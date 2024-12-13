 Skip to main content
3 underrated Amazon Prime Video movies you should watch this weekend (December 13-15)

Hailee Steinfeld in The Edge of Seventeen.
As the holiday season approaches, it can sometimes feel like you just have too much to do. There are decorations to put up, plans to make, gifts to buy, and family to see. Sometimes, though, you want to find some way to unwind at the end of a long and difficult day. If you’re looking for a brief respite from your troubles, then you should know that there’s plenty of great stuff to watch on Amazon Prime Video.

We’ve pulled together three movies that might be particularly great for you to check out this weekend. Whatever you’re looking for, you’re likely to find it in one of these titles.

We also have guides to the best movies on Amazon Prime Video, the best movies on Netflix, the best movies on Hulu, the best movies on Max, and the best movies on Disney+.

The End of the Tour (2015)

David Foster Wallace’s writing made an enormous impact on the culture while he was alive, and his legacy has lingered in the years since. The End of the Tour‘s brilliance comes from the fact that the movie focuses on Wallace through a journalist attempting to profile him for Rolling Stone.

The conversations between the two, and the realities of Wallace’s relatively modest existence, make for a movie that feels discursive and subtle in a way many biopics simply are not. Featuring two genuinely great performances from A Real Pain‘s Jesse Eisenberg and Shrinking‘s Jason Segel, The End of the Tour is affecting precisely because it’s not really going for the jugular.

You can watch The End of the Tour on Amazon Prime Video.

The Edge of Seventeen (2016)

One of the great coming-of-age comedies of the past decade, The Edge of Seventeen tells the story of a fairly isolated young woman who discovers that her only real friend is dating her brother. That discovery sends her spiraling as she starts to alienate everyone around her until eventually she realizes how self-centered she’s being.

This movie lives and dies on the central performance that Hailee Steinfeld delivers, and few actresses have ever acquitted themselves better in this kind of movie. Her Nadine is charismatic, odd, and a tad narcissistic, but only in the way that every teenager is. The movie itself is just as good as Steinfeld, and can be enjoyed by teens who recognize the pains of adolescence and adults who still remember them.

You can watch The Edge of Seventeen on Amazon Prime Video.

Scrooged (1988)

If you’re looking to get into the holiday spirit, but you’re also a little bit of a curmudgeon, then Scrooged might be the movie for you. Bill Murray’s take on the iconic story of A Christmas Carol sees him star as a cold, calculating TV executive who finds himself visited by a series of ghosts asking him to reevaluate his actions.

Combining Murray’s charisma and wit with a story about a cynical man who realizes how much more there is to life is exactly what makes Groundhog Day such an enduring classic, and while Scrooged isn’t quite that good, it’s pretty close.

You can watch Scrooged on Amazon Prime Video.

