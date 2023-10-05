 Skip to main content
3 underrated action movies on Amazon Freevee you should watch in October

Free is the best price, especially if you want to watch action movies. On Amazon Freevee, there are some truly great options to choose from, including Escape From New York, Nobody, and even F9: The Fast Saga. But don’t scroll down too far on Freevee’s home page, because that may lead to stinkers like Piranhaconda or even late-era Steven Seagal flicks.

For the benefit of your sanity, you should let us take the risk by searching for the best options on Freevee. For the month of October, these are the three underrated action movies that you should watch on Amazon Freevee.

Red Sparrow (2018)

Jennifer Lawrence in Red Sparrow.
Could Jennifer Lawrence have played Black Widow? She kind of already did it in Red Sparrow, in which she portrays Dominika Egorova, an ex-ballerina who is blackmailed by her uncle, Ivan Vladimirovich Egorov, (Matthias Schoenaerts), into becoming a Sparrow (undercover agent) for the Russian SVR. Although there are no superhero feats to be found, Dominika becomes a lethal agent in her own right.

Yet out in the field, Dominika has her own agenda when she is ordered to seduce and turn CIA agent Nate Nash (Joel Edgerton). Instead of trying to get Nate to betray his country, Dominika claims that she’s the one who wants to defect. And Dominika’s long game may be on a higher level than anyone else in the spy biz.

Watch Red Sparrow on Amazon FreeVee.

Guns Akimbo (2020)

Daniel Radcliffe in Guns Akimbo.
Some fans have suggested that former Harry Potter star Daniel Radcliffe should be the MCU’s new Wolverine once Hugh Jackman relinquishes the role after Deadpool 3. We can’t quite see that happening, but Radcliffe may have a future in action films if Guns Akimbo is any indication. The movie takes place in an alternate present, where an underground ring has created Skizm, a wild live-stream show that pits criminals in matches to the death.  After Miles Lee Harris (Radcliffe) calls out Skizm online, the game’s founder, Riktor (Ned Dennehy), retaliates by bolting a pair of guns to Miles’ hands and forcing him to take part in Skizm by facing its deadliest killer, Nix (Samara Weaving).

But Miles’ life isn’t the only one on the line. Riktor is also threatening Miles’ girlfriend, Nova Alexander (Ahsoka‘s Natasha Liu Bordizzo). If Miles wants to save Nova and himself, he’ll have to become someone who is capable of greater violence than he ever imagined.

Watch Guns Akimbo on Amazon FreeVee.

Kick-Ass 2 (2013)

Two masked superheroes stand next to each other in Kick-Ass 2.
The sequel to Kick-Ass isn’t quite as much fun as the original, but Kick-Ass 2 has some charms of its own. Chloë Grace Moretz is once again the standout as Mindy Macready, the heroine formerly known as Hit-Girl. While Mindy is attempting (and failing) to leave the hero life behind, she trains Dave Lizewski (Aaron Taylor-Johnson), aka Kick-Ass, to help him become a better vigilante. Meanwhile, their nemesis, Chris D’Amico (Christopher Mintz-Plasse), loses his freakin’ mind and takes on an obscene code name that we cannot repeat on this site.

When Chris’ plans for revenge include his own team of villains, Kick-Ass and the other wannabe heroes are left fighting for their lives. That forces Mindy to fully commit to being Hit-Girl, even if it means the end of any chance she had for a seminormal life.

Watch Kick-Ass 2 on Amazon FreeVee.

