Everything coming to Peacock in June 2024

Summer is usually the time to go to the movies, and in June, audiences have an embarrassment of riches. From the long-awaited Pixar sequel Inside Out 2 to the chilling sci-fi prequel A Quiet Place: Day One, there seems to be something for everyone at the multiplex.
But for those who want to stay in and make use of their streaming subscriptions, Peacock has you covered. From the latest season of Love Island USA to the start of the 2024 Paris Olympics, Peacock will offer spectacle on a scale that should satisfy those who want to be enthralled and forget their everyday problems.
June 1
Survivor’s Remorse: Seasons 1-4
2012*
About Time
Adventures of Priscilla Queen of the Desert
Anna and the Apocalypse
Away & Back
A Beautiful Place to Die: A Martha’s Vineyard Mystery
The Best Man
Billy Elliot
The Birdcage
Blockers*
The Bourne Identity
The Bourne Legacy
The Bourne Supremacy
Bride of Chucky
Brokeback Mountain
Burlesque*
Capote
Caribbean Summer
Christmas at Dollywood
Christmas at Graceland
Christmas at Rome
Christmas at Vienna
Cloudy With a Chance of Meatballs*
Cloudy With a Chance of Meatballs 2*
Clue
Constantine
The Croods
Dante’s Peak
The Derby Stallion
Despicable Me 3*
The Dilemma
A Fantastic Woman
Far From Heaven
Fences
Ghostbusters (1984)*
Ghostbusters II*
Girls Trip*
Gladiator
Gods of Egypt
Hidden Gems
If Beale Street Could Talk
In My Dreams
It’s OK to Ask Questions: Seasons 1-2
Jennifer’s Body
John Wick*
John Wick: Chapter 2*
John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum*
The Joneses
Limbo*
Love is Strange
Love’s Portrait
Midway (1976)
Moriah’s Lighthouse
Nantucket Noel
The Other Guys
Philadelphia
Poisoned in Paradise: A Martha’s Vineyard Mystery
Pride
Pride (2014)
The Producers (‘05)
Puss in Boots
Red
Red 2
Riddled with Deceit: A Martha’s Vineyard Mystery
Rise and Shine, Benedict Stone
A Royal Makeover
RV (2006)
Safe House (‘12)
Saved!
Saving Private Ryan
The Secret Life of Pets
Seed of Chucky
Ships in the Night: A Martha’s Vineyard Mystery
The Smurfs
The Smurfs 2
Stomp the Yard
A Summer to Remember
Ted
The Terminal
Turbo
Van Helsing
Wallace & Gromit: The Curse of the Were-Rabbit
The Wedding Date
What Happens in Vegas
With-In
June 2
The Alpinist*
June 3
OMG Fashun, Season 1 – Finale, 2 episodes (E!)
The Real Housewives of Dubai, Season 2 – Premiere (Bravo)
June 4
American Ninja Warrior, Season 16 – Premiere (NBC)
Below Deck Mediterranean, Season 9 – Premiere (Bravo)
Kill or Be Killed, Season 1 – All Episodes (Oxygen)
June 5
The Valley, Season 1 – Finale – Extended/Uncensored Version (Bravo)*
June 6
Queer Planet – Premiere (Peacock Original)*
Take a worldwide journey exploring the rich diversity of animal sexuality — from flamboyant flamingos to pansexual primates, sex-changing clownfish, multi-gendered mushrooms and everything in-between. This documentary looks at extraordinary creatures, witnesses amazing behaviors, and introduces the scientists who are questioning the traditional concept of what’s natural when it comes to sex and gender.
Kung Fu Panda*
June 7
Summer Qamp*
Of An Age*
June 11
Love Island USA, Season 6 – Premiere (Peacock Original)*
Love Island USA features a group of sexy singles on a search for love in a beautiful villa. Throughout their stay in a tropical oasis, Islanders will couple up to face new heart-racing challenges and bigger twists and turns than ever before. Temptations will rise and drama will ensue as new “bombshells” arrive, forcing Islanders to decide if they want to remain with their current partners or recouple with someone new.
The Weakest Link, Season 3 – Finale (NBC)
June 13
The Dirty D, Season 3 – Premiere – Three Episodes (Peacock Exclusive)*
Welcome to The Dirty D, where things are getting downright dirty! With Brick in the hospital fighting for his life after being shot, the fate of The Dirty D is once again in question. The club is up for grabs, and everyone is playing for keeps, but no one is playing fair.
