Ready for an insane night of MMA combat? Featuring what might be the most hyped fight of the year so far with Conor “The Notorious” McGregor facing off against rival Dustin “The Diamond” Poirier in a high-stakes trilogy bout, the UFC 264 live stream is going to be one for the record books. This isn’t one that any fight fan will want to miss, so if you’re trying to find out how to watch the UFC 264 online tonight, here’s how you can tune in when you sign up for ESPN+ now.

How to watch UFC 264: Poirier vs. McGregor 3 online in the U.S.

All UFC pay-per-view events air exclusively on ESPN+, a streaming app rolled out in 2018 as a complement to the sports broadcaster’s regular TV content. Since then, however, ESPN+ has matured into a standalone platform all its own, becoming the go-to place for MMA fans and sports-addicted cord-cutters to stream UFC fights and much, much more on virtually any modern streaming device (including smart TVs and streaming sticks for those of you who ditched cable but still favor the comfy living room couch). Most notably, ESPN+ is now the sole broadcast venue for UFC pay-per-view events, so if you want to watch UFC 264 online, you’ll need to sign up and grab your PPV ticket.

UFC 264: Poirier vs. McGregor 3 is arguably the most exciting MMA event of 2021 so far and may set the UFC box office record for the year. That’s no surprise given that one of the stars of this show is Conor McGregor, a man who remains the league’s biggest pay-per-view draw despite his infrequent fighting as of late (bouts of inactivity that caused him to be stripped of both the featherweight and lightweight titles in recent years). Nonetheless, McGregor will be doing his swaggering ring-walk on the heels of a defeat earlier in January, where, at UFC 257, Dustin Poirier took him out via TKO — a bitter defeat that marked McGregor’s first knockout loss.

The boisterous Irishman was surprisingly humble and sportsmanlike after the fight, though, congratulating Poirier on his win and admitting that his training program had been insufficient. That didn’t stop McGregor from calling for a rematch, which Poirier eagerly accepted despite being next in line for a lightweight title shot. Dana White has made it clear that whoever is standing at UFC 264 when the bell rings will get a chance at the belt (currently held by champion Charles Oliveira following his victory at UFC 262).

There’s sadly no free trial (and you’d still have to pay for the UFC 264 PPV, anyway), but if you’re an MMA fan and a lover of sports in general, then ESPN+ itself is a no-brainer at $6 per month or an even cheaper $60 per year. UFC pay-per-view tickets ring in at $70, but if you’re new to ESPN+, then be sure to grab this bundle offer instead: It gets you a year’s worth of ESPN+ streaming along with the UFC 264 PPV package for $90, which comes to a $40 discount. The main card fights start at 10 p.m. ET (7 p.m. PT), but the entire show begins with the early prelims at 6:15 p.m. ET followed by the preliminary card at 8 p.m. ET. You can check out the complete fight card and schedule below.

UFC 264 Fight Card

Early Prelims (6:15 PM ET / 3:15 PM PT)

Jennifer Maia vs. Jessica Eye

Omari Akhmedov vs. Brad Tavares

Zhalgas Zhumagulov vs. Jerome Rivera

Alen Amedovski vs. Hu Yaozong

Preliminary Card (8 PM ET / 5 PM PT)

Carlos Condit vs. Max Griffin

Niko Price vs. Michel Pereira

Ryan Hall vs. Ilia Topuria

Dricus du Plessis vs. Trevin Giles

Main Event (10 PM ET / 7 PM PT)

Dustin Poirier vs. Conor McGregor

Gilbert Burns vs. Stephen Thompson

Tai Tuivasa vs. Greg Hardy

Irene Aldana vs. Yana Kunitskaya

Sean O’Malley vs. Kris Moutinho

Editors' Recommendations