3 rom-coms on Hulu you need to watch in February

Blair Marnell
By

Is love truly in the air during February? For many, it depends on if you’re single or not. Nobody ever said finding a partner in life was easy. But if all you’re really looking for is a fun romantic comedy to watch this month, then you’re in luck. We’ve already picked out the three rom-coms on Hulu that you need to watch in February.

All three of our choices are classic rom-coms that arrived on Hulu this month. And it’s hard to go wrong with performers like Will Smith, Julia Roberts, Angela Bassett, and more. These three films should provide more than enough vicarious romance for the month.

Hitch (2005)

Will Smith and Eva Mendes in Hitch.
Sony Pictures Releasing

Hitch is closing in on its 20th anniversary, but its premise still seems timely in 2024. Alex “Hitch” Hitchens (Will Smith) is a self-proclaimed “date doctor” who successfully coaches other men about how to woo the women to whom they’re attracted. However, Hitch’s latest client, Albert Brennaman (Kevin James), is a particular challenge, especially since the woman he wants to date is a celebrity named Allegra Cole (Amber Valletta).

Hitch may talk a good game, but he soon discovers that his romantic techniques have no effect on gossip columnist Sara Melas (Eva Mendes). She simply doesn’t fall for any of his games. This forces Hitch to reexamine why his teachings work so well for others. But first, he’ll have to deal with the potential loss of his entire reputation.

Watch Hitch on Hulu.

How Stella Got Her Groove Back (1998)

Angela Bassett and Taye Diggs in How Stella Got Her Groove Back.
20th Century Studios

As the title of How Stella Got Her Groove Back implies, Stella Payne (Angela Bassett) does indeed get her groove back, thanks to the love of a much younger man named Winston Shakespeare (Taye Diggs). After a very long period of being a single mother, Stella meets Winston when she impulsively goes on vacation to Jamaica with her best friend from college, Delilah Abraham (Whoopi Goldberg).

Although Stella and Winston’s relationship could have simply been a vacation fling, they both put forth the effort to make their romance work. But the more time that Stella and Winston spend together, the more they realize how differently they perceive each other and their relationship. That’s the kind of problem that takes more than just love to solve.

Watch How Stella Got Her Groove Back on Hulu.

Pretty Woman (1991)

Richard Gere smiles at Julia Roberts in Pretty Woman.
Buena Vista Pictures Distribution

Julia Roberts (Ticket to Paradise) was not an unknown when she headlined Pretty Woman, but this is the movie that made her a star and elevated her to queen of the rom-coms for most of the 1990s. Roberts portrays Vivian Ward, a lively prostitute who is hired by the extremely wealthy Edward Lewis (Richard Gere) when he wanders into the wrong part of town.

Much to Edward’s surprise, he finds Vivian to be extremely fun to be around. That’s why he hires Vivian to be his escort for a week of business engagements. After some initial awkwardness, Vivian takes to Edward’s world and they begin to form a genuine connection. But can they truly find love with each other after this experience? For Seinfeld, Jason Alexander has a rare villainous turn here as Edward’s slimy lawyer, Phillip Stuckey.

Watch Pretty Woman on Hulu.

