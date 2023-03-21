What’s new on Peacock in April 2023

When NBCUniversal’s upstart streamer Peacock debuted a few years ago, not a lot of people were convinced it would survive. With high-profile competitors like Netflix, HBO Max, and Disney+, Peacock’s then-meager content offerings (remember the Punky Brewster revival?) couldn’t hold a candle to other streamers.

Fast-forward to 2023 and Peacock has quietly become the destination for classic movies, new TV shows everyone is talking about, beloved soap operas, and live sporting events. Peacock’s April 2023 schedule is more impressive than ever, with the sci-fi satire Mrs. Davis premiering, the classic sitcom New Girl finding a new home on the streamer, and WWE WrestleMania 39 set to blow fans’ minds. Here’s a complete list of what’s coming to Peacock next month with our highlights in bold.

April 1

8 Mile, 2002

Baby Mama, 2008

Billy Madison, 1995

Blue Valentine, 2011*

The Boy Next Door, 2015*

Bridesmaids, 2011

Brokeback Mountain, 2005

Bulletproof, 1996

The Change-Up, 2011

Death at a Funeral, 2010

Definitely, Maybe, 2008

Dirty Dancing, 1987*

Doom, 2005

Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind, 2004

Fifty Shades Darker, 2017*

Fifty Shades Freed, 2018*

The Fighting Temptations, 2003*

For Love of the Game, 1999

Gandhi, 1982

Gangs of New York, 2003

Ghost Rider, 2007*

Ghost Rider Spirit of Vengeance, 2012*

Half Baked, 1998*

Happy Gilmore, 1996

Hellboy II: The Golden Army, 2008

The Help, 2011

How High, 2001*

Jumanji, 1995

The Karate Kid, 2010*

Memoirs of a Geisha, 2005

Mercury Rising, 1998

Moneyball, 2011

Oblivion, 2013

Penguins of Madagascar, 2014

Popstar: Never Stop Never Stopping, 2016*

Ride Along 2, 2016*

Snatch, 2000*

Spy Game, 2001

Waist Deep, 2006*

Wanted, 2008

The Waterboy, 1998

Waterworld, 1995

Access Hollywood, Season 27, New Episode (NBC)

Augusta National Women’s Amateur – Final Round

Dateline, Season 31, New Episode (NBC)

El Señor de los Cielos, Season 8, New Episode (Telemundo)

Horse Racing – Florida Derby

HSBC World Rugby Sevens – Hong Kong – Men’s Competition*

IndyCar – Texas – Practice & Qualifying*

Juego de Mentiras, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)

La Casa de los Famosos, Season 3, New Episode (Telemundo)

LPGA Tour – DIO Implant LA Open – Round 3

On Patrol: First Shift, Season 1, New Episode (Reelz)++

On Patrol: Live, Season 1, New Episode (Reelz)++

PGA TOUR – Valero Texas Open – Round 3

Premier League – Arsenal v. Leeds United

Premier League – Bournemouth v. Fulham*

Premier League – Brighton v. Brentford*

Premier League – Chelsea v. Aston Villa

Premier League – Crystal Palace v. Leicester City*

Premier League – Man City v. Liverpool*

Premier League – Nottingham Forest v. Wolves*

Saturday Night Live, Season 48, New Episode (NBC)

World Synchronized Skating Championships – Free Skate*

WWE NXT Stand & Deliver (English & Spanish)*

WWE WrestleMania 39 – Night 1 (English & Spanish)*

April 2

Drive, Chip & Putt National Finals

HSBC World Rugby Sevens – Hong Kong*

IndyCar – Texas Race

Love in the Maldives, 2023 (Hallmark)+

LPGA Tour – DIO Implant LA Open – Final Round

On Patrol: First Shift, Season 1, New Episode (Reelz)++

On Patrol: Live, Season 1, New Episode (Reelz)++

PGA TOUR – Valero Texas Open – Final Round

Premier League – Newcastle v. Man United

Premier League – West Ham v. Southampton

WWE WrestleMania 39 – Night 2 (English & Spanish)*

April 3

The Blacklist, Season 10, New Episode (NBC)

The Culture Is: AAPI Women, New Episode (MSNBC)

Days of our Lives, Season 58, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)*

Inside with Jen Psaki, Season 1, New Episode (MSNBC)

La Casa de los Famosos, Season 3, New Episode (Telemundo)

Live From The Masters

Love Island: Spain, Season 2*

Magnum P.I., Season 5, New Episode (NBC)

