strategies used by her character in the film.

In the next video, the Princess and her best friend, Linh, take on a band of miscreants that have no idea who they are facing. But they’re about to find out the hard way.

Here’s the official synopsis, courtesy of Hulu:

“When a beautiful, strong-willed princess refuses to wed the cruel sociopath to whom she is betrothed, she is kidnapped and locked in a remote tower of her father’s castle. With her scorned, vindictive suitor intent on taking her father’s throne, the princess must protect her family and save the kingdom.”

Joey King in The Princess.

Dominic Cooper co-stars in the movie as Julius, the “sociopath” mentioned above who believes that he can make the Princess his bride and steal her kingdom. Olga Kurylenko also appears in the film as Moira, with Veronica Ngo as Linh.

Le-Van Kiet directed The Princess from a script by Ben Lustig and Jake Thornton. The Princess will premiere on Hulu this Friday, July 1.

