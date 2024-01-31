Kings vs Heat live stream: Can you watch the NBA game for free?

The Miami Heat (24-23) are in dire need of putting an end to their seven-game losing streak tonight as the Sacramento Kings (27-18) come to town. It won’t be an easy victory for the Heat, as the Kings have some interesting stats working in their favor. They are 25-9 when they score more than 111 points, and when they allow fewer than 110 points from their opponent, they have an 11-3 record. The Kings look like the real deal this season, sitting in fifth in the Western Conference right now. Miami currently sits just inside the top eight in the East at the 7th spot right now, but needs a win to get their bearings a little more.

The two teams will meet at half court for tip-off tonight at 7:30 p.m. ET. If you were looking for where to catch a live stream of the game online, here is some information on how to do that.

The best way to watch the Kings vs Heat live stream

With 180+ channels, a Fubo free trial period, no contracts, 1,000 hours of DVR record space, and the ability to watch 10 screens simultaneously, you can see why many sports fans are ditching cable and going with Fubo for all their live streaming opportunities in their plans. When signing up, don’t forget to add on your NBA League Pass to catch all the out-of-market action this regular season.

Is there a free Kings vs Heat live stream?

As mentioned above, if you are out of the local market for tonight’s game, you are going to add your NBA League Pass to whatever platform you choose to live stream on. Either it be Fubo or YouTube TV, the NBA League Pass gives you the chance to catch out-of-market action all regular season, and it has a pretty lucrative deal right now. The real kicker here is that it unfortunately does not come with a free trial.

How to watch the Kings vs Heat live stream from abroad

A virtual private network (or VPN) can help you access a U.S.-based stream while traveling abroad outside of the country. It is a cost-effective and even safe way in the sense that you have your data and information encrypted while using the service. We recommend NordVPN; it has unlimited bandwidth for live streams, a 30-day money-back guarantee, and is available in 60 countries.