Premier League – Everton v. Tottenham

Ride, Season 1, New Episode (Hallmark)++

SWV & XSCAPE: The Queens of R&B, Season 1, New Episode (Bravo)

Symone, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)*

April 4

Access Hollywood, Season 27, New Episode (NBC)

Cold Justice, Season 6, New Episodes (Oxygen)

Days of our Lives, Season 58, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)*

El Señor de los Cielos, Season 8, New Episode (Telemundo)

Juego de Mentiras, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)

La Casa de los Famosos, Season 3, New Episode (Telemundo)

Live From The Masters

Premier League – Bournemouth v. Brighton*

Premier League – Chelsea v. Liverpool*

Premier League – Leeds United v. Nottingham Forest

Premier League – Leicester City v. Aston Villa*

Quantum Leap, Season 1, New Episode (NBC)

Snapped, Season 32, New Episode (Oxygen)

Summer House, Season 7, New Episode (Bravo)

The Voice, Season 23, New Episode (NBC)

Watch What Happens Live, Season 20, New Episode (Bravo)

April 5

Access Hollywood, Season 27, New Episode (NBC)

American Auto, Season 2, New Episode (NBC)

Days of our Lives, Season 58, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)*

El Señor de los Cielos, Season 8, New Episode (Telemundo)

Juego de Mentiras, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)

La Casa de los Famosos, Season 3, New Episode (Telemundo)

Live From The Masters

Night Court, Season 1, New Episode (NBC)

Premier League – Man United v. Brentford*

Premier League – West Ham v. Newcastle

The Real Housewives of New Jersey, Season 13, New Episode (Bravo)

That’s My Jam, Season 2, New Episode (NBC)

The Voice, Season 23, New Episode (NBC)

Watch What Happens Live, Season 20, New Episode (Bravo)

April 6

Access Hollywood, Season 27, New Episode (NBC)

The Ark, Season 1, New Episode (SYFY)

Bel-Air, Season 2, Episode 7 (Peacock Original)*

Chicago Fire, Season 11, New Episode (NBC)

Chicago Med, Season 8, New Episode (NBC)

Chicago PD, Season 10, New Episode (NBC)

Days of our Lives, Season 58, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)*

El Señor de los Cielos, Season 8, New Episode (Telemundo)

Juego de Mentiras, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)

La Casa de los Famosos, Season 3, New Episode (Telemundo)

Live From The Masters

The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip, Season 3, Episode 5 (Peacock Original)*

Vanderpump Rules, Season 10, New Episode (Bravo)

Watch What Happens Live, Season 20, New Episode (Bravo)

April 7

Access Hollywood, Season 27, New Episode (NBC)

Days of our Lives, Season 58, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)*

El Señor de los Cielos, Season 8, New Episode (Telemundo)

Juego de Mentiras, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)

La Casa de los Famosos, Season 3, New Episode (Telemundo)

Law & Order, Season 22, New Episode (NBC)

Law & Order: Organized Crime, Season 3, New Episode (NBC)

Law & Order: SVU, Season 24, New Episode (NBC)

Live from the Masters

Praise This, 2023 (Peacock Original Film)*

Top Chef, Season 20, New Episode (Bravo)

Top Chef: Last Chance Kitchen, Season 20, New Episode (Bravo)

Watch What Happens Live, Season 20, New Episode (Bravo)

April 8

Access Hollywood, Season 27, New Episode (NBC)

Paris-Roubaix Femmes Cycling

Dateline, Season 31, New Episode (NBC)

El Señor de los Cielos, Season 8, New Episode (Telemundo)

Grand Crew, Season 2, New Episode (NBC)

Horse Racing – Blue Grass and Santa Anita Derby

Juego de Mentiras, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)

La Casa de los Famosos, Season 3, New Episode (Telemundo)

LIGA MX – Chicas vs. Necaxa

Live From The Masters

Lopez vs. Lopez, Season 1, New Episode (NBC)

On Patrol: First Shift, Season 1, New Episode (Reelz)

On Patrol: Live, Season 1, New Episode (Reelz)

Premier League – Aston Villa v. Nottingham Forest*

Premier League – Brentford v. Newcastle*

Premier League – Fulham v. West Ham*

Premier League – Leeds United v. Crystal Palace

Premier League – Leicester City v. Bournemouth*

Premier League – Tottenham v. Brighton*

Premier League – Wolves v. Chelsea

Saturday Night Live, Season 48, New Episode (NBC)

