Hawks vs Mavericks live stream: Can you watch the NBA game for free?

Tyler Geis
By

Tonight the Dallas Mavericks (24-20) are set to visit the Atlanta Hawks (18-26) at the State Farm Arena. The two teams will face off for the first time this season. Both teams are coming off their third loss in a row with Dallas falling to Phoenix Wednesday night and Atlanta falling to Golden State on the same night. Injuries are going to be a key thing tonight, Trae Young is questionable for tonight’s game with a concussion, and Kyrie Irving has just been downgraded to out for the Mavericks this evening.

Despite the injuries, tip-off is set to happen a few minutes past 7:00 p.m. ET tonight. If you’re looking for a platform to live stream the game, look no further than the information provided below.

The Best Way to Watch Hawks vs Mavericks Live Stream

Sling TV on Apple TV.
Sling TV

Save 50% on on your first month with Sling TV. Sports fans who have found their wallets emptied by being tied to cable have cut the chord and found Sling TV as an incredible alternative. When signing up there are several packages to go with. If you’re a sports fan, we recommend Sling Orange as it is the plan that focuses heavy on streaming lives sports. Sling TV does not offer a free trial, but it does offer some money saving tactics and allows you to customize your live streaming experience.

Is There a Free Hawks vs Mavericks Live Stream?

NBA League Pass on YouTube TV.
Phil Nickinson / Digital Trends

Unfortunately, anything that requires an NBA League Pass means it isn’t going to be free. If you were to sign up tonight for, say, Fubo, a service that has a free trial period, as well as sign up for NBA League Pass, you would still be paying out of pocket since NBA League Pass does not have a free trial upon signing up. You can utilize it through YouTube TV, but it’s pretty much the same scenario. No freebies for this live stream tonight, sorry.

How to Watch the Hawks vs Mavericks Live Stream from Abroad

NordVPN for Apple TV.
Derek Malcolm / Digital Trends

When traveling abroad and needing to watch a live stream of your favorite team, it’s best to utilize a virtual private network, or VPN for short. There is a long list of VPNs out there you can utilize, but we would like to recommend NordVPN for its reliability and affordability. With a 30-day money-back guarantee, NordVPN has unlimited bandwidth for live streams, something that pays off big for watching live sports. It’s a service that is compatible with Mac, Windows, iOS, and Android TV, just to name a few.

