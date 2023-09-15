 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Entertainment
  3. Guides

3 action movies on Netflix you need to watch in September

Dan Girolamo
By

Who’s in the mood for some action? From magnetic thrills and invigorating battles to highly choreographed combat scenes and riveting shootouts, action movies always get the blood pumping and the energy rocking. Even with the summer blockbuster season over, action movies are timeless and great to watch throughout the year.

For September, we handpicked three action movies to watch on Netflix. Our choices include the magnum opus from a legendary filmmaker, a war epic set in Somalia, and a sequel starring the modern patron saint of action movies.

Recommended Videos

Heat (1995)

Two men hold guns in a street in Heat.
Warner Bros.

Michael Mann is a master of pitting criminals against cops, forcing his characters to contemplate masculinity and morality as the line between good and evil is blurred. The poster chils for Mann’s skill set is Heat, the 1995 crime drama about a baatle of wills between a criminal mastermind and a dedicated cop. Neil McCauley (Robert De Niro) is an expert thief who lives by a code: “Don’t let yourself get attached to anything you are not willing to walk out on in 30 seconds flat if you feel the heat around the corner.”

Vincent Hanna (Al Pacino) is an unwavering police officer tasked with investigating a robbery committed by McCauley’s crew. McCauley plans one final job before retirement. Standing in his way is Hanna, who wants nothing more than to take McCauley down. Something’s gotta give in this showdown between alpha males.

Stream Heat on Netflix.

Black Hawk Down (2001)

A man winces in battle in Black Hawk Down.
Sony Pictures Releasing

In the excellent modern war movie Black Hawk Down, there are no winners. It’s about survival in this war film from legendary director Ridley Scott. Based on the nonfiction book by Mark Bowden, Black Hawk Down highlights the Battle of Mogadishu in Somalia in 1993. In the film, American troops are sent to Mogadishu via Black Hawk helicopters to capture a Somalian warlord.

However, multiple helicopters are shot down by the rebel militia, trapping a group of American soldiers behind enemy lines. Faced with gunfire from all angles, the Americans must band together to escape the city or die trying. With a strong ensemble (hello, Tom Hardy) and visceral action sequences, Black Hawk Down never lets the audience catch its breath in this heart-racing and visceral depiction of war.

Stream Black Hawk Down on Netflix.

London Has Fallen (2016)

A man walks down a hallway holding a gun as another man walks behind him in London Has Fallen.
Image used with permission by copyright holder

God bless Gerard Butler. The 53-year-old is single-handedly keeping the 1990s-style action movie alive. Butler’s best franchise is the Have Fallen series, and the second film – London Has Fallen – is available to stream on Netflix. After the British Prime Minister suddenly dies, the world’s top leaders convene in London for his funeral, including American President Benjamin Asher (Aaron Eckhart).

Traveling with Asher is Secret Service Agent Mike Banning, the hero at the center of Olympus Has Fallen. With all the important leaders in one location, Islamic terrorists launch an all-out attack on London. Banning initially gets Asher to safety under the streets of London, but the terrorists will stop at nothing to kill the American president. It’s time for Banning to save the world once again.

Stream London Has Fallen on Netflix.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Dan Girolamo
Dan Girolamo
Entertainment Writer
Dan is a passionate and multitalented content creator with experience in pop culture, entertainment, and sports. Throughout…
3 underrated movies on Hulu you need to watch in September
Anya Taylor-Joy in The Menu.

When it comes to movies, Hulu has one of the strongest lineups among the various streaming services. That's because, in addition to the films of 20th Century Studios, Hulu also draws upon movies from other studios and even flicks from around the world to shore up its library. All of the biggest titles tend to be promoted on Hulu's home page, while other new additions sometimes fall by the wayside.

Now that this month's batch of films has arrived, we've put the spotlight on three underrated movies on Hulu that you need to watch in September. Among these picks, there's drama, comedy, horror, and even a throwback action film from two decades ago.
Melancholia (2011)

Read more
3 sci-fi movies on Hulu you need to watch in September
Kaitlyn Dever in No One Will Save You.

It's become apparent recently that sci-fi movies are not always a priority for many of the streaming services. Thankfully, Hulu has a loaded lineup of films for science fiction lovers, including three new additions this month. These are the movies that allow us to step outside of our present and enjoy concepts and technology far beyond our reality. If there's a common theme with this month's sci-fi movies on Hulu, then it's dystopian futures ... including some futures that may be closer than we'd like.

Below, you can find our picks for the three sci-fi movies on Hulu that you need to watch in September. And rest assured, Hulu is also going to have more science fiction delights when October rolls around.
Ready Player One (2018)

Read more
3 underrated movies on Tubi you need to watch in September
Elizabeth Olsen and Jeremy Renner as Jane and Cory in the forest in the film Wind River.

To say the Tubi library is big would be an understatement. There are over 50,000 movies and television shows on Tubi. Although variety is mostly positive, narrowing 50,000 options to one can be a daunting challenge. There will inevitably be movies that don't even cross your radar.

Luckily, we curated a list of three underrated and best movies available to stream on Tubi in September. The group includes a coming-of-age love story, a modern-day prison break, and a terrific thriller from Taylor Sheridan. Check out our selections below.
The First Time (2012)

Read more