Where to watch the 2023 Home Run Derby: live stream for free

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

Before baseball’s best players face off in the All-Star Game, some of the MLB’s top sluggers will compete in the 2023 Home Run Derby. The Home Run Derby is one of the league’s most exciting events, as home runs will fly out of T-Mobile Park all night. Eight players are seeded and will face off in head-to-head matchups, with the winners advancing until one man is left standing and crowned the champion.

The first-round matchups:

(1) Luis Robert Jr. (CWS) vs. (8) Adley Rutschman (BAL)

(2) Pete Alonso (NYM) vs. (7) Julio Rodríguez (SEA)

(3) Mookie Betts (LAD) vs. (6) Vladimir Guerrero Jr. (TOR)

(4) Adolis García (TEX) vs. (5) Randy Arozarena (TB)

Recommended Videos

The action will all take place on Monday night. Find out where to watch the 2023 Home Run Derby below.

How to watch the 2023 Home Run Derby live stream on ESPN

ESPN will stream the 2023 Home Run Derby at 8 p.m. ET on July 10 from Seattle, Washington. On ESPN2, there will be a StatCast alternate presentation with an analytics-focused commentary featuring on-screen graphics, data, and information by StatCast. The Spanish broadcast will be available on ESPN Deportes. The Home Run Derby can also be streamed on the ESPN app and through ESPN.com. Log in with your TV provider for access.

Watch the 2023 Home Run Derby live stream on Hulu with Live TV

The action-packed Home Run Derby on ESPN can be streamed on Hulu with Live TV. ESPN, TNT, TBS, and USA are some of the 85+ channels on the service. Customers can choose two paid plans. The first plan costs $70/month and includes Hulu (with ads) + Live TV, Disney+ (with ads), and ESPN+ (with ads). The second plan costs $83/month and features Hulu (no ads) + Live TV, Disney+ (no ads), and ESPN+ (with ads).

Watch the 2023 Home Run Derby live stream on Sling TV

To access ESPN on Sling TV, subscribe to Sling Orange or the combined bundle of Orange and Blue. ESPN is not available with Sling Blue. Sling Orange costs $40/month, and the combined plan costs $60/month. New users can receive $25 off their first month if they sign up today. Besides ESPN, other channels offered on Sling TV include Food Network, IFC, Travel Channel, and Vice.

Watch the 2023 Home Run Derby live stream on YouTube TV

For a limited time, new YouTube TV subscribers will only pay $65 for the first three months of YouTube TV before it increases to its normal rate of $73 per month. There are over 100 channels, including ESPN, so catch the Home Run Derby on Monday night. If you want to experience YouTube TV, then sign up for a free trial today.

Watch the 2023 Home Run Derby live stream on Fubo TV

Fubo TV has four plans: Pro, $75 per month; Elite, $85 per month; Premiere, $95 per month; and a special Latino package for $33 per month. ESPN is available on Fubo TV, so subscribers can tune in for the derby You can also check out some of the 200+ channels, including MTV, Comedy Central, HGTV, TLC, and FX. New subscribers can try a free seven-day trial.

Watch the 2023 Home Run Derby live stream from abroad with a VPN

Fans of ESPN that will be abroad during the Home Run Derby will need to subscribe to a VPN (virtual private network). VPNs will bypass regional broadcast restrictions that could impede your viewing experience. A service like NordVPN is one of the best VPNs for streaming channels like ESPN. Plus, it offers a 30-day money-back guarantee for new users, so there’s no penalty to try it.

Editors' Recommendations