3 action movies on Netflix you need to watch in September

Who’s in the mood for some action? From magnetic thrills and invigorating battles to highly choreographed combat scenes and riveting shootouts, action movies always get the blood pumping and the energy rocking. Even with the summer blockbuster season over, action movies are timeless and great to watch throughout the year.

For September, we handpicked three action movies to watch on Netflix. Our choices include the magnum opus from a legendary filmmaker, a war epic set in Somalia, and a sequel starring the modern patron saint of action movies.

Recommended Videos

Heat (1995)

Michael Mann is a master of pitting criminals against cops, forcing his characters to contemplate masculinity and morality as the line between good and evil is blurred. The poster chils for Mann’s skill set is Heat, the 1995 crime drama about a baatle of wills between a criminal mastermind and a dedicated cop. Neil McCauley (Robert De Niro) is an expert thief who lives by a code: “Don’t let yourself get attached to anything you are not willing to walk out on in 30 seconds flat if you feel the heat around the corner.”

Vincent Hanna (Al Pacino) is an unwavering police officer tasked with investigating a robbery committed by McCauley’s crew. McCauley plans one final job before retirement. Standing in his way is Hanna, who wants nothing more than to take McCauley down. Something’s gotta give in this showdown between alpha males.

Stream Heat on Netflix.

Black Hawk Down (2001)

In the excellent modern war movie Black Hawk Down, there are no winners. It’s about survival in this war film from legendary director Ridley Scott. Based on the nonfiction book by Mark Bowden, Black Hawk Down highlights the Battle of Mogadishu in Somalia in 1993. In the film, American troops are sent to Mogadishu via Black Hawk helicopters to capture a Somalian warlord.

However, multiple helicopters are shot down by the rebel militia, trapping a group of American soldiers behind enemy lines. Faced with gunfire from all angles, the Americans must band together to escape the city or die trying. With a strong ensemble (hello, Tom Hardy) and visceral action sequences, Black Hawk Down never lets the audience catch its breath in this heart-racing and visceral depiction of war.

Stream Black Hawk Down on Netflix.

London Has Fallen (2016)

God bless Gerard Butler. The 53-year-old is single-handedly keeping the 1990s-style action movie alive. Butler’s best franchise is the Have Fallen series, and the second film – London Has Fallen – is available to stream on Netflix. After the British Prime Minister suddenly dies, the world’s top leaders convene in London for his funeral, including American President Benjamin Asher (Aaron Eckhart).

Traveling with Asher is Secret Service Agent Mike Banning, the hero at the center of Olympus Has Fallen. With all the important leaders in one location, Islamic terrorists launch an all-out attack on London. Banning initially gets Asher to safety under the streets of London, but the terrorists will stop at nothing to kill the American president. It’s time for Banning to save the world once again.

Stream London Has Fallen on Netflix.

Editors' Recommendations