3 sci-fi movies on Tubi you need to watch in January

It’s officially 2024, meaning Tubi recently added new movies to its platform. Some of the standout titles added to the FAST (free advertising supported streaming television) service in January 2024 include Knives Out, Rian Johnson’s terrific murder mystery; Zombieland, a postapocalyptic comedy about a group of people on the run from the undead; and It, the 2017 horror film about a demon clown that terrorizes children.

One genre with a strong selection is sci-fi. Below, we selected three sci-fi movies on Tubi to watch in January. Our picks include a unique independent film, a teen drama featuring a time loop, and the first film from a well-respected filmmaker.

Recommended Videos

Donnie Darko (2001)

The cult classic Donnie Darko is the type of movie that requires repeat viewings to be truly understood. While some moments will leave you searching for answers, Donnie Darko remains an ambitious film that’s an achievement in independent sci-fi filmmaking. Written and directed by Richard Kelly, Donnie Darko stars Jake Gyllenhaal as the titular character, a troubled teenager plagued by visions of a demonic creature in a rabbit costume named Frank that only he can see while sleepwalking.

One night, Frank tells Donnie that the world will end in less than a month. A plane engine crashes through Donnie’s room the next morning, but since he is sleepwalking outside of the house, Donnie does not die. This event sets off a chain reaction of supernatural occurrences in the community, leading Donnie to commit crimes as his mental health plummets.

Stream Donnie Darko on Tubi.

Before I Fall (2017)

How would you spend your last day on Earth? That’s the question posed in Before I Fall, the underrated sci-fi teen drama from Ry Russo-Young. Based on the 2010 novel of the same name, Before I Fall stars Zoey Deutch as Samantha Kingston, a popular teenager who lives the perfect life thanks to her close-knit friends and handsome boyfriend. While driving home from a house party, Samantha and her friends die in a car accident.

However, Samantha wakes up and relives the same day as she becomes stuck in a time loop. At first, Samantha acts out and rebels, realizing nothing she does matters since no one else will remember the day. However, Samantha eventually reevaluates her so-called perfect life and strives to make the right decisions for a better life.

Stream Before I Fall on Tubi.

Monsters (2010)

Gareth Edwards is a visionary filmmaker. Say what you want about the writing in his films. What isn’t up for debate are his stunning visuals. Edwards made The Creator look like a beautiful $200-plus million blockbuster for a fraction of the price. Before joining the Star Wars franchise, Edwards introduced audiences to his terrific visual style in Monsters.

A NASA space probe crashes in Mexico, which releases alien life into the world. Mexico is now a quarantined zone with a wall at the U.S. border to keep the creatures out. Journalist Andrew Kaulder is summoned to extract Samantha Wynden (Whitney Able), his employer’s daughter, from Mexico and bring her back to the U.S. Andrew finds Samantha, but their journey to the U.S. becomes complicated when they encounter extraterrestrial creatures.

Stream Monsters on Tubi.

Editors' Recommendations