Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

Titans vs Seahawks live stream: How to watch the NFL game for free

Jennifer Allen
By

Kicking off at 1:00 p.m. ET today, the Tennessee Titans are taking on the Seattle Seahawks. It seems like it’ll be a straightforward win for the Seahawks, but if you’re keen to see how things unfold for yourself, you need to check out the coverage on CBS. There are a few different ways of checking out CBS with plenty of streaming services offering it. That’s where we come in offering you insight on how to watch the Titans vs Seahawks live stream in the best way that suits you. That also includes how to watch Titans vs Seahawks for free, with one great way to do exactly that. Here’s what to do.

The best way to watch Titans vs Seahawks

Paramount Plus logo.
Phil Nickinson/Digital Trends / .

As it’s effectively the same company, the absolute best way to watch CBS and the Titans vs Seahawks game is through Paramount Plus. While Paramount Plus only hosts a handful of NFL games throughout the season, one of those is this one. It’s possible to either pay $6 per month for the Essentials plan with the coverage instantly finishing when the match does or you can upgrade to Premium for $12 per month and catch the post-match analysis. Whichever you choose, you don’t have to commit to any set length of time if you don’t want to. However, Paramount Plus is a good bet for sports with coverage of the UEFA Champions League along with the Europa League too. Pair it up with one of the best live TV streaming services and you’re well-catered for here.

Is there a free Titans vs Seahawks live stream?

FuboTV app icon on Apple TV.
Phil Nickinson/Digital Trends

If you’re solely focused on seeing the Titans vs Seahawks live stream for free, you can do exactly that. To do so, sign up to FuboTV. It has plans from $70 per month but it also has a seven day free trial so it’s perfect for just watching this one game and maybe checking out what else FuboTV has to offer. It also has FS1, ABC, NBC, Fox, CBS Sports, and a bunch of other channels so there’s something for every mood here. It’s perfect for seeing this one game for free.

Other ways to watch the Titans vs Seahawks live stream

App icons for Hulu and Disney+ on Apple TV.
Phil Dickinson / Digital Trends

There are a few different streaming services that provide CBS as standard. One good option is to sign up for Hulu with Live TV. It costs but has a wealth of channels as well as access to Disney Plus and ESPN Plus. Another option is YouTube TV for . It’s the exclusive home of NFL Sunday Ticket so it’s a tempting proposition. Another good choice for sports fans is Directv for and a bevy of sports-focused options like MLB Network and NBA TV.

How to watch the Titans vs Seahawks live stream from anywhere

NordVPN running on a MacBook Pro.
NordVPN

If you travel frequently, you’ve likely already noticed that your streaming services don’t follow you how you’d expect them to. That means you can miss out on the Titans vs Seahawks game even though you’re still paying for it. The solution is to use one of the best VPNs like NordVPN. By doing so, you can trick your streaming service into thinking you’re still back home so you can catch the game just like if you were at home. NordVPN works well with Paramount Plus and other streaming services, so you won’t have any issues keeping up with your subscriptions. There isn’t a NordVPN free trial but it’s worth the money as it gives you back access to key games like Titans vs Seahawks.

Jennifer Allen
Deals Writer
Jennifer Allen is a technology writer with over 10 years of experience. She primarily writes about the best deals coverage…
Liverpool vs Arsenal Live Stream: How to watch the game for free
Arsenal FC players celebrating on the field.

It is the day before Christmas Eve and the hectic fun of the holiday season is fully underway. But, there's a small calm before the storm today, a small calm that can only be filled with the Liverpool vs Arsenal live stream, today at 12:30 p.m. ET. It's a perfect after (or even during) lunch match that will likely end before you need to start your last minute holiday prep work. But, where can you watch it and can you watch Liverpool vs Arsenal for free? Here, we investigate the best live TV streaming services to see the match today.
The best way to watch Liverpool vs Arsenal

In our research, we've found that English Premier League fans will likely be most happy with Sling TV. It's a fairly priced service and has nearly all of the games you'll want to see, including Liverpool vs Arsenal. As mentioned in our Sling TV guide, the service has two plans. You'll want Sling Blue, which is only $40 per month and is focused on live sports and new coverage. In addition to English Premier League matches, you can also catch NHL and early morning American football matches, just to name a few bonuses. What's even better is that you your first month for as low as $20, simply by tapping the button below and signing up.

Read more
Tottenham vs Everton live stream: How to watch the game
The Peacock TV app.

The Premier League is in action today with Tottenham vs Everton leading the charge. If you’re a soccer fan you may be interested in how to watch the game online. And while you won’t find it on any of the best live TV streaming services, you will find it on Peacock TV, which is NBC’s standalone streaming service. The game kicks off very soon, at 10:00 a.m. ET, so read onward for more details on how to watch the Tottenham vs Everton live stream.
The best way to watch Tottenham vs Everton

Peacock TV is the best way to watch Tottenham vs Everton, and not just because it’s the only way. With a subscription you’ll be getting access to the best movies on Peacock and the best shows on Peacock. This is in addition to dozens of Premier League games throughout the season and access to other sports like Sunday Night Football. Peacock subscriptions start at just $6 per month, with an ad-free option coming in at $12 per month.
Is there a free Tottenham vs Everton live stream?
While Peacock used to have a free plan that offered access to some on-demand movies and TV shows, it’s become a bit of a stickler with its content. There’s no longer a Peacock TV free trial available, but this is due mostly to its base monthly subscription being so inexpensive as streaming services go. With an entry point of $6 per month you’ll be getting access to everything new on Peacock, and today that includes the Tottenham vs Everton live stream. There's no long term commitment necessary with Peacock, so you can end your subscription at one month if you're only subscribing to watch the Tottenham vs Everton game.
How to watch the Tottenham vs Everton live stream from anywhere

Read more
West Ham vs Man United Live Stream: Watch the game for free
A soccer stadium with a view from the crowd.

Good morning to you! As you know, today's West Ham vs Man United live stream is set to start today at a bright and early 7:30 a.m. ET. That means you have a limited amount of time to figure out which one of the many live TV streaming services you want to use to watch the game. Don't worry, though, we have it all figured out for you. In fact, there's a chance that you can watch West Ham vs Man United for free from select streaming services. Here are our top recommendations.
The best way to watch West Ham vs Man United

Sling TV is your number one destination for West Ham vs Man United, as well as for all English Premier League games. Specifically for the West Ham vs Man United match, you should get Sling Blue, one of Sling TV's streaming plans. It's only $40 per month, but you can get it as low as $20 for your first month when you sign up for Sling Blue's base service. This package is centered around live sports entertainment and news programming. You can get NHL Wednesdays, and if you're regularly up this early you can get Good Morning Football every weekday at 7 AM. Just tap the button below to get started.

Read more