Super Motocross Race Day Live – Glendale, AZ*

USA vs. Ireland – Women’s Soccer Match (Spanish)*

April 9

Cycling Spring Classics – Paris-Roubaix

HSBC World Rugby Sevens – Singapore*

Laureus Sports Awards

Live From The Masters

On Patrol: First Shift, Season 1, New Episode (Reelz)++

On Patrol: Live, Season 1, New Episode (Reelz)++

Premier League – Southampton v. Man City

Premier League – Liverpool v. Arsenal (English & Spanish)*

The Professional Bridesmaid, 2023 (Hallmark)+

April 10

The Blacklist, Season 10, New Episode (NBC)

The Blessing Bracelet, 2023 (Hallmark)+

Chasing Gold, Season 1, New Episode (NBC)

Days of our Lives, Season 58, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)*

Inside with Jen Psaki, Season 1, New Episode (MSNBC)

La Casa de los Famosos, Season 3, New Episode (Telemundo)

NCAA Golf – Western Intercollegiate – Round 1

Ride, Season 1, New Episode (Hallmark)++

SWV & XSCAPE: The Queens of R&B, Season 1, New Episode (Bravo)

Symone, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)*

Watch What Happens Live, Season 20, New Episode (Bravo)

April 11

Access Hollywood, Season 27, New Episode (NBC)

Below Deck: Sailing Yacht, Season 4, New Episode (Bravo)

Days of our Lives, Season 58, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)*

El Señor de los Cielos, Season 8, New Episode (Telemundo)

Juego de Mentiras, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)

La Casa de los Famosos, Season 3, New Episode (Telemundo)

Marry Me, 2022*

NCAA Golf – Western Intercollegiate – Round 2

Snapped, Season 32, New Episode (Oxygen)

Summer House, Season 7, New Episode (Bravo)

USA vs. Ireland – Women’s Soccer Match (English & Spanish)*

The Voice, Season 23, New Episode (NBC)

Watch What Happens Live, Season 20, New Episode (Bravo)

April 12

Access Hollywood, Season 27, New Episode (NBC)

American Auto, Season 2, New Episode (NBC)

Days of our Lives, Season 58, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)*

El Señor de los Cielos, Season 8, New Episode (Telemundo)

Juego de Mentiras, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)

La Casa de los Famosos, Season 3, New Episode (Telemundo)

LPGA Tour – LOTTE Championship – Round 1

NCAA Golf – Western Intercollegiate – Final Round

Night Court, Season 1, New Episode (NBC)

The Real Housewives of New Jersey, Season 13, New Episode (Bravo)

That’s My Jam, Season 2, New Episode (NBC)

The Wall, Season 5, New Episode (NBC)

Watch What Happens Live, Season 20, New Episode (Bravo)

April 13

Access Hollywood, Season 27, New Episode (NBC)

The Ark, Season 1, New Episode (SYFY)

Bel-Air, Season 2, Episode 8 (Peacock Original)*

Days of our Lives, Season 58, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)*

El Señor de los Cielos, Season 8, New Episode (Telemundo)

Juego de Mentiras, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)

La Casa de los Famosos, Season 3, New Episode (Telemundo)

LPGA Tour – LOTTE Championship – Round 2

PGA TOUR – RBC Heritage – Round 1

The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip, Season 3, Episode 6 (Peacock Original)*

TYR Pro Swim Series – Westmont, IL

Vanderpump Rules, Season 10, New Episode (Bravo)

Watch What Happens Live, Season 20, New Episode (Bravo)

World Team Trophy Figure Skating – Rhythm Dance & Short Skate – Day 1*

April 14

Access Hollywood, Season 27, New Episode (NBC)

Days of our Lives, Season 58, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)*

El Señor de los Cielos, Season 8, New Episode (Telemundo)

IMSA Porsche Carrera Cup – Qualifying – Long Beach*

IndyCar – Long Beach – Practice

Juego de Mentiras, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)

La Casa de los Famosos, Season 3, New Episode (Telemundo)

Lopez vs. Lopez, Season 1, New Episode (NBC)

LPGA Tour – LOTTE Championship – Round 3

PGA TOUR – RBC Heritage – Round 2

Premiership Rugby – Bristol Bears vs. Sale Sharks*

Premiership Rugby – Gloucester Rugby vs. Bath Rugby*

Top Chef, Season 20, New Episode (Bravo)

Top Chef: Last Chance Kitchen, Season 20, New Episode (Bravo)

TYR Pro Swim Series – Westmont, IL

Watch What Happens Live, Season 20, New Episode (Bravo)

