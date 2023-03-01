Osasuna vs Athletic Club live stream: Watch the Copa del Ray

The annual Spanish soccer knockout competition known as Copa del Ray is seeing its semi-final round in action today, with Osasuna vs Athletic Club being the match of the day. It starts at 3pm ET, and while it isn’t being nationally televised, there is a way to watch the match online. ESPN is handling the live stream, which eliminates many of the best live TV streaming services from the list of options for watching, but leaves ESPN+, one of the best streaming services for sports lovers, as the place to watch Osasuna vs Athletic Club.

Watch the Osasuna vs Athletic Club live stream on ESPN+

ESPN is one of the best networks to find sports coverage, and with its ESPN+ streaming service, you’ll be able to watch the Osasuna vs Athletic Club match online. With an ESPN+ subscription you’ll be able to access even more soccer games, as well as NCAA basketball games, XFL football games, and UFC fights. You’ll even get access to the full 30 for 30 library, which is a sports documentary series produced by ESPN. A huge library of original ESPN content is also part of the package. There’s no ESPN+ free trial available, but it’s offered at a discount as part of the Disney Bundle. The Disney Bundle includes monthly subscriptions to Disney+ and Hulu, in addition to ESPN+, and starts at $13 per month. A standalone ESPN+ subscription is $10 per month.

Watch the Osasuna vs Athletic Club live stream from abroad with a VPN

If you’re traveling, you may be looking for a way to watch the Osasuna vs Athletic Club match on any number of devices or on any number of foreign internet connections. This can make accessing the game a little more difficult. You’re going to want to have a virtual private network if this is your situation, as geographic restrictions will likely be in place for the game, and a VPN is the best way around them. NordVPN is one of the best VPN services available, and a service like this will allow you to watch the Osasuna vs Athletic Club live stream just as you would within your own home. A subscription is relatively inexpensive, with deals almost always taking place. You can even tap into the VPN service for an entire month at no cost with a NordVPN free trial.

