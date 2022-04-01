Netflix show You jets to London with a new cast for season 4

Netflix‘s You has shown fans that it can marry off a serial killer, but it can’t keep a bad man down for long. (Warning, spoilers ahead.) Joe Goldberg (Penn Badgley) was trapped in a marriage with Love Quinn (Victoria Pedretti) a female serial killer who was even more bloodthirsty than he is. Even when they had a son together, Joe gravitated toward the more stable (and far less murderous) Marienne Bellamy (Tati Gabrielle). Ultimately, that meant Love had to die. But now Joe is a free man once more.

The new season of You will take place in London, as Joe pursues Marienne in a new country. Badgley and Gabrielle are the only cast members currently slated to return. Regardless, there’s a new supporting cast this season. And we’re willing to be that more than a few will meet their end at the hands of Joe.

Tilly Keeper will play Lady Phoebe, “an aristocratic socialite with an avid fan base. Phoebe’s true colors show when she’s alone with her friends. She’s a steadfast cheerleader, especially to American entrepreneur boyfriend, Adam. She’s also a wild card: When misfortune strikes, will she rise to the occasion, or shatter?” Nadia will be portrayed by Amy Leigh Hickman. Her character is described as “a literature major with a love of genre storytelling and the aspiration to be a serious author. Nadia’s outspokenness and intensity are a perfect cover for the insecurities carried by a young woman who’s never been accepted by her peer group. She’s made some big mistakes; now, they threaten to destroy her life. She’ll need help, even if it’s from the wrong people.”

Ed Speleers has signed on to play Rhys, an author turned politician. “Born into poverty, Rhys lived a traumatic early life before he came into money, going to Oxford and making all the right friends. Now, he moves easily in any social circle, while also seeing through those around him. He doesn’t have much time for partying, though he enjoys staying in touch with his eccentric circle of friends. After all, they were there for him in his troubled youth.”

Among the recurring cast members, Niccy Lin will portray Sophie, “an entrepreneur in the body of a pampered jet-setter. Sure, it looks like she’s lying around in a bikini on social media, but every aspect of her feed represents cannily negotiated high-end sponsorship deals. Underneath her whimsical exterior, Sophie is a watchful protector of her introverted artist brother, Simon,” who will be played by Aidan Cheng. “He is impossible to impress and abhors small talk and strangers. The Oxford-educated son of a Chinese technology magnate, Simon proved the world wrong when, despite his wealth and sheltered life, he proved himself an artist worthy of acclaim.” Our early prediction is that Joe will definitely kill Simon.

Stephen Hagan’s Malcolm might be a more sympathetic character. Netflix’s notes say that he is “born to privilege. Malcolm is a literature professor who enjoys all the social perks of the job without working very hard. A drug-loving bon vivant, Malcolm’s friendliness can tip over into bullying if you resist. He’s dating brilliant, successful Kate, which speaks to his own intelligence and maturity. But he’s also seeing a few others on the side, which cancels out those bonus points.” Ben Wiggins’ Roald sounds like he may be a rival to Joe. He “hails from an old aristocratic family whose names are on many an important building around Europe. He is attractive, stylish and possessed of perfect manners, but there’s a certain cold calculation to Roald, not to mention rumors of a hidden dark side.”

Finally, Eve Austin is joining the cast as Gemma. “A member of a privileged circle of friends who met at Oxford, Gemma has never given a day’s thought to life beyond the next VIP event, fashion show, or date. She’s a fun friend to party with, but her insular and privileged life has rendered her shockingly tone-deaf and startlingly lacking in empathy towards those with less.” In smaller roles, Ozioma Whenu will be featured as a Nigerian princess named Blessing, with Dario Coates as Connie, Sean Pertwee as Vic, Brad Alexander as Edward, Alison Pargeter as Dawn, and Adam James as Elliot.

You season 4 is currently in production. Netflix hasn’t set a date for the new season to premiere yet.

Editors' Recommendations