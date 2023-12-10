One of the NFC’s best rivalries will be renewed on Sunday Night Football as the Philadelphia Eagles (10-2) travel to the Lone Star State to play the Dallas Cowboys (9-3). The game starts at 8:20 p.m. ET/5:20 p.m. PT on Sunday, December 10. Eagles versus Cowboys will air on NBC, with Mike Tirico, Cris Collinsworth, and Melissa Stark on the call.

The Eagles were considered the best team in the NFC for nearly the entire season, but that changed after last week’s 42-19 loss to the San Francisco 49ers. Now, Philadelphia must quickly regroup to take on the red-hot Cowboys. Since they lost to the Eagles on November 5, the Cowboys have won four straight, including Week 13’s 41-35 win over the Seattle Seahawks. If Dallas defeats the Eagles, they will be tied at the top of the NFC East.

Recommended Videos

With the way things are headed, there is a chance the Eagles and Cowboys could meet for a third time in the NFC playoffs. Philadelphia and Dallas are two of the best teams in the NFC, so it would not surprise anyone if they met for part three. Sunday’s game will air on NBC. If you do not have cable, sign up for Sling TV, a streaming television service that offers NBC and other popular channels for an affordable price. Keep reading to learn more about Sling TV.

Watch the Eagles vs. Cowboys live stream on Sling TV

With Sling TV, customers do not need a cable box to watch their favorite channels. Sling TV provides a flexible channel lineup with the ability to upgrade, downgrade, or pause their plan anytime. It’s live TV made easy, which is why Sling TV remains one of the best live TV streaming services.

Sling Orange and Sling Blue are the two individual plans available for purchase. At $40 per month, Orange features 32 channels, including ESPN, ESPN2, ESPN3, Freeform, and Disney Channel. At $45 per month, Blue includes 10 more channels than Orange, taking the total to 42. Blue contains the local broadcasts of NBC, ABC, and Fox. Customers can pay $60 per month to purchase Orange and Blue. Sling TV will take 50% off the first month for new customers.

Watch the Eagles vs. Cowboys live stream from abroad with a VPN

The Eagles versus Cowboys is one of the best rivalries in the NFL. These two teams hate each other, and their hard play on the field backs that up. The result of this game will send shockwaves throughout the NFL, so fans will not want to miss it. If you will be outside of the U.S. during the game, download a VPN service to avoid potential streaming issues that may arise in your area.

By combining a VPN with Sling TV, users can combat geographic broadcast restrictions in the area. VPNs use a U.S.-based server to avoid these limitations. Plus, a VPN adds extra privacy and security to your connection. One of the best VPNs to use is NordVPN. If you’re skeptical, NordVPN offers new customers a 30-day money-back guarantee, so there’s no risk in trying the service.

Editors' Recommendations