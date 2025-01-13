5 sci-fi movies on Netflix you need to watch in January 2025

Table of Contents Table of Contents Dune: Part Two (2024) Waterworld (1995) Inception (2010) Bright (2017) It’s What’s Inside (2024)

Netflix is starting 2025 on a high note with its sci-fi collection. Netflix’s original content has been pushed aside for a swarm of licensed movies from other streamers. Take Dune and Dune: Part Two (more on that below). The two-part adaptation of Frank Herbert’s novel has primarily lived on Max. Now, the sci-fi epics are on Netflix and will certainly find a new audience.

That’s the power Netflix can provide for a movie. Netflix continues to have the biggest audience among the streamers, and popular sci-fi movies will continue to benefit from its reach. For more sci-fi, check out our recommendations, including a polarizing Kevin Costner title, an innovative heist drama, and a fantasy buddy cop tale.

Dune: Part Two (2024)

Starting the list with a borderline masterpiece is a great way to set the tone for the rest of the article. After scratching the surface of Herbert’s landmark novel in Dune, Denis Villeneuve marvelously completed the story in Dune: Part Two. The film picks up in the aftermath of Dune, with Paul Atreides (A Complete Unknown‘s Timothée Chalamet) and his mother, Lady Jessica (Rebecca Ferguson), living with the Fremen on Arrakis.

Paul has fully immersed himself in the Fremen lifestyle as he seeks to help liberate them from the Harkonnens. At first, Paul is only a follower in the mission, falling in love with Chani (Zendaya) in the process. As war wages on, Paul realizes that for the Fremen to be free, he must lead them in battle as the Muad’Dib. It’s an epic tale of power and fate in a sci-fi spectacle that will be discussed for many years.

Stream Dune: Part Two on Netflix.

Waterworld (1995)

Most of the conversations about Waterworld revolve around its massive budget (a then-unheard-of $175 million) and disappointing box office return ($264.2 million). Get past the “Kevin’s Gate” jokes, and you’ll be left with a globetrotting adventure with genuinely impressive special effects and electrifying action sequences.

In the year 2500, most of the world is underwater due to the melting of the polar ice caps. Humanity lives on boats as they dream of finding “Dryland.” One of the world’s most skilled sailors is the Mariner (Costner), a drifter with gills. After escaping captivity from an artificial island, the Mariner must travel with Helen (Jeanne Tripplehorn) and a young girl named Enola (Tina Majorino). The action only intensifies once the villainous Smokers set out to capture the trio, as they believe Enola’s back tattoo is the map to Dryland.

Stream Waterworld on Netflix.

Inception (2010)

Only a mind like Christopher Nolan’s could think of Inception, a sci-fi heist film where the currency is ideas, not money. Dom Cobb (Leonardo DiCaprio) is a gifted thief who infiltrates people’s subconscious to extract information. Japanese businessman Saito hires Cobb to take things one step further. Saito wants Cobb to plant an idea in someone’s mind, aka “inception.” The target is Robert Fischer (Cillian Murphy), the son of Saito’s chief rival, and the idea is to dissolve the company.

If Cobb succeeds, Saito will clear his criminal record, allowing him back into the country to be with his children. Joined by his team of cunning thieves, Cobb sets off to do the impossible, but even he can’t predict what will happen in this ingenious thriller.

Stream Inception on Netflix.

Bright (2017)

Humans dominate the buddy-cop genre. No surprises, considering people are the ones to play cops. Bright is the rare exception because it exists in a world where humans, fairies, elves, and supernatural forces coexist. In an alternate world, LAPD officer Daryl Ward (Will Smith) is partnered with Nick Jakoby (Joel Edgerton), the first orc police officer.

Ward and Jakoby do not like each other from the get-go. While investigating a disturbance at a house, the duo find Tikka (Lucy Fry), an elf in possession of a magical wand. Only “Brights” can wield these wands without dying, making these creatures both powerful and dangerous. With nefarious figures on their trail, Ward and Jakoby must put aside their differences to protect Tikka before the wand gets into the wrong hands.

Stream Bright on Netflix.

It’s What’s Inside (2024)

From the outside, It’s What’s Inside looks like a horror movie thanks to its creepy party-from-hell premise. However, director Greg Jardin believes his film is actually a “sci-fi thriller with jokes.” There’s only one way to find out. A group of friends convene for a pre-wedding party. The groom is Reuben (Devon Terrell), and the crew includes Shelby (Brittany O’Grady), Cyrus (James Morosini), Nikki (Alycia Debnam-Carey), Dennis (Gavin Leatherwood), Brooke (Reina Hardesty), and Maya (Nina Bloomgarden).

Much to their surprise, an old friend named Forbes (David Thompson) shows up after a years-long absence. Forbes brings a mysterious suitcase that allows the group to swap bodies in a game of “guess who.” The first round goes off without a hitch, but as the game progresses, it causes several tragedies that send the crew into madness.

Stream It’s What’s Inside on Netflix.