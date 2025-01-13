 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Entertainment
  3. Streaming Guides

5 sci-fi movies on Netflix you need to watch in January 2025

By
Three men have a talk in Inception.
Warner Bros.

Netflix is starting 2025 on a high note with its sci-fi collection. Netflix’s original content has been pushed aside for a swarm of licensed movies from other streamers. Take Dune and Dune: Part Two (more on that below). The two-part adaptation of Frank Herbert’s novel has primarily lived on Max. Now, the sci-fi epics are on Netflix and will certainly find a new audience.

That’s the power Netflix can provide for a movie. Netflix continues to have the biggest audience among the streamers, and popular sci-fi movies will continue to benefit from its reach. For more sci-fi, check out our recommendations, including a polarizing Kevin Costner title, an innovative heist drama, and a fantasy buddy cop tale.

Recommended Videos

We also have guides to the best new movies to stream, the best movies on Netflix, the best movies on Hulu, the best movies on Amazon Prime Video, the best movies on Maxand the best movies on Disney+.

Related

Dune: Part Two (2024)

Lady Jessica and Chani talk in Dune: Part Two.
Warner Bros.

Starting the list with a borderline masterpiece is a great way to set the tone for the rest of the article. After scratching the surface of Herbert’s landmark novel in Dune, Denis Villeneuve marvelously completed the story in Dune: Part Two. The film picks up in the aftermath of Dune, with Paul Atreides (A Complete Unknown‘s Timothée Chalamet) and his mother, Lady Jessica (Rebecca Ferguson), living with the Fremen on Arrakis.

Paul has fully immersed himself in the Fremen lifestyle as he seeks to help liberate them from the Harkonnens. At first, Paul is only a follower in the mission, falling in love with Chani (Zendaya) in the process. As war wages on, Paul realizes that for the Fremen to be free, he must lead them in battle as the Muad’Dib. It’s an epic tale of power and fate in a sci-fi spectacle that will be discussed for many years.

Stream Dune: Part Two on Netflix.

Waterworld (1995)

Kevin Costner stands in front of a group of people in Waterworld.
Universal Pictures

Most of the conversations about Waterworld revolve around its massive budget (a then-unheard-of $175 million) and disappointing box office return ($264.2 million). Get past the “Kevin’s Gate” jokes, and you’ll be left with a globetrotting adventure with genuinely impressive special effects and electrifying action sequences.

In the year 2500, most of the world is underwater due to the melting of the polar ice caps. Humanity lives on boats as they dream of finding “Dryland.” One of the world’s most skilled sailors is the Mariner (Costner), a drifter with gills. After escaping captivity from an artificial island, the Mariner must travel with Helen (Jeanne Tripplehorn) and a young girl named Enola (Tina Majorino). The action only intensifies once the villainous Smokers set out to capture the trio, as they believe Enola’s back tattoo is the map to Dryland.

Stream Waterworld on Netflix.

Inception (2010)

Only a mind like Christopher Nolan’s could think of Inception, a sci-fi heist film where the currency is ideas, not money. Dom Cobb (Leonardo DiCaprio) is a gifted thief who infiltrates people’s subconscious to extract information. Japanese businessman Saito hires Cobb to take things one step further. Saito wants Cobb to plant an idea in someone’s mind, aka “inception.” The target is Robert Fischer (Cillian Murphy), the son of Saito’s chief rival, and the idea is to dissolve the company.

If Cobb succeeds, Saito will clear his criminal record, allowing him back into the country to be with his children. Joined by his team of cunning thieves, Cobb sets off to do the impossible, but even he can’t predict what will happen in this ingenious thriller.

Stream Inception on Netflix.

Bright (2017)

Will Smith points. gun with an orc in Bright.
Netflix

Humans dominate the buddy-cop genre. No surprises, considering people are the ones to play cops. Bright is the rare exception because it exists in a world where humans, fairies, elves, and supernatural forces coexist. In an alternate world, LAPD officer Daryl Ward (Will Smith) is partnered with Nick Jakoby (Joel Edgerton), the first orc police officer.