World Team Trophy Figure Skating – Pairs Freestyle & Women’s Freestyle – Day 2*

April 15

Access Hollywood, Season 27, New Episode (NBC)

Dateline, Season 31, New Episode (NBC)

El Señor de los Cielos, Season 8, New Episode (Telemundo)

Grand Crew, Season 2, New Episode (NBC)

IMSA Porsche Carrera Cup – Race – Long Beach

IndyCar – Long Beach – Practice & Qualifying

Juego de Mentiras, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)

La Casa de los Famosos, Season 3, New Episode (Telemundo)

LPGA Tour – LOTTE Championship – Final Round

On Patrol: First Shift, Season 1, New Episode (Reelz)++

On Patrol: Live, Season 1, New Episode (Reelz)++

PGA TOUR – RBC Heritage – Round 3

Premier League – Aston Villa v. Newcastle

Premier League – Chelsea v. Brighton*

Premier League – Everton v. Fulham*

Premier League – Wolves v. Brentford*

Premier League – Southampton v. Crystal Palace*

Premier League – Tottenham v. Bournemouth

Premier League – Nottingham Forest v. Man United

Premiership Rugby – Harlequins vs. Newcastle Falcons*

Premiership Rugby – Northampton Saints vs. Saracens*

Saturday Night Live, Season 48, New Episode (NBC)

Super Motocross Race Day Live – Atlanta, GA

World Team Trophy Figure Skating – Rhythm Dance & Short Skate – Day 3*

April 16

Fist Fight, 2017*

IndyCar – Long Beach – Race

On Patrol: First Shift, Season 1, New Episode (Reelz)++

On Patrol: Live, Season 1, New Episode (Reelz)++

PGA TOUR – RBC Heritage – Final Round

Premier League – Man City v. Leicester City

Premier League – West Ham v. Arsenal

Premiership Rugby – Leicester Tigers vs. Exeter Chiefs*

USFL – Michigan Panthers vs. Houston Gamblers

The Wedding Cottage, 2023 (Hallmark)+

April 17

The Blacklist, Season 10, New Episode (NBC)

Days of our Lives, Season 58, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)*

Flor Salvaje, Season 1

Inside with Jen Psaki, Season 1, New Episode (MSNBC)

La Casa de los Famosos, Season 3, New Episode (Telemundo)

Leguizamo Does America, Season 1, New Episode (MSNBC)

New Girl, Seasons 1-7

Nikki Bella Says I Do, Season 1 (E!)

Premier League – Leeds United v. Liverpool

Ride, Season 1, New Episode (Hallmark)++

Symone, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)*

Watch What Happens Live, Season 20, New Episode (Bravo)

April 18

Access Hollywood, Season 27, New Episode (NBC)

Below Deck: Sailing Yacht, Season 4, New Episode (Bravo)

Days of our Lives, Season 58, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)*

El Señor de los Cielos, Season 8, New Episode (Telemundo)

Juego de Mentiras, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)

La Casa de los Famosos, Season 3, New Episode (Telemundo)

Snapped, Season 32, New Episode (Oxygen)

Summer House, Season 7, New Episode (Bravo)

The Voice, Season 23, New Episode (NBC)

Watch What Happens Live, Season 20, New Episode (Bravo)

The Weakest Link, Season 3, New Episode (NBC)

April 19

Access Hollywood, Season 27, New Episode (NBC)

American Auto, Season 2, New Episode (NBC)

Days of our Lives, Season 58, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)*

El Señor de los Cielos, Season 8, New Episode (Telemundo)

Juego de Mentiras, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)

La Casa de los Famosos, Season 3, New Episode (Telemundo)

Le Fleche Wallonne Cycling

Le Fleche Wallonne Femmes Cycling

The Lego Batman Movie, 2017*

Night Court, Season 1, New Episode (NBC)

The Real Housewives of New Jersey, Season 13, New Episode (Bravo)

USA v. Mexico – Men’s Soccer Match (Spanish)

The Wall, Season 5, New Episode (NBC)

Watch What Happens Live, Season 20, New Episode (Bravo)

April 20

Access Hollywood, Season 27, New Episode (NBC)

The Ark, Season 1, New Episode (SYFY)

Bel-Air, Season 2, Episode 9 (Peacock Original)*

Days of our Lives, Season 58, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)*

El Señor de los Cielos, Season 8, New Episode (Telemundo)

Juego de Mentiras, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)

La Casa de los Famosos, Season 3, New Episode (Telemundo)

