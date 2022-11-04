UFC Fight Night live stream: Watch Rodriguez vs. Lemos

On Saturday night in Las Vegas, 24 fighters are stepping into the Octagon at the UFC Apex for another exciting UFC Fight Night. For the main event, Marina Rodriguez and Amanda Lemos will be duking it out on a women’s strawweight contest (replacing Bryce Mitchell and Movsar Evloev after Evloev had to pull out of the fight due to injury). This will be a long night of MMA action, and if you’re hunting around the web wondering how to watch UFC Fight Night: Rodriguez vs. Lemos online, we’ve got you covered. Here’s how to stream the action live with ESPN+.

Date: Saturday, Nov. 5

Time: 7 p.m. ET/4 p.m. PT (Main Event)

Location: Las Vegas, Nevada

Venue: UFC Apex Arena

How to watch UFC Fight Night: Rodriguez vs. Lemos online in the U.S.

UFC Fight Night is not a pay-per-view event, so while the show itself is free to ESPN+ subscribers, you still need to sign up for the streaming service in order to watch the Rodriguez vs. Lemos live stream. ESPN+ is the sports broadcaster’s premium streaming platform that launched in 2018, doing a lot of the heavy lifting to bring sports like MMA into the streaming age (something that has been slow to happen due to strict region-based broadcasting restrictions).

ESPN+ got a recent price increase and now costs $10 per month or $100 for the first year. ESPN+ is also the only way to watch live UFC pay-per-view events, so it’s a must-have for MMA fans. Another great value option is to upgrade to the Disney Bundle, which gets you Disney+, Hulu, and ESPN+ for just $14 per month, although that’s getting bumped to $15 per month in December.

UFC Fight Night: Rodriguez vs. Lemos (originally billed as Mitchell vs. Evloev before their fight got canceled) is shaping up to be an action-packed event, with a dozen fights spread across two cards. The main event is a bout between third-ranked women’s strawweight Marina Rodriguez (16-1) and Amanda Lemos (12-2). Both women emerged victorious from their most recent fights, with Rodriguez currently on a streak of four straight wins. For the co-main event, welterweight Neil Magny (26-10) will be trading blows with Daniel Rodriguez (17-2).

There are 12 fights in total currently slated for UFC Fight Night: Rodriguez vs. Lemos. The prelims start at 4 p.m. ET/1 p.m. PT, followed by the main event at 7 p.m. ET/4 p.m. PT. After signing up for ESPN+, you can watch the UFC Fight Night: Rodriguez vs. Lemos live stream right on your PC, mobile device, smart TV, streaming stick, and Xbox or PlayStation gaming console.

