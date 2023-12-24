Titans vs Seahawks live stream: How to watch the NFL game for free

Kicking off at 1:00 p.m. ET today, the Tennessee Titans are taking on the Seattle Seahawks. It seems like it’ll be a straightforward win for the Seahawks, but if you’re keen to see how things unfold for yourself, you need to check out the coverage on CBS. There are a few different ways of checking out CBS with plenty of streaming services offering it. That’s where we come in offering you insight on how to watch the Titans vs Seahawks live stream in the best way that suits you. That also includes how to watch Titans vs Seahawks for free, with one great way to do exactly that. Here’s what to do.

The best way to watch Titans vs Seahawks

As it’s effectively the same company, the absolute best way to watch CBS and the Titans vs Seahawks game is through Paramount Plus. While Paramount Plus only hosts a handful of NFL games throughout the season, one of those is this one. It’s possible to either pay $6 per month for the Essentials plan with the coverage instantly finishing when the match does or you can upgrade to Premium for $12 per month and catch the post-match analysis. Whichever you choose, you don’t have to commit to any set length of time if you don’t want to. However, Paramount Plus is a good bet for sports with coverage of the UEFA Champions League along with the Europa League too. Pair it up with one of the best live TV streaming services and you’re well-catered for here.

Is there a free Titans vs Seahawks live stream?

If you’re solely focused on seeing the Titans vs Seahawks live stream for free, you can do exactly that. To do so, sign up to FuboTV. It has plans from $70 per month but it also has a seven day free trial so it’s perfect for just watching this one game and maybe checking out what else FuboTV has to offer. It also has FS1, ABC, NBC, Fox, CBS Sports, and a bunch of other channels so there’s something for every mood here. It’s perfect for seeing this one game for free.

Other ways to watch the Titans vs Seahawks live stream

There are a few different streaming services that provide CBS as standard. One good option is to sign up for Hulu with Live TV. It costs but has a wealth of channels as well as access to Disney Plus and ESPN Plus. Another option is YouTube TV for . It’s the exclusive home of NFL Sunday Ticket so it’s a tempting proposition. Another good choice for sports fans is Directv for and a bevy of sports-focused options like MLB Network and NBA TV.

How to watch the Titans vs Seahawks live stream from anywhere

If you travel frequently, you’ve likely already noticed that your streaming services don’t follow you how you’d expect them to. That means you can miss out on the Titans vs Seahawks game even though you’re still paying for it. The solution is to use one of the best VPNs like NordVPN. By doing so, you can trick your streaming service into thinking you’re still back home so you can catch the game just like if you were at home. NordVPN works well with Paramount Plus and other streaming services, so you won’t have any issues keeping up with your subscriptions. There isn’t a NordVPN free trial but it’s worth the money as it gives you back access to key games like Titans vs Seahawks.

