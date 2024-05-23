Everything coming to Peacock in June 2024

Summer is usually the time to go to the movies, and in June, audiences have an embarrassment of riches. From the long-awaited Pixar sequel Inside Out 2 to the chilling sci-fi prequel A Quiet Place: Day One, there seems to be something for everyone at the multiplex.

But for those who want to stay in and make use of their streaming subscriptions, Peacock has you covered. From the latest season of Love Island USA to the start of the 2024 Paris Olympics, Peacock will offer spectacle on a scale that should satisfy those who want to be enthralled and forget their everyday problems.

June 1

Survivor’s Remorse: Seasons 1-4

2012*

About Time

Adventures of Priscilla Queen of the Desert

Anna and the Apocalypse

Away & Back

A Beautiful Place to Die: A Martha’s Vineyard Mystery

The Best Man

Billy Elliot

The Birdcage

Blockers*

The Bourne Identity

The Bourne Legacy

The Bourne Supremacy

Bride of Chucky

Brokeback Mountain

Burlesque*

Capote

Caribbean Summer

Christmas at Dollywood

Christmas at Graceland

Christmas at Rome

Christmas at Vienna

Cloudy With a Chance of Meatballs*

Cloudy With a Chance of Meatballs 2*

Clue

Constantine

The Croods

Dante’s Peak

The Derby Stallion

Despicable Me 3*

The Dilemma

A Fantastic Woman

Far From Heaven

Fences

Ghostbusters (1984)*

Ghostbusters II*

Girls Trip*

Gladiator

Gods of Egypt

Hidden Gems

If Beale Street Could Talk

In My Dreams

It’s OK to Ask Questions: Seasons 1-2

Jennifer’s Body

John Wick*

John Wick: Chapter 2*

John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum*

The Joneses

Limbo*

Love is Strange

Love’s Portrait

Midway (1976)

Moriah’s Lighthouse

Nantucket Noel

The Other Guys

Philadelphia

Poisoned in Paradise: A Martha’s Vineyard Mystery

Pride

Pride (2014)

The Producers (‘05)

Puss in Boots

Red

Red 2

Riddled with Deceit: A Martha’s Vineyard Mystery

Rise and Shine, Benedict Stone

A Royal Makeover

RV (2006)

Safe House (‘12)

Saved!

Saving Private Ryan

The Secret Life of Pets

Seed of Chucky

Ships in the Night: A Martha’s Vineyard Mystery

The Smurfs

The Smurfs 2

Stomp the Yard

A Summer to Remember

Ted

The Terminal

Turbo

Van Helsing

Wallace & Gromit: The Curse of the Were-Rabbit

The Wedding Date

What Happens in Vegas

With-In

June 2

The Alpinist*

June 3

OMG Fashun, Season 1 – Finale, 2 episodes (E!)

The Real Housewives of Dubai, Season 2 – Premiere (Bravo)

June 4

American Ninja Warrior, Season 16 – Premiere (NBC)

Below Deck Mediterranean, Season 9 – Premiere (Bravo)

Kill or Be Killed, Season 1 – All Episodes (Oxygen)

June 5

The Valley, Season 1 – Finale – Extended/Uncensored Version (Bravo)*

June 6

Queer Planet – Premiere (Peacock Original)*

Take a worldwide journey exploring the rich diversity of animal sexuality — from flamboyant flamingos to pansexual primates, sex-changing clownfish, multi-gendered mushrooms and everything in-between. This documentary looks at extraordinary creatures, witnesses amazing behaviors, and introduces the scientists who are questioning the traditional concept of what’s natural when it comes to sex and gender.

Kung Fu Panda*

June 7

Summer Qamp*

Of An Age*

June 11

Love Island USA, Season 6 – Premiere (Peacock Original)*

Love Island USA features a group of sexy singles on a search for love in a beautiful villa. Throughout their stay in a tropical oasis, Islanders will couple up to face new heart-racing challenges and bigger twists and turns than ever before. Temptations will rise and drama will ensue as new “bombshells” arrive, forcing Islanders to decide if they want to remain with their current partners or recouple with someone new.

The Weakest Link, Season 3 – Finale (NBC)

June 13

The Dirty D, Season 3 – Premiere – Three Episodes (Peacock Exclusive)*

Welcome to The Dirty D, where things are getting downright dirty! With Brick in the hospital fighting for his life after being shot, the fate of The Dirty D is once again in question. The club is up for grabs, and everyone is playing for keeps, but no one is playing fair.

