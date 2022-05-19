Meet Sam and Dean’s parents in The Winchesters trailer

It’s not just the Predator that’s returning to haunt people’s homes later this year. Nearly two years ago, Supernatural wrapped up its 15-season run on The CW. The adventures of Sam and Dean Winchester captivated viewers for a long time. But while their story is over, The Winchesters is carrying on the family legacy with the tale of John and Mary — Sam and Dean’s parents.

The CW has released the first trailer for The Winchesters, which features a brief glimpse of Jensen Ackles reprising his role as Dean. In the present day, Dean is looking for some answers about his parents. In the past, or more specifically in the early ’70s, John Winchester returns from war and suddenly finds himself in a world that he isn’t prepared for. He soon meets Mary, a monster hunter, and John’s attempts to “help” Mary actually work against her.

Regardless, John is so taken by Mary that he follows her into darkness as she takes on monsters, demons, and more creatures of the night.

Here’s the official description, courtesy of The CW:

“Before Sam and Dean, there was John and Mary. Told from the perspective of narrator Dean Winchester, this is the epic, untold love story of how John met Mary, and how they put it all on the line to not only save their love, but the entire world.”

Meg Donnelly and Drake Rodger are co-headlining the series as Mary and John. Ackles will remain with the prequel as the narrator, and also an executive producer alongside his wife, Danneel Ackles.

Robbie Thomas wrote and created The Winchesters, and he will executive produce the series alongside Glen Winter. The series will premiere on The CW this fall.

