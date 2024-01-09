 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Entertainment
  3. Guides

3 sci-fi movies on Tubi you need to watch in January

Dan Girolamo
By

It’s officially 2024, meaning Tubi recently added new movies to its platform. Some of the standout titles added to the FAST (free advertising supported streaming television) service in January 2024 include Knives Out, Rian Johnson’s terrific murder mystery; Zombieland, a postapocalyptic comedy about a group of people on the run from the undead; and It, the 2017 horror film about a demon clown that terrorizes children.

One genre with a strong selection is sci-fi. Below, we selected three sci-fi movies on Tubi to watch in January. Our picks include a unique independent film, a teen drama featuring a time loop, and the first film from a well-respected filmmaker.

Recommended Videos

Donnie Darko (2001)

Jake Gyllenhaal and Jena Malone as Donnie and Gretchen at the movies sitting besides a giant rabbit in Donnie Darko.
Flower Films

The cult classic Donnie Darko is the type of movie that requires repeat viewings to be truly understood. While some moments will leave you searching for answers, Donnie Darko remains an ambitious film that’s an achievement in independent sci-fi filmmaking. Written and directed by Richard Kelly, Donnie Darko stars Jake Gyllenhaal as the titular character, a troubled teenager plagued by visions of a demonic creature in a rabbit costume named Frank that only he can see while sleepwalking.

Related

One night, Frank tells Donnie that the world will end in less than a month. A plane engine crashes through Donnie’s room the next morning, but since he is sleepwalking outside of the house, Donnie does not die. This event sets off a chain reaction of supernatural occurrences in the community, leading Donnie to commit crimes as his mental health plummets.

Stream Donnie Darko on Tubi.

Before I Fall (2017)

Zoe Deutch holds a rose and stares at a boy.
Open Road Films

How would you spend your last day on Earth? That’s the question posed in Before I Fall, the underrated sci-fi teen drama from Ry Russo-Young. Based on the 2010 novel of the same name, Before I Fall stars Zoey Deutch as Samantha Kingston, a popular teenager who lives the perfect life thanks to her close-knit friends and handsome boyfriend. While driving home from a house party, Samantha and her friends die in a car accident.

However, Samantha wakes up and relives the same day as she becomes stuck in a time loop. At first, Samantha acts out and rebels, realizing nothing she does matters since no one else will remember the day. However, Samantha eventually reevaluates her so-called perfect life and strives to make the right decisions for a better life.

Stream Before I Fall on Tubi.

Monsters (2010)

Scoot McNairy stands on a path and stares in Monsters.
Vertigo Films

Gareth Edwards is a visionary filmmaker. Say what you want about the writing in his films. What isn’t up for debate are his stunning visuals. Edwards made The Creator look like a beautiful $200-plus million blockbuster for a fraction of the price. Before joining the Star Wars franchise, Edwards introduced audiences to his terrific visual style in Monsters.

A NASA space probe crashes in Mexico, which releases alien life into the world. Mexico is now a quarantined zone with a wall at the U.S. border to keep the creatures out. Journalist Andrew Kaulder is summoned to extract Samantha Wynden (Whitney Able), his employer’s daughter, from Mexico and bring her back to the U.S. Andrew finds Samantha, but their journey to the U.S. becomes complicated when they encounter extraterrestrial creatures.

Stream Monsters on Tubi.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Dan Girolamo
Dan Girolamo
Entertainment Writer
Dan is a passionate and multitalented content creator with experience in pop culture, entertainment, and sports. Throughout…
One of the best movies of the 1990s is on HBO Max this January. Here’s why you should watch it
Two men watch a woman run in the snow in Fargo.

Over the course of their decades as one of the most well-known directing duos in the history of Hollywood, Joel and Ethan Coen have made many movies that have more than stood the test of time. Their wild and varied filmography includes dark dramas, straight comedies, and plenty of movies that don't fit neatly into either category. If you're looking to catch up on some of the directing duo's best work and you find yourself scrolling through the great list of movies available on Max, then Fargo is a perfect place to start.

The movie, which tells the story of a kidnapping gone horribly wrong and the comedic investigation into the crime, has spawned a critically acclaimed TV show by Noah Hawley that just premiered its fifth season. Ultimately, though, the original movie still reigns supreme. Here are four reasons you should check it out.
Fargo features Frances McDormand's most unforgettable performance

Read more
3 underrated movies on Max you need to watch in January
The cast of Killing Them Softly.

There may be too many reality shows on Max, but the movie lineup is still one of the best in the industry. That's the primary benefit of drawing upon a century's worth of Warner Bros. movies while occasionally borrowing a few films from other studios. Because there are so many films to choose from, it's not unusual for a lot of flicks to fall through the cracks without proper curation.

That's why we're offering our picks for the three underrated movies on Max that you need to watch in January. Two of the films are very different crime thrillers, while the third is a political thriller that goes to some dark places. Whether you watch one, two, or all three of these films, you will have a good movie night if you follow our recommendations.
Escape From Alcatraz (1979)

Read more
3 rom-coms on Prime Video you need to watch in January
A woman talks to a man in Modern Love.

Now that 2023 and the holiday season is finally over, you can shelve those Christmas movies for another 11 months and get back to enjoying other, less festive types of films. But now comes the question: what to watch? Rom-coms are feel-good movies that are watchable at any time of the year. When you’re in the mood for one, there’s nothing like cuddling up to check out something hilariously romantic.

The 3 rom-coms on Prime Video you need to watch in January include two movies and a fabulous anthology series with an impressive episodic cast. Released in 2019, you might have flipped by Modern Love over and over but never stopped and thought to watch. Now might be the perfect time.
Congrats My Ex! (2023)
Congrats My Ex Trailer | Prime Video

Read more