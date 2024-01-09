 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Entertainment
  3. Guides

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

3 action movies on Hulu you need to watch in January

Blair Marnell
By

If there’s any film genre that Hulu excels at, it’s action movies. A lot of the 20th Century Fox flicks that have no place on Disney+ tend to end up here, and that makes Hulu the ideal home for PG-13 and R-rated action films that don’t fit in with the Disney brand.

This month’s picks for the three action movies on Hulu that you need to watch in January include a monster movie on loan from Universal, a Marvel film, and one of our favorite action flicks from the ’90s.

Recommended Videos

The Mummy (1999)

John Hannah, Rachel Weisz, and Brendan Fraser in The Mummy.
Universal Pictures

Imagine Indiana Jones, but goofier. Somehow, it works for this iteration of The Mummy, which features Brendan Fraser as Rick O’Connell, a roguish adventurer who is hired by Evelyn Carnahan (Rachel Weisz) and her brother, Jonathan Carnahan (John Hannah), to help them find Hamunaptra, Egypt’s fabled City of the Dead.

Related

However, Evelyn’s expedition isn’t the only group out to uncover the city’s secrets. Once there, the rival expeditions accidentally awaken the titular mummy, Imhotep (Arnold Vosloo). After being mummified alive thousands of years before, Imhotep isn’t exactly looking to make friends as he harvests the Americans for fresh body parts. More alarmingly, Imhotep plans to sacrifice Evelyn in order to resurrect his lost lover, unless Rick can find a way to kill the mummy all over again.

Watch The Mummy on Hulu.

X-Men: First Class (2011)

The cast of X-Men: First Class.
20th Century Studios

This Marvel movie must have gotten lost on its way to Disney+. Regardless, X-Men: First Class ranks among the very best Marvel films of the 20th Century Fox era. Director and co-screenwriter Matthew Vaughn only had a short period of time to put together this origin flick, but it has a great cast that rejuvenated the X-Men at a time when the franchise was floundering.

Michael Fassbender is particularly good as Erik Lehnsherr, the man who will go on to become Magneto. Following the murder of his mother at the hands of Sebastian Shaw (Kevin Bacon) in Germany during World War II, Erik ruthlessly hunts down Nazis until he can catch up with his nemesis. But in order to defeat Shaw, Erik has to learn how to trust Charles Xavier (James McAvoy) and Mystique (No Hard Feelings‘ Jennifer Lawrence) before he can help them put together the first generation of the X-Men during the turbulent early ’60s.

Watch X-Men: First Class on Hulu.

Con Air (1997)

Cameron Poe smiling in Con Air.
Buena Vista Pictures Distribution

It may not be scientifically possible for a movie to be any more ’90s than Con Air. Nicolas Cage stars as Cameron Poe, an Army Ranger who is convicted of accidentally killing a man who accosted his wife, Patricia Poe (Monica Potter). After spending eight years in prison, Poe finally gets paroled. But Poe’s first step toward freedom is derailed when he is placed on a prisoner transport plane that gets hijacked by Cyrus “The Virus” Grissom (John Malkovich).

Cyrus has enlisted some of America’s deadliest criminals to enact his plan, including Nathan “Diamond Dog” Jones (Ving Rhames), serial killer Garland “The Marietta Mangler” Greene (Steve Buscemi), Joseph “Pinball” Parker (Dave Chappelle), and Earl “Swamp Thing” Williams (M. C. Gainey). Cyrus and his men initially believe that Poe is one of them. But all Poe really wants to do is tip off the authorities, and get back home to his wife and daughter. And there’s going to be a lot of gunplay and explosions before that can happen.

Watch Con Air on Hulu.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Blair Marnell
Blair Marnell
Blair Marnell has been an entertainment journalist for over 15 years. His bylines have appeared in Wizard Magazine, Geek…
3 underrated action movies on Amazon Freevee you should watch in January
A man and a woman stand in Willy's Wonderland.

There's a lot to admire about Amazon Freevee, especially because it is a way to watch movies for free outside of Prime Video. Yet there's also an incredible amount of dreck on Freevee, especially if you're looking for an action movie. This must be where direct-to-video action movies go in the digital afterlife now that few people are buying DVDs anymore.

Regardless, there are still some hidden gems to be found, and that's why we've put together this list of the three underrated action movies on Amazon Freevee that you should watch in January. Fair warning: More recent films like Baby Driver don't tend to stick around on Freevee for very long, so catch it while you can.
Baby Driver (2017)

Read more
3 underrated sci-fi movies on Amazon Freevee you should watch in January
Mel Gibson as Mad Max in the movie, standing with a leather jacket and looking to the right.

The best part about Amazon Freevee is that, as the name implies, movies are free to access. You don’t need a paid Amazon Prime subscription to watch, but you will get periodic ads throughout the film. That’s not a huge deal: it’s just the right amount of time to refill your drink or popcorn or take a quick bathroom break.

The movie selection on Amazon Freevee is always changing, making it tough to keep up. If you’re looking for something in the sci-fi space, these are three underrated sci-fi movies on Amazon Freevee that you should watch in January before they’re gone. All of them are from the '70s and ‘80s, but they still hold up today.
Mad Max (1979)

Read more
One of the best movies of the 1990s is on HBO Max this January. Here’s why you should watch it
Two men watch a woman run in the snow in Fargo.

Over the course of their decades as one of the most well-known directing duos in the history of Hollywood, Joel and Ethan Coen have made many movies that have more than stood the test of time. Their wild and varied filmography includes dark dramas, straight comedies, and plenty of movies that don't fit neatly into either category. If you're looking to catch up on some of the directing duo's best work and you find yourself scrolling through the great list of movies available on Max, then Fargo is a perfect place to start.

The movie, which tells the story of a kidnapping gone horribly wrong and the comedic investigation into the crime, has spawned a critically acclaimed TV show by Noah Hawley that just premiered its fifth season. Ultimately, though, the original movie still reigns supreme. Here are four reasons you should check it out.
Fargo features Frances McDormand's most unforgettable performance

Read more