 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Entertainment
  3. News

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

How to watch the free Bayern Munich vs Manchester United live stream

Jennifer Allen
By

Bayern Munich vs Manchester United sees the two sides kick off their Champions League run with both sides keen to make an impression. The German side is considered to be the favorite with new addition Harry Kane no doubt keen to make an impression. Whichever side you’re backing, there’s only one way to watch the game — via Paramount Plus. It kicks off at 3 PM ET/12 PM PT. We’ve got all you need to know about how to watch the match online including how to see the Bayern Munich vs Manchester United live stream for free.

Watch the Bayern Munich vs Manchester United live stream on Paramount Plus

App icons for Paramount Plus and Showtime.
Digital Trends

Paramount Plus is a relatively new streaming service having began in March 2021 after previously being known as CBS All Access. It’s the home of the UEFA Champions League so you need to sign up to it to catch the whole tournament. It costs $6 per month but you can watch solely the Bayern Munich vs Manchester United live stream for free by signing up for a Paramount Plus free trial. It only lasts seven days but it’s a good taste of what the service has to offer. Keeping on top of what’s new on Paramount Plus is a great idea but you can also be guaranteed of all things Star Trek as well as all things South Park, along with the Scream franchise and both Top Gun movies. There’s also Yellowstone and its spin-off prequel, 1883, and Mayor of Kingstown too. Other soccer also features like the Europa League and Italy’s Serie A.

Watch the Bayern Munich vs Manchester United live stream from abroad with a VPN

NordVPN company name and logo, blue mountain peaks against a white circle on a blue background.
NordVPN

You may travel regularly but streaming services rarely follow you in the way you’d expect. Due to geo-restrictions, you could miss out on using Paramount Plus to watch the Bayern Munich vs Manchester United live stream. That’s why you need to sign up for one of the best VPNs so you can trick the streaming service into thinking you’re still home. This is done by picking a US-based server on the VPN and then connecting to Paramount Plus through it. Our pick of the bunch is NordVPN as it takes seconds to figure out plus it has great security features which keep you safer while browsing online through your hotel Wi-Fi. There’s no NordVPN free trial but it’s worth the fee, especially if you travel often.

Related

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Jennifer Allen
Jennifer Allen
Deals Writer
Jennifer Allen is a technology writer with over 10 years of experience. She primarily writes about the best deals coverage…
Watch Manuel Flores vs Walter Santibanes: How to live stream boxing
A promo poster showing Manuel "Gucci Manny" Flores.

The undefeated Manuel "Gucci Manny" Flores (15-0, 11 KOs) takes on Walter Santibanes (11-2, 2 KOs) in Indio California this week. Flores is a rising star in the super bantamweight division. He's been taking on opponents at a pace we only see in hungry prospects, with his last fight being a split decision win against Franklin Gonzalez in February.

Santibanes shouldn't prove too much of a challenge for Flores. He has only two knockouts in his career, while Flores has ended a majority of his bouts with stoppages. Santibanes' losses were early in his career though, and he's currently on a nine-win streak. This will be the first ten-round bout for both fighters.

Read more
How to watch the free Bologna vs AC Milan live stream from anywhere
A soccer field.

Soccer action continues today, with Bologna seeking revenge against AC Milan after their 2-0 loss the last time they met. If you’re a soccer fan you may be wondering where you can watch the game online, and if you’re in search of a deal you may be wondering how to watch the Bologna vs AC Milan live stream for free. Paramount Plus is the exclusive place to watch the game today, and Paramount offers a way to watch the game for free. We’ve got those details, as well as details on how to watch if you’re traveling come game time.
Watch the Bologna vs AC Milan live stream on Paramount Plus

Paramount Plus is the standalone streaming platform of CBS. This makes it a premier landing spot for sports coverage, and original content like Yellowstone makes it worth considering if you’re trying to watch the Bologna vs AC Milan live stream. There’s almost always something new on Paramount to watch, and that includes today’s soccer action. If you’re hoping to watch Bologna vs AC Milan without opening up your wallet, you can take advantage of a Paramount Plus free trial, which is available to first-time subscribers. If you’ve exhausted your Paramount Plus free trial you’ll need to get a paid subscription, but you’ll also get access to everything coming to Paramount Plus over the next month, in addition to today’s Bologna vs AC Milan live stream.

Read more
Eagles vs. Chiefs live stream: Watch the Super Bowl for FREE
Super Bowl 2023 on the NFL app on an iPhone.

Super Bowl Sunday is now underway. The Super Bowl is one of the biggest sporting events in the world, and millions of people tune in every year to watch the best teams in the NFL compete for the championship. If you've all already started consuming snacks and drinks, but you're still looking for the best way to watch the Super Bowl online, we're here to help. Below, we've laid out all of your options for watching the Eagles vs Chiefs live stream, including one way you can tune in to Super Bowl LVII for free (legally). You'll want to hurry, though: You're missing all the action by being here reading this.
Watch the Eagles vs Chiefs live stream for free

For Super Bowl LVII, the Kansas City Chiefs are facing off against the Philadelphia Eagles on regular TV and not NFL Sunday Ticket. Both teams were considered likely to play for the championship, so this matchup is no huge surprise to football fans. But viewers are also sure to be tuning in for the ever-famous Super Bowl commercials as well as the Super Bowl 2023 halftime show, with Rihanna headlining the intermission.

Read more