 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Entertainment
  3. Guides

3 best Amazon Prime Video war movies you should watch on Memorial Day

By
Martin Sheen in Apocalypse Now.
United Artists

To some Americans, Memorial Day is just another three-day holiday weekend. But for anyone who has been to war, or lost loved ones to overseas conflicts, Memorial Day has special significance as an opportunity to honor the fallen and reflect on the sacrifices they made on behalf of our country.

While the vast majority of civilians will never go to war, Hollywood has been making war movies for decades. The best war movies allow the rest of us to better understand the people who lived through it, as well as what they lost and left behind. That was the criteria we used to pick the three best Amazon Prime Video war movies you should watch on Memorial Day. Prime Video doesn’t have a lot of the classics in the genre, but it does feature a handful of the greatest war movies ever made.

Recommended Videos

Apocalypse Now (1979)

Martin Sheen in Apocalypse Now.
United Artists

Apocalypse Now nearly proved to be fatal for its leading man, Martin Sheen, who suffered a heart attack during the filming. It was a notoriously difficult shoot that resulted in an all-time classic. Director Francis Ford Coppola updated Joseph Conrad’s novella Heart of Darkness with co-writer John Milius, and Michael Herr. They moved the story up in time almost a century to the Vietnam War, which was still in America’s recent past when the film came out.

Related

Sheen plays Captain Benjamin L. Willard, a veteran warrior who is sent to assassinate Colonel Walter Kurtz (Marlon Brando) because Kurtz has gone crazy and turned against his country while waging his own private war against the Viet Cong. Kurtz’s followers treat him like he’s a living god and they’re fanatical in their devotion. But getting close to Kurtz requires Willard to go on a dangerous journey that may destroy what’s left of his soul long before he comes face-to-face with his target.

Watch Apocalypse Now on Prime Video.

All Quiet On The Western Front (1979)

The cast of All Quiet on the Western Front.
ITC Entertainment

Erich Maria Remarque’s novel All Quiet on the Western Front has been adapted multiple times, most recently by Netflix. But the 1979 adaptation has already earned its place among the all-time great war movies. The story is set during World War I as a German teenager, Paul Bäumer (Richard Thomas), and his friends are swept up by romantic and patriotic rhetoric to join the war effort against the French.

Stanislaus “Kat” Katczinsky (Ernest Borgnine) mentors the younger troops, who soon discover that the war is far more brutal than they imagined. Death is their constant companion on the battlefield, as Paul is forced to watch the men around him fall one by one with the knowledge that he could be next at any given moment.

Watch All Quiet on the Western Front on Prime Video.

Glory (1989)

The cast of Glory.
Tri-Star Pictures

At the time Glory was released, Matthew Broderick was a bigger name than his co-star Denzel Washington. However, Washington’s performance and subsequent Oscar win for Best Supporting Actor went a long way toward establishing him as a star in the making. This film is based on the true story of Colonel Robert Gould Shaw (Broderick), the man who led the first all-Black regiment of troops during the Civil War.

Alongside his friend Major Cabot Forbes (Cary Elwes), Shaw attempts to mold Private Silas Trip (Washington), Sergeant Major John Rawlins (Morgan Freeman), and the rest of their men  into a united force. But they face racism within the Union army that threatens to keep them from proving themselves in battle. Shaw quickly realizes that he needs to support his men in order to earn their trust. Yet, even the bonds of brotherhood and bravery that emerge may not be enough to carry them to victory and the respect that they deserve.

Watch Glory on Prime Video.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Blair Marnell
Blair Marnell
Blair Marnell has been an entertainment journalist for over 15 years. His bylines have appeared in Wizard Magazine, Geek…
5 great Peacock movies you should watch on Memorial Day weekend
A man looks away in Oppenheimer.

Memorial Day can be a great excuse to get outside as the weather starts to warm up and summer officially kicks off. Sometimes, though, the extra time off that we get can also be a good excuse to catch up on some movies. If you're a Peacock subscriber, you likely already know that the service has a pretty surprising lineup of great movies and TV shows.

Finding the best movies to start with can be difficult, though, which is why we've pulled together a list of the five best movies you can check out on the streaming service this Memorial Day weekend. These movies run the gamut of different genres, so we're hoping there will be something for everyone on this list.
No Time to Die (2021)
NO TIME TO DIE | Final US Trailer

Read more
The best movies on Amazon Prime Video (May 2024)
Promo art for The Blue Angels.

Not even Amazon Prime Video is immune from slow weeks near the end of the month. That's because new movies will be arriving on June 1, which is just over a week away. In the meantime, one of the only recent additions of note is The Blue Angels, a documentary that is simultaneously streaming on Prime Video while also playing in IMAX theaters. For drama fans, Prime Video is adding Bombshell on Saturday, May 25.

Next week's list of the best movies on Amazon Prime Video is bound to look different from the list we have now, simply because some titles may be leaving at the end of May. So check out the full lineup now and catch your favorites while you can. Because on May 31, we'll be presenting the best Prime Video movies that you can watch in June.

Read more
5 great Amazon Prime Video movies to watch in the spring
Nicholas Galitzine and Anne Hathaway in The Idea of You.

If you want proof that 2024 is flying by, stop and realize that spring is almost over. The season of flowers, perfume, cheer, and a fresh start is about to end, so you should definitely make the best out of these last weeks. Luckily, there are more than a few movies to enjoy during these last few days of bliss.

The best movies on Amazon Prime include everything from romantic stories, exciting adventures, and a few bittersweet tales. These movies are perfect for the last days of spring, capturing the feeling of bittersweetness for what is ending and excitement for what's coming. So say goodbye to April showers and pollen with these movies, which will help you go into the summer with a new outlook.
The Idea of You (2024)

Read more