 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Entertainment
  3. News

Video game adaptation Watch Dogs finds its two lead stars

By
A man with blonde hair and a red suit stands and stares.
Lionsgate Films

After his breakout role as Coriolanus Snow in The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes, Tom Blyth has found his next big project. Per Deadline, Blyth has been cast in Watch Dogs, New Regency’s adaptation of the beloved Ubisoft video game series. Blyth will star opposite Sophie Wilde, the Australian actress who headlined A24’s Talk to Me.

Mathieu Turi, the director of The Deep Dark and Meander, will direct Watch Dogs based on an original draft from Christie LeBlanc, with revisions by Victoria Bata. Watch Dogs stems from New Regency and will be produced by its Chairman and CEO Yariv Milchan and Natalie Lehmann, president of motion pictures and television. Margaret Boykin, head of content at Ubisoft Film & Television, will also produce.

Recommended Videos

Released in 2014, Watch Dogs is an action-adventure game set in the world of hackers where technology greatly impacts society. Set in Chicago, Watch Dogs follows main character Aiden Pearce, a former criminal turned hacker out for revenge after a devastating family tragedy. Players can hack the city’s computers to control all aspects of its infrastructure.

The success and popularity of Watch Dogs spawned two sequels: 2016’s Watch Dogs 2 and 2020’s Watch Dogs: Legion. Both games introduced new playable characters in different cities, with Watch Dogs 2 set in a fictionalized version of the San Francisco Bay Area and Watch Dogs: Legion set in a dystopian London.

Besides The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes, Blyth is currently the star of MGM+’s Billy the Kid in the titular role. Meanwhile, Wilde will appear in Halina Reijn’s erotic thriller Babygirl later this year.

Editors' Recommendations

Dan Girolamo
Dan Girolamo
Entertainment Writer
Dan is a passionate and multitalented content creator with experience in pop culture, entertainment, and sports. Throughout…
Get Paramount+, AMC+, MGM+ and Starz for free with this Sling TV deal
Sling TV logo on Apple TV.

Sling is already known as one of the best live TV streaming services due to its high levels of flexibility. But now with great Sling TV deals you can get even more content from some of the most major content suppliers out there for no extra charge, at least for a month. That's because Sling is offering a free month (and total savings of $33) when you get Premium Pass with with a base service.  To find the deal yourself, tap the button below and then scroll down or use your browser's find tool to get to the "Save even more" area, zeroing in on the deal on the right. That gives you Paramount+ with Showtime, AMC+, STARZ, and MGM. We know this is a complex deal and figuring out what you're getting and what base service you want isn't going to come easy. So keep reading to have it all simplified.

Why you should try Sling with Sling Premium Pass for free (and how to get it)

Read more
Grab this Sling TV deal to watch the NBA Finals for just $20
NBA on Sling TV.

If you want to watch the NBA finals this June, you know that it can be tricky. However, if you get Sling Orange (or, possibly, Sling Blue if you're in select markets) you can make sure you can watch the finals. And right now, you can get your Sling subscription for just $12 for the month, saving you $20 from the usual price of $40. To do so, just tap the button below. Or, keep reading to see why you'll want to watch the NBA finals on Sling. Just remember that game one of the NBA finals starts on June 6th at 8:30 p.m. ET, so you'll want to pick something soon.

Why you should watch the NBA finals on Sling
Sling TV offers a pared-down approach to watching TV. Instead of offering you hundreds and hundreds of channels at a top-dollar rate, Sling lets you pick more controlled packages. This year the NBA finals are viewable via the ESPN channels (including 2 and 3) or via ABC. That means that Sling Orange is the way to go, as it is the package that is most favored to sports content and has the ESPNs. If, in the battle of Sling Orange and Sling Blue you choose blue, however, and you're in select markets (including Chicago, LA, Houston, NYC, and others) you can also get the ABC stream via Sling Blue, which focuses on news and entertainment channels more than Sling Orange.

Read more
Hurry! Sling Orange and Sling Blue are both down to $20 right now
Sling TV app icon on Apple TV.

Sling TV is one of the most popular ways of watching live shows on a smart TV, and now is a great time to sign up for Sling Orange and Sling Blue. That's because you can get $20 off on your first month for either plan, so you'll only have to pay $20. We're not sure how much time is remaining before this offer expires though, so if you want that extra value from your Sling TV subscription, you're going to have to complete the process as soon as possible.

Why you should sign up for Sling TV
Sling TV is included in our list of the best live TV streaming services, offering incredible flexibility through its Sling Orange and Sling Blue plans. You can purchase add-ons for these base channel packages, which are largely similar in what they offer. However, there are also some important differences in Sling TV channels -- Disney Channel and ESPN are only found in Sling Orange, while MSNBC and Fox can only be accessed on Sling Blue. Additionally, you can only stream a Sling Orange plan on one device at a time, but you can stream a Sling Blue plan on up to three devices at a time.

Read more