Aliens Abducted My Parents (And Now I Feel Kinda Left Out)
Family Weekend
What Lies Below
June 14
Cocaine Bear*
June 15
WWE Clash at the Castle: Scotland (Peacock Exclusive)*
The Ward
June 19
The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent*
June 20
Megamind Rules!, Season 1 (New Episodes) – All Episodes (Peacock Original)*
Megamind’s former villain team, The Doom Syndicate, has returned. Our newly crowned blue hero must now keep up evil appearances until he can assemble his friends (Roxanne, Ol’ Chum, and Keiko) to stop his former evil teammates from launching Metro City to the moon.
Top Chef, Season 21 – Finale (Bravo)
Top Chef: The Dish with Kish, Season 1 – Finale (Bravo Digital)
June 24
When Calls the Heart, Season 11 – Finale (Hallmark)+
June 25
Walt Disney: Behind the Magic (Reelz)+
TikTok Murders (Peacock Original)*
June 26
El Conde: Amor y Honor, Season 1 – Premiere (Telemundo)
Kung Fu Panda 3*
June 28
Champions*
PRIDE 2024
Peacock celebrates PRIDE 2024 with a custom collection of LGBTQIA+ stories.
4th Man Out
5B
1985
Adventures Of Priscilla Queen Of The Desert (arrives June 1)
Anna And The Apocalypse (arrives June 1)
Being BeBe: The BeBe Zahara Benet Documentary
Bent (1997)
Billy Elliot (arrives June 1)
The Birdcage (arrives June 1)
Brokeback Mountain (arrives June 1)
Burlesque* (arrives June 1)
Cameron Esposito: Marriage Material
Capote (arrives June 1)
The Carmilla Movie
Cherry Grove Stories
Commitment To Life
Cooking With Pride: Season 1
Couple to Throuple: Season 1*
Dating Amber
Drag Becomes Him
Drive Away Dolls*
Eddie Izzard: Wunderbar
A Fantastic Woman (arrives June 1)
Far From Heaven (arrives June 1)
Freaky*
G.B.F.
Geography Club
Guys And Dolls
Handsome Devil
Ilana Glazer: The Planet Is Burning
It’s OK to Ask Questions: Seasons 1-2 (arrives June 1)
Janeane Garofalo: If I May
Jennifer’s Body (arrives June 1)
Kandi Burruss And Todd Tucker’s The Pass
Knock At The Cabin*
Love Is Strange (arrives June 1)
M3GAN*
Mapplethorpe
Margaret Cho: Psycho
The Matthew Shepard Story
The Miseducation Of Cameron Post
Of An Age* (arrives June 7)
Our Son*
Philadelphia (arrives June 1)
Pride (2014) (arrives June 1)
The Producers (’05) (arrives June 1)
Queer as Folk: Season 1*
Queer Planet* (arrives June 6)
Saved! (arrives June 1)
Six Dance Lessons in Six Weeks
Sleepaway Camp
Spoiler Alert*
Summer Qamp* (arrives June 7)
Tár*
THEY/THEM*
Urbania
We Are Lady Parts*
* = is exclusive to Peacock
2024 PARIS OLYMPICS
Peacock will be the streaming home of the 2024 Paris Olympics (Friday, July 26, 2024 through Sunday, August 11, 2024), providing fans with the most comprehensive Olympic destination in U.S. media history. In a Summer Games first, the service will stream every sport and event, including all 329 medal events, and will feature full-event replays, all NBC programming, curated video clips, virtual channels, exclusive original programming, and more.