Ward and Jakoby do not like each other from the get-go. While investigating a disturbance at a house, the duo find Tikka (Lucy Fry), an elf in possession of a magical wand. Only “Brights” can wield these wands without dying, making these creatures both powerful and dangerous. With nefarious figures on their trail, Ward and Jakoby must put aside their differences to protect Tikka before the wand gets into the wrong hands.

Stream Bright on Netflix.

It’s What’s Inside (2024)

The cast of It's What's Inside crowd together in a single frame.
Netflix

From the outside, It’s What’s Inside looks like a horror movie thanks to its creepy party-from-hell premise. However, director Greg Jardin believes his film is actually a “sci-fi thriller with jokes.” There’s only one way to find out. A group of friends convene for a pre-wedding party. The groom is Reuben (Devon Terrell), and the crew includes Shelby (Brittany O’Grady), Cyrus (James Morosini), Nikki (Alycia Debnam-Carey), Dennis (Gavin Leatherwood), Brooke (Reina Hardesty), and Maya (Nina Bloomgarden).

Much to their surprise, an old friend named Forbes (David Thompson) shows up after a years-long absence. Forbes brings a mysterious suitcase that allows the group to swap bodies in a game of “guess who.” The first round goes off without a hitch, but as the game progresses, it causes several tragedies that send the crew into madness.

Stream It’s What’s Inside on Netflix.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Dan Girolamo
Dan Girolamo
Entertainment Writer
Dan is a passionate and multitalented content creator with experience in pop culture, entertainment, and sports. Throughout…
3 underrated movies on Hulu you need to watch in January 2025
A man sits on a building in The Walk.

What's new on Hulu in January? Fans of Keanu Reeves will be happy to learn that the first three John Wick movies are now streaming. Speaking of franchises, the Paul Blart and Insidious movies are now in Hulu's library. Other new movies this month include Mr. Deeds, The Town, Heat, Paddington, and American Psycho.

If none of those movies appeal to you, have no fear. Hulu has plenty of other movies to satisfy fans of every genre. If you're looking to try something new, check out one of these three underrated movies for your next watch. Our recommendations include an interesting biopic about a daredevil, a workplace comedy, and a wild horror film.

Read more
5 underrated movies on Netflix you need to watch in January 2025
A man that holds ropes on a ship for In the Heart of the Sea.

Welcome to January. A new month means more movies are heading to Netflix. Jamie Foxx and Cameron Diaz are teaming up in the new action comedy Back in Action, which starts streaming on January 17. Christopher Nolan's Interstellar is already one of the most popular movies on Netflix. You can also see if Kevin Costner's Horizon: An American Saga – Chapter 1 is worth the hype.

While the high-profile movies dominate the Netflix homepage, there are thousands of other movies ready to be streamed. Some of them are extremely underrated and deserve a new audience. These five films fit the mold. Our choices include a Ron Howard epic, a Fast and Furious entry, and a charming crime comedy.

Read more
The 5 best 2024 movies to watch in IMAX, ranked
A motorcycle gang rides in the desert in Furiosa.

Although the IMAX format has been around since 1970, Hollywood has only come to embrace it within the last 25 years. Now, IMAX films are such a key part of the cinema landscape that studios jockey to lock up the most IMAX screens for their big-budget movies. Unfortunately, not all films are created equal and it's not enough to have an IMAX screen if the movie doesn't lend itself to the format.

If we had to pick the best movie to watch in IMAX in 2024, we probably would have gone with Christopher Nolan's Interstellar, which was rereleased last year to sold-out IMAX theaters. It's still incredible to watch 10 years later. But since we're here to pick the five best 2024 movies to watch in IMAX, we have to leave Interstellar out of the mix. Regardless, these five films below proved their worth on Hollywood's biggest canvas. We'll just have to hope they're rereleased in the future if we ever want to see them in IMAX again.
5. Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire

Read more