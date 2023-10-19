3 great action movies on Tubi you need to watch in October

One of the most underrated streaming services is Tubi. Known as a FAST service, Tubi is free at sign-up, and subscribers will gain access to over 50,00 movies and TV shows. Tubi breaks down its content into categories based on genre. For October, the genre to focus on is action.

This month, we’re traveling back 30 years to take advantage of a peak time in action filmmaking. Our selections for the three action movies on Tubi to watch in October include a martial arts sports drama, a Kathryn Bigelow crime thriller, and a clash at a rowdy bar.

Bloodsport (1988)

Without Bloodsport, there is no Jean-Claude Van Damme. The iconic action hero’s big break came in 1988 as Frank Dux, a U.S. army captain well-versed in the art of ninjutsu. Dux is accepted into the Kumite, a secret and illegal mixed martial arts tournament in Hong Kong. Dux abandons his military duties to enter the tournament, which attracts the attention of two military officers looking to arrest him.

Recommended Videos

Yet, Dux enters the tournament and excels in the beginning rounds, showcasing his excellent fighting ability. On the other side of the tournament bracket is Chong Li (Bolo Yeung), the vindictive defending champion. Thanks to Van Damme’s electric in-ring ability and athletic prowess, you’ll be chanting for Dux by the end of the tournament.

Stream Bloodsport on Tubi.

Point Break (1991)

Point Break has everything you want in an action thriller. It expertly combines a rising actor, Keanu Reeves, with a red-hot star, Patrick Swayze, to form a larger-than-life bromance. Point Break has the perfect director in Bigelow, a master of action sequences and visceral filmmaking techniques. Plus, it has an intriguing premise full of thrills and suspense.

Johnny Utah (Keanu Reeves), a hotshot FBI agent, teams with veteran Angelo Pappas (Gary Busey) to investigate a string of bank robberies by a group of criminals who wear rubber masks of former presidents. Believing the robbers to be surfers, Utah goes undercover and infiltrates the gang led by the magnetic Bodhi (Swayze). However, Johnny’s friendship with Bodhi complicates his mission, as the FBI agent’s loyalties are tested.

Stream Point Break on Tubi.

Road House (1989)

When debating the great action heroes of the 1980s and 1990s, names like Sylvester Stallone, Arnold Schwarzenegger, and Bruce Willis will inevitably be brought up. The action star who deserves more credit is Patrick Swayze. Swayze’s good looks and charming personality helped propel him to superstardom in Dirty Dancing and Ghost. However, Swayze deserves more credit for putting his spin on the action genre. One of those action films was Road House.

Swayze stars as James Dalton, a New York City bouncer recruited to take over security at the rowdy Double Deuce bar in Jasper, Missouri. Dalton’s no-nonsense methods work, much to the displeasure of corrupt businessman Brad Wesley (Ben Gazzara), who wants to control the entire town. Road House may fall in the “so bad it’s good” category, but what’s undeniable is Swayze, who gives an entertaining and memorable performance.

Stream Road House on Tubi.

Editors' Recommendations