Aliens Abducted My Parents (And Now I Feel Kinda Left Out)

Family Weekend

What Lies Below

June 14

Cocaine Bear*

June 15

WWE Clash at the Castle: Scotland (Peacock Exclusive)*

The Ward

June 19

The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent*

June 20

Megamind Rules!, Season 1 (New Episodes) – All Episodes (Peacock Original)*

Megamind’s former villain team, The Doom Syndicate, has returned. Our newly crowned blue hero must now keep up evil appearances until he can assemble his friends (Roxanne, Ol’ Chum, and Keiko) to stop his former evil teammates from launching Metro City to the moon.

Top Chef, Season 21 – Finale (Bravo)

Top Chef: The Dish with Kish, Season 1 – Finale (Bravo Digital)

June 24

When Calls the Heart, Season 11 – Finale (Hallmark)+

June 25

Walt Disney: Behind the Magic (Reelz)+

TikTok Murders (Peacock Original)*

June 26

El Conde: Amor y Honor, Season 1 – Premiere (Telemundo)

Kung Fu Panda 3*

June 28

Champions*

PRIDE 2024

Peacock celebrates PRIDE 2024 with a custom collection of LGBTQIA+ stories.

4th Man Out

5B

1985

Adventures Of Priscilla Queen Of The Desert (arrives June 1)

Anna And The Apocalypse (arrives June 1)

Being BeBe: The BeBe Zahara Benet Documentary

Bent (1997)

Billy Elliot (arrives June 1)

The Birdcage (arrives June 1)

Brokeback Mountain (arrives June 1)

Burlesque* (arrives June 1)

Cameron Esposito: Marriage Material

Capote (arrives June 1)

The Carmilla Movie

Cherry Grove Stories

Commitment To Life

Cooking With Pride: Season 1

Couple to Throuple: Season 1*

Dating Amber

Drag Becomes Him

Drive Away Dolls*

Eddie Izzard: Wunderbar

A Fantastic Woman (arrives June 1)

Far From Heaven (arrives June 1)

Freaky*

G.B.F.

Geography Club

Guys And Dolls

Handsome Devil

Ilana Glazer: The Planet Is Burning

It’s OK to Ask Questions: Seasons 1-2 (arrives June 1)

Janeane Garofalo: If I May

Jennifer’s Body (arrives June 1)

Kandi Burruss And Todd Tucker’s The Pass

Knock At The Cabin*

Love Is Strange (arrives June 1)

M3GAN*

Mapplethorpe

Margaret Cho: Psycho

The Matthew Shepard Story

The Miseducation Of Cameron Post

Of An Age* (arrives June 7)

Our Son*

Philadelphia (arrives June 1)

Pride (2014) (arrives June 1)

The Producers (’05) (arrives June 1)

Queer as Folk: Season 1*

Queer Planet* (arrives June 6)

Saved! (arrives June 1)

Six Dance Lessons in Six Weeks

Sleepaway Camp

Spoiler Alert*

Summer Qamp* (arrives June 7)

Tár*

THEY/THEM*

Urbania

We Are Lady Parts*

* = is exclusive to Peacock

2024 PARIS OLYMPICS

Peacock will be the streaming home of the 2024 Paris Olympics (Friday, July 26, 2024 through Sunday, August 11, 2024), providing fans with the most comprehensive Olympic destination in U.S. media history. In a Summer Games first, the service will stream every sport and event, including all 329 medal events, and will feature full-event replays, all NBC programming, curated video clips, virtual channels, exclusive original programming, and more.

