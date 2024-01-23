 Skip to main content
Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site.

Pacers vs Nuggets live stream: Can you watch the NBA game for free?

Tyler Geis
By

The Indiana Pacers, who now sit with a record of 24-19, will host the defending NBA champion Denver Nuggets (30-14) tonight. Just a little over a week ago, these two teams squared off and the Nuggets pulled off an eight-point win. The Pacers look for revenge tonight after a six-game road trip. The Gainbridge Fieldhouse will have some electricity in the air, not just because the defending champs are in the house, but because this will be the home court debut of Pascal Siakam, who was traded from the Toronto Raptors just last week.

Tip-off for the game will be at 7:00 p.m. ET, and if you are looking to catch this electric matchup on a live stream, then here is everything you need to know.

The Best Way to Watch Pacers vs Nuggets Live Stream

FuboTV app icon on Apple TV.
Phil Nickinson/Digital Trends

With over 180 channels available to you upon sign-up, there is no doubt that Fubo is a perfect purchase to fulfill your live stream needs. With a free trial upon sign-up, you can add on your NBA League Pass, which allows you to watch all the out-of-market teams you want to stay on top of throughout the season. Fubo is the cheapest way to access live broadcasts of sports without the hassle and cost of cable.

Is There a Free Pacers vs. Nuggets Live Stream?

NBA League Pass on YouTube TV.
Phil Nickinson / Digital Trends

In theory, no. Even though Fubo has a free trial upon signing up, you are still agreeing to set up a payment plan going forward. You’ll also have to pay for NBA League Pass anyway. Another option is Youtube TV, which costs $73 a month, but upon signing up, they knock ten dollars off the monthly payment plan for the first three months. If you are an NBA League Pass subscriber, you can lump that in with your membership as well. The short answer is no, there is no way to watch tonight’s game for free unless you’re in the area and have a digital antenna.

How to Watch the Pacers vs Nuggets Live Stream from Abroad With a VPN

NordVPN app listing on Apple TV.
Phil Nickinson / Digital Trends

By using a virtual private network, or VPN, you can gain access to U.S.-based live streams from the safety of wherever you may be outside the country. With the right amount of bandwidth needed to watch a live stream of any sporting event, something like NordVPN may be your best bet. It’s affordable and has the ability to be utilized in 60 countries on over 5,000 servers.