June 8: U.S. Olympic Team Trials Special
June 15-22: U.S. Olympic Team Trials – Swimming Qualifying Heats
June 15-23: U.S. Olympic Team Trials – Swimming Finals
June 17: U.S. Olympic Team Trials – Diving – Prelim: W Synchro Springboard
June 17: U.S. Olympic Team Trials – Diving Final: Women’s Synchro Springboard
June 18: U.S. Olympic Team Trials – Diving – Prelim: W Synchro Platform
June 18: U.S. Olympic Team Trials – Diving – Prelim: M Synchro Springboard
June 18: U.S. Olympic Team Trials – Diving – Final: Women’s Synchro Platform
June 18: U.S. Olympic Team Trials – Diving – Final: Men’s Synchro Springboard
June 20: U.S. Olympic Team Trials – Diving – Prelim: W Springboard
June 20: U.S. Olympic Team Trials – Diving – Prelim: M Platform
June 20: U.S. Olympic Team Trials – Diving – SF W Springboard
June 20: U.S. Olympic Team Trials – Diving – SF M Platform
June 20: U.S. Olympic Team Trials – Diving – Final: Women’s Synchro Platform
June 21: U.S. Olympic Team Trials – Diving – Prelim: M Springboard
June 21: U.S. Olympic Team Trials – Diving – Prelim: W Platform
June 21:U.S. Olympic Team Trials – Diving – SF M Springboard
June 21: U.S. Olympic Team Trials – Diving – SF W Platform
June 21-24: U.S. Olympic Team Trials – Track and Field Finals
June 22: U.S. Olympic Team Trials – Diving – Final: Men’s Platform
June 22: U.S. Olympic Team Trials – Diving – Final: Women’s Springboard
June 23: U.S. Olympic Team Trials – Diving – M Springboard Final
June 23: U.S. Olympic Team Trials – Diving – W Platform Final
June 27: U.S. Olympic Team Trials – Track and Field – Heats
June 27, 29: U.S. Paralympic Trials – Swimming
June 27-30: U.S. Olympic Team Trials – Track and Field Finals
June 27-30: U.S. Olympic Team Trials – Gymnastics Men’s & Women’s Qualifying/Finals
Live sports and events
Peacock’s expansive programming features live sports coverage, including Olympic and Paralympic Games, Premier League, Big Ten Football and Basketball, Notre Dame Football, Sunday Night Football, NASCAR, NTT IndyCar Series, golf, and much more. Peacock also offers daily sports programming on the NBC Sports channel.
New Episodes Weekly:
Brother From Another (Monday, Wednesday, Friday)
Chris Simms Unbuttoned (Monday and Thursday through June 13)
The Dan Patrick Show (Monday through Friday)
PFT Live (Monday through Friday through June 14)
June 1: Pro Motocross Championship – Hangtown
June 1: IMSA – Detroit
June 1: USWNT – USA v. Korea Republic (Spanish)
June 1-2: PGA TOUR Champions Principal Charity Classic
June 1-2: The 79th U.S. Women’s Open
June 1-2: Live From the U.S. Women’s Open
June 1-2: PGA TOUR RBC Canadian Open
June 1-2: 2024 Roland-Garros – French Open
June 1-2: INDYCAR – Streets of Detroit
June 1-2: 2024 Xfinity U.S. Gymnastics Championships
June 2: HSBC SVNS – Madrid
June 2: Wanda Diamond League – Stockholm
June 2-9: Criterium du Dauphine 2024
June 3: Golf’s Longest Day
June 4: USWNT – USA v. Korea Republic (Spanish)
June 6-9: PGA TOUR The Memorial Tournament
June 6-9: 2024 Roland-Garros – French Open
June 7-9: ShopRite LPGA Classic
June 7-9: PGA TOUR Champions American Family Insurance Champ
June 7-9: INDYCAR – Road America
June 8: Pro Motocross Championship – Thunder Valley
June 8: USMNT – USA v. Columbia (Spanish)
June 8-9: IMSA – Montreal – Porsche Carrera Cup
June 8-9: IMSA – VP Racing SportsCar Challenge – Mid Ohio
June 9: NXT Battleground
June 10-16: Live From the U.S. Open
June 12: USMNT – USA v. Brazil (Spanish)
June 13-15: Meijer LPGA Classic
June 13-16: The 124th U.S. Open
June 15: WWE Clash at the Castle: Scotland
June 15: Boxxer: Chris Billam-Smith v. Richard Riakporhe
June 15: Pro Motocross Championship – High Point
June 18-21: Royal Ascot
June 20-23: PGA TOUR Travelers Championship
June 20-23: KPMG PGA Women’s Championship
June 21-23: IMSA Ford Mustang Challenge – Watkins Glen
June 21-23: PGA TOUR Champions DICK’S Open
June 21-23: INDYCAR – Laguna Seca
June 23: World Surf League Tahiti Bound
June 23: Purina’s Incredible Dog Challenge 1
June 27-30: U.S. Senior Open
June 27-30: PGA TOUR Rocket Mortgage Classic
June 27-29: LPGA Dow Championship
June 29: Pro Motocross Championship – Redbud
June 29-30: 111th Tour de France
* = is exclusive to Peacock | bold = Peacock Original
(+) = New Hallmark films available on-demand for 72 hours after release and will be available at additional times when airing on Hallmark Channels
(++) = New episodes of Hallmark and Reelz original series stream live on the Hallmark Channel and Reelz Channel respectively and are available on demand the next day.
