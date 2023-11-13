 Skip to main content
3 sci-fi movies on Peacock you need to watch in November

Blair Marnell
By

Generally, we tend to give streamers the benefit of the doubt when it comes to their film libraries. But there’s no getting around the fact that the science fiction selection on Peacock is awful. For every Back to the Future, there are dozens of low-budget schlock-fests like Atlantic Rim, Lord of the Elves, and Dino King. Those are all real movies on Peacock, but they aren’t worth your time. And unfortunately, there’s nothing new on Peacock in November in the popular genre.

With such a thin selection to work with, it can be truly challenging to find sci-fi flicks on Peacock that are worth watching. But after an exhaustive search, we’ve come up with the following three sci-fi movies on Peacock that you need to watch in November.

Freejack (1992)

The cast of Freejack.
Warner Bros. Pictures

In 1992, Freejack presented the idea that Anthony Hopkins’ Ian McCandless was too old to have a romance with Rene Russo’s Julie Rudlund. Yet, by 2013, Hopkins and Russo were playing Thor’s parents in Thor and Thor: The Dark World. Funny how things go sometimes. As for Freejack, one of the most memorable aspects of this film is that The Rolling Stones’ Mick Jagger plays Victor Vacendak, a “bonejacker” from the then future year of 2009 who is paid very well to snatch people from the past just moments before their deaths so that the super wealthy can have new bodies.

That’s why Alex Furlong (Emilio Estevez) is taken from the time of his death in 1991 to 2009, so he can be McCandless’ new body. During the nearly two decades since his “death,” Alex’s fiancée, Julie, was hired as an executive for McCandless in his corporation. And McCandless wants Alex’s body so he can finally court Julie and escape death. Naturally, Alex has his own ideas about maintaining control of his body, which is why he goes on the run as a Freejack in a world that he barely recognizes as his own.

Watch Freejack on Peacock.

Communion (1989)

Christopher Walken in Communion.
New Line Cinema

Author Whitley Strieber insists that Communion is the true story of his experiences with alien abduction. Audiences will have to make up their own minds about whether it’s true or not. The 1989 adaptation of Communion stars Christopher Walken as Strieber.

Under the direction of Philippe Mora, this movie plays more like a horror flick than a science fiction tale. In it, Strieber becomes increasingly unhinged after he and his family experience what he believes to be alien visitations during their vacation in the woods. To understand what’s happening to him, Strieber agrees to undergo hypnotherapy in the hope of uncovering the truth about what he saw and felt.

Watch Communion on Peacock.

Timecop (1994)

Jean-Claude Van Damme in Timecop.
Largo Entertainment

Can Jean-Claude Van Damme karate kick time itself? No, but he can — and does — do the splits in Timecop, which we still contend is the best Van Damme movie ever made. In this adaptation of the lesser-known Timecop comic, Van Damme portrays Max Walker, an agent of the Time Enforcement Commission, an organization that monitors and prevents incursions to the past that could change the future.

What Walker doesn’t know is that Sen. Aaron McComb (Ron Silver) has been using his oversight position of the TEC to send himself and his operatives back in time in order to guide his younger self to the presidency. Ten years earlier, McComb’s men targeted Walker for attempting to foil his plans, which resulted in the death of his wife, Melissa Walker (Mia Sara). Now, Walker has one last chance to fix history and possibly save the love of his life.

Watch Timecop on Peacock.