June 8: U.S. Olympic Team Trials Special

June 15-22: U.S. Olympic Team Trials – Swimming Qualifying Heats

June 15-23: U.S. Olympic Team Trials – Swimming Finals

June 17: U.S. Olympic Team Trials – Diving – Prelim: W Synchro Springboard

June 17: U.S. Olympic Team Trials – Diving Final: Women’s Synchro Springboard

June 18: U.S. Olympic Team Trials – Diving – Prelim: W Synchro Platform

June 18: U.S. Olympic Team Trials – Diving – Prelim: M Synchro Springboard

June 18: U.S. Olympic Team Trials – Diving – Final: Women’s Synchro Platform

June 18: U.S. Olympic Team Trials – Diving – Final: Men’s Synchro Springboard

June 20: U.S. Olympic Team Trials – Diving – Prelim: W Springboard

June 20: U.S. Olympic Team Trials – Diving – Prelim: M Platform

June 20: U.S. Olympic Team Trials – Diving – SF W Springboard

June 20: U.S. Olympic Team Trials – Diving – SF M Platform

June 20: U.S. Olympic Team Trials – Diving – Final: Women’s Synchro Platform

June 21: U.S. Olympic Team Trials – Diving – Prelim: M Springboard

June 21: U.S. Olympic Team Trials – Diving – Prelim: W Platform

June 21:U.S. Olympic Team Trials – Diving – SF M Springboard

June 21: U.S. Olympic Team Trials – Diving – SF W Platform

June 21-24: U.S. Olympic Team Trials – Track and Field Finals

June 22: U.S. Olympic Team Trials – Diving – Final: Men’s Platform

June 22: U.S. Olympic Team Trials – Diving – Final: Women’s Springboard

June 23: U.S. Olympic Team Trials – Diving – M Springboard Final

June 23: U.S. Olympic Team Trials – Diving – W Platform Final

June 27: U.S. Olympic Team Trials – Track and Field – Heats

June 27, 29: U.S. Paralympic Trials – Swimming

June 27-30: U.S. Olympic Team Trials – Track and Field Finals

June 27-30: U.S. Olympic Team Trials – Gymnastics Men’s & Women’s Qualifying/Finals

Live sports and events

Peacock’s expansive programming features live sports coverage, including Olympic and Paralympic Games, Premier League, Big Ten Football and Basketball, Notre Dame Football, Sunday Night Football, NASCAR, NTT IndyCar Series, golf, and much more. Peacock also offers daily sports programming on the NBC Sports channel.

New Episodes Weekly:

Brother From Another (Monday, Wednesday, Friday)

Chris Simms Unbuttoned (Monday and Thursday through June 13)

The Dan Patrick Show (Monday through Friday)

PFT Live (Monday through Friday through June 14)

June 1: Pro Motocross Championship – Hangtown

June 1: IMSA – Detroit

June 1: USWNT – USA v. Korea Republic (Spanish)

June 1-2: PGA TOUR Champions Principal Charity Classic

June 1-2: The 79th U.S. Women’s Open

June 1-2: Live From the U.S. Women’s Open

June 1-2: PGA TOUR RBC Canadian Open

June 1-2: 2024 Roland-Garros – French Open

June 1-2: INDYCAR – Streets of Detroit

June 1-2: 2024 Xfinity U.S. Gymnastics Championships

June 2: HSBC SVNS – Madrid

June 2: Wanda Diamond League – Stockholm

June 2-9: Criterium du Dauphine 2024

June 3: Golf’s Longest Day

June 4: USWNT – USA v. Korea Republic (Spanish)

June 6-9: PGA TOUR The Memorial Tournament

June 6-9: 2024 Roland-Garros – French Open

June 7-9: ShopRite LPGA Classic

June 7-9: PGA TOUR Champions American Family Insurance Champ

June 7-9: INDYCAR – Road America

June 8: Pro Motocross Championship – Thunder Valley

June 8: USMNT – USA v. Columbia (Spanish)

June 8-9: IMSA – Montreal – Porsche Carrera Cup

June 8-9: IMSA – VP Racing SportsCar Challenge – Mid Ohio

June 9: NXT Battleground

June 10-16: Live From the U.S. Open

June 12: USMNT – USA v. Brazil (Spanish)

June 13-15: Meijer LPGA Classic

June 13-16: The 124th U.S. Open

June 15: WWE Clash at the Castle: Scotland

June 15: Boxxer: Chris Billam-Smith v. Richard Riakporhe

June 15: Pro Motocross Championship – High Point

June 18-21: Royal Ascot

June 20-23: PGA TOUR Travelers Championship

June 20-23: KPMG PGA Women’s Championship

June 21-23: IMSA Ford Mustang Challenge – Watkins Glen

June 21-23: PGA TOUR Champions DICK’S Open

June 21-23: INDYCAR – Laguna Seca

June 23: World Surf League Tahiti Bound

June 23: Purina’s Incredible Dog Challenge 1

June 27-30: U.S. Senior Open

June 27-30: PGA TOUR Rocket Mortgage Classic

June 27-29: LPGA Dow Championship

June 29: Pro Motocross Championship – Redbud

June 29-30: 111th Tour de France

* = is exclusive to Peacock | bold = Peacock Original

(+) = New Hallmark films available on-demand for 72 hours after release and will be available at additional times when airing on Hallmark Channels

(++) = New episodes of Hallmark and Reelz original series stream live on the Hallmark Channel and Reelz Channel respectively and are available on demand the next day.

