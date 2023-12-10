 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Entertainment
  3. Guides

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

Philadelphia Eagles vs. Dallas Cowboys live stream: watch the NFL for free

Dan Girolamo
By

One of the NFC’s best rivalries will be renewed on Sunday Night Football as the Philadelphia Eagles (10-2) travel to the Lone Star State to play the Dallas Cowboys (9-3). The game starts at 8:20 p.m. ET/5:20 p.m. PT on Sunday, December 10. Eagles versus Cowboys will air on NBC, with Mike Tirico, Cris Collinsworth, and Melissa Stark on the call.

The Eagles were considered the best team in the NFC for nearly the entire season, but that changed after last week’s 42-19 loss to the San Francisco 49ers. Now, Philadelphia must quickly regroup to take on the red-hot Cowboys. Since they lost to the Eagles on November 5, the Cowboys have won four straight, including Week 13’s 41-35 win over the Seattle Seahawks. If Dallas defeats the Eagles, they will be tied at the top of the NFC East.

Recommended Videos

With the way things are headed, there is a chance the Eagles and Cowboys could meet for a third time in the NFC playoffs. Philadelphia and Dallas are two of the best teams in the NFC, so it would not surprise anyone if they met for part three. Sunday’s game will air on NBC. If you do not have cable, sign up for Sling TV, a streaming television service that offers NBC and other popular channels for an affordable price. Keep reading to learn more about Sling TV.

Related

Watch the Eagles vs. Cowboys live stream on Sling TV

Sling TV app icon on Apple TV.
Digital Trends

With Sling TV, customers do not need a cable box to watch their favorite channels. Sling TV provides a flexible channel lineup with the ability to upgrade, downgrade, or pause their plan anytime. It’s live TV made easy, which is why Sling TV remains one of the best live TV streaming services.

Sling Orange and Sling Blue are the two individual plans available for purchase. At $40 per month, Orange features 32 channels, including ESPN, ESPN2, ESPN3, Freeform, and Disney Channel. At $45 per month, Blue includes 10 more channels than Orange, taking the total to 42. Blue contains the local broadcasts of NBC, ABC, and Fox. Customers can pay $60 per month to purchase Orange and Blue. Sling TV will take 50% off the first month for new customers.

Watch the Eagles vs. Cowboys live stream from abroad with a VPN

NordVPN running on a MacBook Pro.
NordVPN

The Eagles versus Cowboys is one of the best rivalries in the NFL. These two teams hate each other, and their hard play on the field backs that up. The result of this game will send shockwaves throughout the NFL, so fans will not want to miss it. If you will be outside of the U.S. during the game, download a VPN service to avoid potential streaming issues that may arise in your area.

By combining a VPN with Sling TV, users can combat geographic broadcast restrictions in the area. VPNs use a U.S.-based server to avoid these limitations. Plus, a VPN adds extra privacy and security to your connection. One of the best VPNs to use is NordVPN. If you’re skeptical, NordVPN offers new customers a 30-day money-back guarantee, so there’s no risk in trying the service.

Editors' Recommendations

Dan Girolamo
Dan Girolamo
Entertainment Writer
Dan is a passionate and multitalented content creator with experience in pop culture, entertainment, and sports. Throughout…
Green Bay Packers vs. Detroit Lions live stream: watch the NFL on Thanksgiving
The Detroit Lion football players run out of the tunnel on a field.

Thanksgiving is a time for family, food, and football, with the NFL hosting a tripleheader of intriguing matchups. The first game features an NFC North showdown between the Green Bay Packers (4-6) and Detroit Lions (8-2). Kickoff is set for 12:30 p.m. ET/9:30 a.m. PT on November 23. The game will air on Fox, with Kevin Burkhardt, Greg Olsen, Erin Andrews, and Tom Rinaldi providing commentary on the broadcast.

The Lions have been playing on Thanksgiving since 1934. Since 1966, the Lions and Dallas Cowboys have been the only two NFL teams to play on Thanksgiving annually. The Lions are 37-44-2 in Thanksgiving games. Unfortunately for Lions' fans, Detroit has not won a Thanksgiving Day matchup since 2016. However, the Lions are the second-best team in the NFC this season, and Detroit is favored over the Packers by more than a touchdown on FanDuel.

Read more
Kansas City Chiefs vs. Philadelphia Eagles live stream: watch the NFL for free
L'Jarius Sneed of the Kansas City Chiefs repositions himself for the next drive.

Whoever handles the schedule for Monday Night Football is looking like a genius this week, because the top NFL teams from the AFC and NFC are colliding in a rematch from this year's Super Bowl as the Kansas City Chiefs (7-2) take on the Philadelphia Eagles (8-1) in Kansas City. The Chiefs are only a 2-point favorite on FanDuel. As noted above, Kansas City and Philadelphia last played in February of this year during Super Bowl LVII, with the Chiefs winning a close game by a score of 38-35.

Naturally, the Eagles are looking to avenge that loss in this prime-time match-up. But that's not the only intrigue. It's also a brother-versus-brother match-up for Philadelphia's Jason Kelce and Kansas City's Travis Kelce, who has been one of the big stories of this NFL season because he's dating Taylor Swift. This time, there's more than enough drama regardless of whether Swift shows up for the game or not. If you're looking for ways to watch the game, live TV streaming services will broadcast the Chiefs versus the Eagles. Sling TV is an option for consumers looking for the game on a live TV streaming service. Below, you'll find more information on how to watch the Chiefs take on the Eagles.
Watch the the Kansas City Chiefs vs. Philadelphia Eagles live stream on ABC or ESPN

Read more
Chicago Bears vs. Detroit Lions live stream: watch the NFL for free
Jared Goff runs down the field and points.

One of the NFL's oldest rivalries will be renewed on Sunday when the Chicago Bears (3-7) travel to the Motor City to play the Detroit Lions (7-2). Kickoff is scheduled for 1 p.m. ET/10 a.m. PT on November 19. The game will be played at Ford Field in Detroit. Adam Amin and Mark Schlereth will call the game for Fox.

These teams are headed in the complete opposite direction. While they are not mathematically eliminated from the playoffs, the Bears only have three wins, so a trip to the postseason is unlikely. Detroit, however, is first in the NFC North and second in the conference behind the Philadelphia Eagles. If the Lions keep winning and Philadelphia drops a few games, Detroit could snag the top seed in the playoffs.

Read more