Germany vs. Serbia live stream: watch FIBA Basketball World Cup Final 2023

After two weeks of competition, the 2023 FIBA Basketball World Cup Final is set as Germany will take on Serbia. The game will be played at the Mall of Asia Arena in the Philippines. The big story does not involve the teams in the final but rather the teams who missed the championship.

The U.S. and Canada were on a collision course to play in the final. However, both teams lost in the semifinals. Germany upset Team USA by a score of 113-111. With the loss, Team USA failed to reach the championship in two straight World Cups. On the other side of the bracket, the Canadians soared to the semifinals before losing to Serbia 85-86.

Watch Germany vs. Serbia live stream on ESPN and ESPN+

Players on a basketball court in the FIBA World Cup.
The 2023 FIBA Basketball World Cup Final between Germany and Serbia tips off at 8:30 a.m. ET on Sunday, September 10. The broadcast will air on ESPN2. To watch on a computer, mobile device, or connected TV, use the ESPN app or ESPN.com/watch. Log in with your TV provider to access ESPN2.

Watch Germany vs. Serbia on ESPN2

To stream Germany vs. Serbia, use ESPN+, which costs $10/month or $100/year. ESPN+ features hundreds of live sporting events from the UFC, PGA Tour, and NHL. For subscribers who want more bang for their buck, purchase the Disney bundle for $13/month, which includes Hulu, ESPN+, and Disney+.

Watch Germany vs. Serbia live stream on Hulu with Live TV

Example of Live Guide on Hulu Live TV.
The final between Germany and Serbia on ESPN2 can be seen with Hulu with Live TV. Not only does Hulu with Live TV have ESPN2, but it also features ESPN, ABC, CBS Sports Network, and SEC Network. For $70/month, customers will receive Hulu (with ads) + Live TV, Disney+ (with ads), and ESPN+ (with ads). The second plan costs $83/month and includes Hulu (no ads) + Live TV, Disney+ (no ads), and ESPN+ (with ads).

Watch Germany vs. Serbia live stream on Sling TV

Sling TV app icon on Apple TV.
Catch the FIBA Basketball World Cup Final on ESPN2 through Sling TV. If you are a Sling TV subscriber, you must have either Sling Orange or Sling Orange + Blue. These two plans have ESPN platforms, including ESPN, ESPN2, and ESPN3. Sling Blue, however, does not have ESPN2. Sling Orange costs $40/month, and Sling Orange + Blue costs $60/month. For the first month, new customers will receive 50% off.

Watch Germany vs. Serbia live stream on YouTube TV

YouTube TV on the Google Pixel Tablet.
YouTube TV has many ESPN platforms, including ESPN, ESPN2, and ESPNU. Therefore, YouTube TV subscribers can catch the game between Germany and Serbia on Sunday morning. The rate is $73/month. However, new customers will only pay $65/month for the first three months. Additionally, there is a free trial for new customers.

Watch Germany vs. Serbia on YouTube TV

Watch Germany vs. Serbia live stream on FuboTV

FuboTV app icon on Apple TV.
If you’re looking for nearly 200 channels without a cable box, then try a FuboTV subscription. FuboTV packages have 180 channels, including ESPN2, CBS, Fox, Food Network, and USA. The three FuboTV plans are Pro at $75/month, Elite at $85/month, and Ultimate at $100/month. Plus, new customers can sign up for a free trial.

Watch Germany vs. Serbia live stream from abroad with a VPN

NordVPN running on a MacBook Pro.
For Americans abroad, it’s important to note that streaming services do not work the same outside of the United States. Subscribe to a VPN to bypass regional broadcast restrictions. This means a VPN allows users to pick a server from back in the U.S. to convince the connection that they are streaming at home. NordVPN is one of the better options available. Plus, NordVPN has a 30-day money-back guarantee for new users.

