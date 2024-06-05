After his breakout role as Coriolanus Snow in The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes, Tom Blyth has found his next big project. Per Deadline, Blyth has been cast in Watch Dogs, New Regency’s adaptation of the beloved Ubisoft video game series. Blyth will star opposite Sophie Wilde, the Australian actress who headlined A24’s Talk to Me.

Mathieu Turi, the director of The Deep Dark and Meander, will direct Watch Dogs based on an original draft from Christie LeBlanc, with revisions by Victoria Bata. Watch Dogs stems from New Regency and will be produced by its Chairman and CEO Yariv Milchan and Natalie Lehmann, president of motion pictures and television. Margaret Boykin, head of content at Ubisoft Film & Television, will also produce.

Released in 2014, Watch Dogs is an action-adventure game set in the world of hackers where technology greatly impacts society. Set in Chicago, Watch Dogs follows main character Aiden Pearce, a former criminal turned hacker out for revenge after a devastating family tragedy. Players can hack the city’s computers to control all aspects of its infrastructure.

The success and popularity of Watch Dogs spawned two sequels: 2016’s Watch Dogs 2 and 2020’s Watch Dogs: Legion. Both games introduced new playable characters in different cities, with Watch Dogs 2 set in a fictionalized version of the San Francisco Bay Area and Watch Dogs: Legion set in a dystopian London. Besides The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes, Blyth is currently the star of MGM+’s Billy the Kid in the titular role. Meanwhile, Wilde will appear in Halina Reijn’s erotic thriller Babygirl later this year.