LPGA Tour – The Chevron Championship – Round 1

Mrs. Davis, Season 1, Episodes 1-4, New Episodes Thursdays (Peacock Original)*

PGA Tour – Zurich Classic of New Orleans – Round 1

The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip, Season 3, Episode 7 (Peacock Original)*

Vanderpump Rules, Season 10, New Episode (Bravo)

Watch What Happens Live, Season 20, New Episode (Bravo)

April 21

The 355, 2022*

Access Hollywood, Season 27, New Episode (NBC)

Days of our Lives, Season 58, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)*

El Señor de los Cielos, Season 8, New Episode (Telemundo)

Juego de Mentiras, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)

La Casa de los Famosos, Season 3, New Episode (Telemundo)

LPGA Tour – The Chevron Championship – Round 2

PGA Tour – Zurich Classic of New Orleans – Round 2

Premier League – Arsenal v. Southampton

Top Chef, Season 20, New Episode (Bravo)

Top Chef: Last Chance Kitchen, Season 20, New Episode (Bravo)

Watch What Happens Live, Season 20, New Episode (Bravo)

April 22

Access Hollywood, Season 27, New Episode (NBC)

El Señor de los Cielos, Season 8, New Episode (Telemundo)

Juego de Mentiras, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)

La Casa de los Famosos, Season 3, New Episode (Telemundo)

LPGA Tour – The Chevron Championship – Round 3

Liga Soccer – Chivas vs. Cruz Azul (Spanish)

Meet the Press Reports, Season 6, New Episode (MSNBC)

Notre Dame Football Blue-Gold Game*

On Patrol: First Shift, Season 1, New Episode (Reelz)

On Patrol: Live, Season 1, New Episode (Reelz)

PGA Tour Champions – Invited Celebrity Classic – Third Round

PGA Tour – Zurich Classic of New Orleans – Round 3

Premier League – Bournemouth v. West Ham*

Premier League – Brentford v. Aston Villa*

Premier League – Crystal Palace v. Everton*

Premier League – Fulham v. Leeds United

Premier League – Leicester City v. Wolves*

Premier League – Liverpool v. Nottingham Forest

Premier League – Man United v. Chelsea

Super Motocross – Race Day Live – East Rutherford, NJ*

USFL – Houston Gamblers vs. New Orleans Breakers

April 23

Liege-Bastogne-Liege Cycling

Liege-Bastogne-Liege Femmes Cycling

LPGA Tour – The Chevron Championship – Final Round

MLB Sunday Leadoff – Colorado Rockies at Philadelphia Phillies

On Patrol: First Shift, Season 1, New Episode (Reelz)++

On Patrol: Live, Season 1, New Episode (Reelz)++

A Pinch of Portugal, 2023 (Hallmark)+

PGA Tour Champions – Invited Celebrity Classic – Final Round

PGA TOUR – Zurich Classic of New Orleans – Final Round

Premier League – Brighton v. Man City

Premier League – Newcastle v. Tottenham

USFL – New Jersey Generals vs. Pittsburgh Maulers

April 24

Autopsy: The Last Hours of…, Season 12, New Episode (Reelz)++

The Blacklist, Season 10, New Episode (NBC)

Days of our Lives, Season 58, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)*

La Casa de los Famosos, Season 3, New Episode (Telemundo)

Leguizamo Does America, Season 1, New Episode (MSNBC)

Inside with Jen Psaki, Season 1, New Episode (MSNBC)

Ride, Season 1, New Episode (Hallmark)++

Symone, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)*

Watch What Happens Live, Season 20, New Episode (Bravo)

April 25

Access Hollywood, Season 27, New Episode (NBC)

Below Deck: Sailing Yacht, Season 4, New Episode (Bravo)

Days of our Lives, Season 58, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)*

El Señor de los Cielos, Season 8, New Episode (Telemundo)

Juego de Mentiras, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)

La Casa de los Famosos, Season 3, New Episode (Telemundo)

Premier League – Aston Villa v. Fulham*

Premier League – Leeds United v. Leicester City*

Premier League – Southampton v. Bournemouth

Premier League – Wolves v. Crystal Palace*

Snapped, Season 32, New Episode (Oxygen)

The Voice, Season 23, New Episode (NBC)

Watch What Happens Live, Season 20, New Episode (Bravo)

The Weakest Link, Season 3, New Episode (NBC)

April 26

Access Hollywood, Season 27, New Episode (NBC)

American Auto, Season 2, New Episode (NBC)

