Digital Trends
Movies & TV

‘The Walking Dead’ isn’t quite done with Andrew Lincoln yet

Rick Marshall
By

In a move that’s been coming for months now, The Walking Dead star Andrew Lincoln bid farewell to AMC’s hit television series in a Sunday, November 4, episode that whisked his character off to an unknown destination in its final moments.

Where Lincoln’s character — former sheriff Rick Grimes, who has led the show’s cast of survivors for eight seasons — heads to after the episode’s climax remains a mystery, but the network offered some clues with a surprising announcement that accompanied the episode.

According to AMC, Lincoln will star in a series of feature-length movies for AMC Studios Original Films that will expand The Walking Dead universe, with the first film revealing where the mysterious helicopter flew off to with Rick. That film is expected to begin production in 2019.

AMC’s Chief Content Officer Scott M. Gimple will pen the script for the Walking Dead features, and a multi-year plan is envisioned for the network’s “Walking Dead Universe,” with more films, spinoff series (including the Fear the Walking Dead series), and tie-in projects in various stages of development.

“These films are going to be big evolutions of what we’ve been doing on the show, with the scope and scale of features,” Gimple said in a statement. “We’re starting with the first part of the continuing story of Rick Grimes, and there is much more on the way, featuring yet-unseen worlds of The Walking Dead and faces from the show’s past, as well as new characters we hope to become favorites, told by TWD veterans and emerging voices.”

Based on the comic book series of the same nameThe Walking Dead premiered October 31, 2010, and follows a group of people struggling to survive in a world filled with flesh-eating zombies. Over the course of eight seasons, Rick Grimes has led an ever-changing group of survivors in a battle against threats both undead and very human as they attempt to find safe haven and rebuild their lives.

Season 9 of The Walking Dead premiered October 7, with Lincoln exiting the series during the fifth episode, titled What Comes After. The midseason finale will premiere November 25, with the second half of the season airing in 2019.

Don't Miss

Best new shows and movies to stream: 'The Other Side of the Wind' and more
Estelle Parsons – Roseanne
Movies & TV

Memorable moms and dads: TV’s best parent guest stars

From quirky to cold, calculating, critical, and downright hilarious, television characters' parents often play a memorable role in our favorite shows -- even when it's just for an episode or two.
Posted By Christine Persaud
best shows on netflix patriot act 2
Movies & TV

The best shows on Netflix, from 'The Haunting of Hill House’ to ‘The Good Place’

Looking for a new show to binge? Lucky for you, we've curated a list of the best shows on Netflix, whether you're a fan of outlandish anime, dramatic period pieces, or shows that leave you questioning what lies beyond.
Posted By Will Nicol
an education official trailer poster for 5802269829001
Movies & TV

The best romance films on Netflix will make you fall in love all over again

Looking for a story about love and lust? We've rounded up the best romantic films currently on Netflix, whether you're looking for a story about young love or a man who falls in love with artificial intelligence.
Posted By Brie Barbee
between the streams
Podcasts

Jemaine Clement interview, Falcon and Winter Soldier TV show

This week on Between the Streams, we interview the great Jemaine Clement about his latest projects, including his What We Do in the Shadows TV show. We'll also talk Bohemian Rhapsody, the new Star Wars and Marvel TV shows, and much more.
Posted By Ryan Waniata
best movies on netflix dracula featured
Home Theater

The best movies on Netflix in November, from 'The Witch’ to ‘Dracula’

Save yourself from hours wasted scrolling through Netflix's massive library by checking out our picks for the streamer's best movies available right now, whether you're into explosive action, witty humor, or anything else.
Posted By Will Nicol
Movies & TV

The best documentary films on Netflix (November 2018)

Netflix has plenty of excellent documentaries covering every subject imaginable. From a deep dive into the death of our world's coral reefs to a film about a 2000-year-old Japanese tradition, these are the best documentaries on Netflix.
Posted By Brie Barbee
Rami Malek BOHEMIAN RHAPSODY Freddie Mercury
Movies & TV

‘Bohemian Rhapsody’ rocks the competition, becomes the new box-office champion

Queen biopic Bohemian Rhapsody is the new box-office champion with a $50 million opening weekend that ranks among the best debuts for any movie based on a musician -- real or fictional.
Posted By Rick Marshall
aquaman
Movies & TV

The best new movie trailers: ‘Creed II,’ ‘Aquaman’ and more

Everyone loves a good trailer, but keeping up with what's new isn't easy. That's why we round up the best ones for you. This week, it's new trailers for Creed II and Aquaman, as well as the first, funny trailer for rom-com Isn't It…
Posted By Rick Marshall
best new shows and movies to stream house of cards season 6 2
Movies & TV

Best new shows and movies to stream: ‘The Other Side of the Wind’ and more

Need something to watch this weekend? Check out our list of the best new shows and movies to stream right now. On the list this week: Orson Welles' final film, The Other Side of the Wind, House of Cards season 6, and more.
Posted By Will Nicol
aquaman
Movies & TV

A new trailer and photo debut as 'Aquaman' officially ends post-production

Jason Momoa will bring Aquaman back to the big screen for a solo feature in December 2018. Here's everything we know so far about the aquatic superhero's live-action adventure in the DC Extended Universe.
Posted By Rick Marshall
HBO go vs hbo now
Movies & TV

HBO Go vs. HBO Now: Which streaming service is right for you?

If you're looking to get access to HBO, you might be comparing HBO Go and HBO Now. We break down the differences between the twin streaming services and see how they compare to one another.
Posted By Parker Hall
deadwood movie confirmed
Movies & TV

HBO’s ‘Deadwood’ movie begins production, will finally give series an ending

Production has officially begun on the Deadwood movie, which will be set 10 years after the events of HBO's award-winning drama of the same name that was canceled in 2006 but is widely regarded as one of the best TV series of all time.
Posted By Rick Marshall
Best AI Movies
Emerging Tech

Silver screen machines: These are the all-time best movies about A.I.

There are some great tech documentaries out there, but sometimes you just need a good feature film. But which one to choose for the discerning A.I. fan? Look no further than our list.
Posted By Luke Dormehl
Movies & TV

Get your pulse racing with some of the best action movies on Netflix right now

In need of a movie that will really get your adrenaline pumping? Netflix offers a ton of films that fit the bill, along with a few you might want to avoid. Here, we rounded up the best action movies currently streaming on Netflix.
Posted By Kailla Coomes, Will Nicol