On Saturday night, De’Aaron Fox and the Sacramento Kings head to Texas to play Fred VanVleet and the Houston Rockets at the Toyota Center. The game tips off at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT on November 4. Fox, the Kings’ best player, missed Thursday night’s 122-114 loss to the Golden State Warriors with an ankle injury. Fox is close to returning for the Kings (2-2) and may play tonight. The Rockets (1-3) won their first game of the season on Wednesday over the Charlotte Hornets by a score of 128-119.

Kings versus Rockets is a local game, meaning fans in the Sacramento market can watch it on NBC Sports California, and the Houston market can catch the action on AT&T SportsNet Southwest. For NBA fans across the country interested in the game, they will need to purchase NBA League Pass, the league’s television package that includes coverage of every game. One way to stream League Pass is through Sling TV, a streaming television service. Find out more information on Sling TV below.

You can stream news, entertainment, and live sports on Sling TV. No more paying for the channels you don’t want. Sling offers flexible channel lineups with no long-term contracts, allowing customers to choose the channels they want. With the ability to record and save live TV, Sling TV continues to be one of the best live TV streaming services.

The two primary subscription packages are Sling Orange and Sling Blue. Sling Orange costs $40/month and contains 32 total channels, including ESPN, ESPN2, TNT, and Freeform. Sling Blue is a bit more expensive at $45/month, but features more channels, including Fox, ABC, NBC, and Discovery Channel. Subscribers can bundle Sling Orange + Sling Blue and only pay $60/month. New customers will receive 50% off their first month of Sling TV.

Basketball fans interested in the NBA should purchase Sling Orange with NBA League Pass. Customers can now prepay for six months of Sling Orange + League Pass with prices starting at $270. Compared to other packages through various services, Sling TV’s deal is $257 cheaper.

Saturday’s matchup between the Kings and Rockets features some of the game’s most promising young players. The Kings overachieved last season, snapping their 16-season playoff drought. The Rockets are looking to follow suit and end the season over .500 for the first time since 2019-2020. If you’re watching in League Pass in the U.S., you should have no problems accessing the game. However, watching the game abroad may require a VPN.

By combining a VPN with Sling TV, users will alleviate the streaming issues that come up with regional broadcast restrictions. A VPN will bypass these limitations while adding more security and privacy to your connection. A VPN will assign you an IP from the U.S. to make it seem like you’re streaming from home. NordVPN is our top recommendation for VPN services. One of the best VPN services available, NordVPN allows customers to try the service for free for a month.

