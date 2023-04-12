Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

After an exciting first night of action, the attention turns toward night two as four more teams will look to keep their playoff hopes alive in the 2023 Play-In Tournament. Tonight’s doubleheader will feature a No. 9 vs. No. 10 game from the Eastern and Western Conference.

The winners of tonight’s game will move on to play on Friday night, while the losers will be eliminated from playoff contention. The winners will play on Friday night with the No. 8 seed on the line. Find out how to watch the second night of the 2023 NBA Play-In Tournament below.

NBA Play-In Tournament night two doubleheader

In the first game of the night, the No. 10 Chicago Bulls will face off against the No. 9 Toronto Raptors at 7 p.m. ET. The game will be played at Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Ontario. Mark Jones and Doris Burke will be on commentary, with reporter Cassidy Hubbarth roaming the sidelines.

In the second game, the No. 10 Oklahoma City Thunder will play the No. 9 New Orleans Pelicans at 9:30 p.m. ET. The game will be held at the Smoothie King Center in New Orleans, Louisiana. Mike Breen, Jeff Van Gundy, and Mark Jackson will be on the call, while Lisa Salters will serve in the reporting role.

Where to watch night two of the NBA Play-In Tournament

Tonight’s doubleheader will be broadcast exclusively on ESPN, ESPN Radio, and the ESPN App. NBA Countdown Presented by DraftKings Sportsbook will preview the games at 6:30 p.m. on ESPN. Log in with your cable provider to watch.

Watch NBA Play-In Tournament on Hulu with Live TV

The NBA Play-In Tournament matchups on ESPN can be watched through Hulu with Live TV. Stream news, sports, and live events on the service from popular channels like ESPN, FS1, CNN, Fox, and NBC. With two paid plans, Hulu with Live TV subscribers will also receive access to Disney+ and ESPN+. For $70 per month, subscribers can receive Hulu (with ads) + Live TV, Disney+ (with ads), and ESPN+ (with ads). For $83 per month, subscribers can receive Hulu (no ads) + Live TV, Disney+ (no ads), and ESPN+ (with ads).

Watch NBA Play-In Tournament on Sling TV

Sling TV is an intriguing alternative to cable. Both Sling TV packages – Orange and Blue – include ESPN, MTV, NFL Network, and CNN. Both packages cost $40 a month, but subscribers can receive half off ($20) their first month. Subsequent months will then cost the regular rate of $40.

Watch NBA Play-In Tournament on YouTube TV

ESPN’s Play-In games are available to stream on YouTube TV. In addition to ESPN, YouTube TV’s channel list includes MSNBC, Food Network, TNT, and AMC. A YouTube TV subscription costs $73 per month, which includes live TV from over 100 channels. However, new subscribers will pay $63 for the first three months before paying the regular price of $73 kick. Plus, YouTube TV offers a free trial, and there’s no penalty for cancellation during the trial.

Watch NBA Play-In Tournament on Fubo TV

Fubo TV subscribers can stream top channels, such as ESPN, CBS, ABC, and NBC, without cable. Fubo TV price plans include Pro ($75 per month), Elite ($85 per month), and Premiere ($95 per month). All three plans offer a minimum of 150 channels with multiple stream capabilities and Cloud DVR storage. Sign up for a free seven-day trial to experience the service firsthand.

Watch NBA Play-In Tournament abroad with a VPN

If you are traveling abroad, it can be challenging to access streaming services due to IP location rules. To alleviate these problems, use a VPN or virtual private network. VPNs will assign a new, remote IP address to connect to a server within the U.S. Try using a VPN service like NordVPN, which has a free trial period and a 30-day money-back guarantee for new customers.