Days of our Lives, Season 58, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)*

El Señor de los Cielos, Season 8, New Episode (Telemundo)

Juego de Mentiras, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)

Night Court, Season 1, New Episode (NBC)

Premier League – Chelsea v. Brentford*

Premier League – Man City v. Arsenal (English & Spanish)*

Premier League – Nottingham Forest v. Brighton*

Premier League – West Ham v. Liverpool*

The Real Housewives of New Jersey, Season 13, New Episode (Bravo)

Top Chef VIP, Season 2, New Episode (Telemundo)

Watch What Happens Live, Season 20, New Episode (Bravo)

April 27

Access Hollywood, Season 27, New Episode (NBC)

Bel-Air, Season 2, Episode 10 (Peacock Original)*

Carol Burnett: 90 Years of Laughter + Love, 2023 (NBC)

Days of our Lives, Season 58, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)*

El Señor de los Cielos, Season 8, New Episode (Telemundo)

The Gentle Art of Swedish Death Cleaning, Season 1, Episodes 1-8 (Peacock Original)*

Juego de Mentiras, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)

LPGA Tour – JM Eagle LA Championship – Round 1

Mrs. Davis, Season 1, Episode 5 (Peacock Original)*

PGA TOUR – Mexico Open at Vidanta – Round 1

Premier League – Everton v. Newcastle

Premier League – Tottenham v. Man United*

Vanderpump Rules, Season 10, New Episode (Bravo)

Watch What Happens Live, Season 20, New Episode (Bravo)

April 28

Access Hollywood, Season 27, New Episode (NBC)

Days of our Lives, Season 58, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)*

El Señor de los Cielos, Season 8, New Episode (Telemundo)

IndyCar – Barber – Practice, Qualifying

Juego de Mentiras, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)

Law & Order, Season 22, New Episode (NBC)

Law & Order: Organized Crime, Season 3, New Episode (NBC)

Law & Order: SVU, Season 24, New Episode (NBC)

LPGA Tour – JM Eagle LA Championship – Round 2

Meet the Press Reports, Season 6, New Episode (MSNBC)

PGA TOUR Champions – Insperity Invitational – First Round

PGA TOUR – Mexico Open at Vidanta – Round 2

Summer House, Season 7, New Episode (Bravo)

Top Chef, Season 20, New Episode (Bravo)

Top Chef: Last Chance Kitchen, Season 20, New Episode (Bravo)

Watch What Happens Live, Season 20, New Episode (Bravo)

April 29

Access Hollywood, Season 27, New Episode (NBC)

El Señor de los Cielos, Season 8, New Episode (Telemundo)

IndyCar – Barber – Practice, Qualifying

Juego de Mentiras, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)

LIGA MX – Chicas vs. Mazatlan

LPGA Tour – JM Eagle LA Championship – Round 3

Meet the Press Reports, Season 6, New Episode (MSNBC)

On Patrol: First Shift, Season 1, New Episode (Reelz)++

On Patrol: Live, Season 1, New Episode (Reelz)++

PGA TOUR Champions – Insperity Invitational – Round 2

PGA TOUR – Mexico Open at Vidanta – Round 3

Premier League – Arsenal v. Chelsea

Premier League – Bournemouth v. Leeds United

Premier League – Brentford v. Nottingham Forest*

Premier League – Brighton v. Wolves*

Premier League – Crystal Palace v. West Ham

Super Motocross – Race Day Live – Nashville, TN

April 30

Hearts in the Game, 2023 (Hallmark)+

IndyCar – Barber – Race

LPGA Tour – JM Eagle LA Championship – Final Round

MLB Chicago Cubs at Miami Marlins*

On Patrol: First Shift, Season 1, New Episode (Reelz)++

On Patrol: Live, Season 1, New Episode (Reelz)++

PGA TOUR Champions – Insperity Invitational – Final Round

PGA TOUR – Mexico Open at Vidanta – Final Round

Premier League – Fulham v. Man City

Premier League – Liverpool v. Tottenham (English & Spanish)

Premier League – Man United v. Aston Villa

Premier League – Newcastle v. Southampton

USFL – Pittsburgh Maulers vs. Philadelphia Stars

* = is exclusive to Peacock | bold = Peacock Original

(+) = New Hallmark films available on-demand for 72 hours after release and will be available at additional times when airing on Hallmark Channels

(++) = New episodes of Hallmark and Reelz originals series stream live on the Hallmark Channel and Reelz Channel, respectively, and are available on demand the next day.

