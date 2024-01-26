 Skip to main content
Suns vs Pacers live stream: Can you watch the NBA game for free?

Tyler Geis
By

The Phoenix Suns have been on a bit of a winning streak as of late, as they head to the Gainbridge Fieldhouse tonight to square off for the second time in less than a week with the Indiana Pacers. The Suns upset the Pacers this past Sunday night and look to extend their seven-game winning streak with another win over them tonight. Kevin Durant has scored 40 points or more in the last two out of three games and looks to carry on a hot streak tonight.

Coverage of the game begins at 7:00 p.m. ET. If you’re out of market and looking for the best places to live stream the matchup online this evening, we got you covered.

The Best Way to Watch the Suns vs Pacers Live Stream

World Series on FuboTV.
.

If you are looking to live stream tonight’s matchup, look no further than Fubo. With 180+ channels available and a Fubo free trial upon sign-up, many sports fans have looked to Fubo as their number one source for live streaming their favorite games on a weekly basis. If you are a subscriber to NBA League Pass, you can add that in upon sign-up, and you’ll be able to watch every out-of-market NBA game for the remainder of the season. Fubo is a cost-effective way to be able to watch live sports without the hassle of cable.

Is There a Free Suns vs Pacers Live Stream?NBA on YouTube TV.

In terms of live streaming tonight’s matchup, unfortunately, there is no real way to have a free live stream, so to speak. Fubo does have a free trial period, but you have to add on an existing NBA League Pass account if you would like to watch out-of-market games like this one. If you’re thinking about signing up for an NBA League Pass tonight, just know that there is no free trial that comes with that. Another paid avenue for watching tonight’s matchup is through YouTube TV. Which is ten dollars for the first three months upon signing up.

How to Watch the Suns vs Pacers Live Stream from Abroad

The NordVPN app on the App Store on Apple TV.
Derek Malcolm / Digital Trends

A virtual private network is anyone’s best friend when traveling abroad and needing to watch a U.S.-based live stream. VPNs are reliable tools that allow you to safely stream content anywhere outside the U.S. More specifically, we recommend NordVPN. With a 30-day money-back guarantee and no limit on bandwidth, you get an affordable way to catch your favorite team play while you’re outside the country.

