3 action movies on Paramount+ you need to watch in October

Blair Marnell
By

If you’re looking for action movies on Paramount+, you should keep in mind that the selection is not all that it appears to be. By itself, Paramount+ has a pretty fair lineup on its home page. But if you look closer, you’ll find that many of the best action flicks are only available on the Paramount+ with Showtime tier. So you’ll have to pay extra if you want the option to get everything.

Fortunately for you, we’ve made sure that every film we selected for this list is available on all tiers of Paramount+. Thus there’s no need to upgrade to see Indiana Jones in his prime, Tom Cruise fighting Precrime, or Vin Diesel pulling off a cinematic resurrection. These are the three action movies on Paramount+ that you need to watch in October.

Raiders of the Lost Ark (1981)

Indiana Jones staring at a golden idol in "Raiders of the Lost Ark."
Paramount Pictures / Lucasfilms

After a brief exit from Paramount+, the first Indiana Jones film, Raiders of the Lost Ark, is back where it belongs. Over four decades ago, Steven Spielberg and George Lucas turned to Star Wars standout Harrison Ford to portray their throwback pulp hero, and the rest was cinematic history. There have been four sequels to date, including the recently released Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny, but none of those films have come close to Raiders in quality.

For his first onscreen adventure, Indy is recruited to find the Ark of the Covenant before it can be claimed by forces loyal to Nazi Germany, including Indy’s old rival, René Belloq (Paul Freeman). But if Indy is to have a real chance, then he needs to reconcile with his ex, Marion Ravenwood (Karen Allen), before the Nazis get to her first.

Watch Raiders of the Lost Ark on Paramount+.

Minority Report (2002)

Tom Cruise in Minority Report.
Amblin Entertainment

Spielberg is also represented this month by Minority Report, the director’s first collaboration with Tom Cruise. In this adaptation of Philip K. Dick‘s original story, murder has been almost eliminated in the future thanks to Precrime. A trio of precogs are able to receive visions before lethal crimes are committed, and Precrime officers, as led by Chief John Anderton (Cruise), are given enough time to stop murders before they can happen.

Colin Farrell co-stars as Danny Witwer, a guy who sure seems like he’s trying to steal Anderton’s thunder. And Witwer may get his chance to take over Anderton’s position when the chief becomes the target of the precogs’ latest prediction. Their vision of the immediate future indicates that Anderton will murder Leo Crow (Mike Binder), a man he has never met. Now, Anderton’s only hope to clear his name is if the precogs have generated a minority report, which is a version of the future in which the murder did not occur.

Watch Minority Report on Paramount+.

XXX: Return of Xander Cage (2017)

The cast of XXX: Return of Xander Cage.
Paramount

Fifteen years after the original XXX movie, Vin Diesel finally reprised his role as Xander Cage for the third movie, the aptly titled XXX: Return of Xander Cage. The movie retcons Cage’s off-screen death (referenced in the last movie) by saying that Cage has been hiding out in exile. CIA agent Jane Marke (Toni Collette) tracks Cage down and persuades him to return in the aftermath of the apparent death of his mentor, Augustus Gibbons (Samuel L. Jackson).

This time, the object that everyone is after is a device that can turn satellites into falling projectiles. To get it back, Cage will have to join forces with a new XXX team including Xiang (Donnie Yen), Nicky Zhou (Kris Wu), Adele Wolff (Ruby Rose), and Becky Clearidge (Nina Dobrev). But after so much time away, Cage doesn’t know who he can trust.

Watch XXX: Return of Xander Cage on Paramount+.

