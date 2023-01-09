 Skip to main content
Joe searches for a killer in explosive You Season 4 trailer

Dan Girolamo
By

For three seasons, Joe Goldberg (Penn Badgley) has been an obsessed stalker and murderer. Now, the tables have flipped as Joe goes from the hunter to the hunted in the first trailer for You season 4 part 1.

After the tumultuous ending to his relationship with Love (Victoria Pedretti), Joe flees to Europe to start anew. Going by the name Jonathan Moore, Joe is a professor in London and falls in with the most “insane, damaged people on Earth: a circle of privileged douchebags.” Wherever Joe ends up, murder soon follows, but this time, it’s not by his hand. Joe channels his inner Sherlock Holmes and attempts to stop the killer from stalking him and targeting his friend group.

The official logline reads, “After his previous life went up in flames, Joe Goldberg has fled to Europe to escape his ‘messy’ past, adopt a new identity, and, of course, to pursue true love. But Joe soon finds himself in the strange new role of reluctant detective as he discovers he may not be the only killer in London. Now, his future depends on identifying and stopping whoever’s targeting his new friend group of uber-wealthy socialites.”

YOU: Season 4 Part 1 | Official Trailer | Netflix

Badgley is joined by the returning Tati Gabrielle, who plays Marienne Bellamy from season 3. New cast members include Lukas Gage, Charlotte Ritchie, Tilly Keeper, Amy-Leigh Hickman, Aidan Cheng, Brad Alexander, Niccy Lin, Ozioma Whenu, Eve Austin, and Ed Speleers.

What once started as a Lifetime show has grown into a cultural phenomenon. When season 1 arrived on Netflix, You‘s popularity skyrocketed, with an estimated 40 million viewers within the first month. After Lifetime rescinded its season 2 renewal, Netflix picked up it, where it has remained for each subsequent season.

A man stares through a window in a scene from You.
You. Penn Badgley as Joe Goldberg in episode 401 of You. Cr. Courtesy of Netflix © 2022

You Season 4 Part 1 comes to Netflix on February 9. Part 2 will release on March 9.

