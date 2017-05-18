Users say YouTube has dropped its live video subscriber requirement

Why it matters to you With users reporting that subscriber limits have been dropped entirely, even the smaller fish can start swimming in YouTube's live-stream.

YouTubers no longer need thousands of subscribers before going live — the video platform recently started rolling out updates removing its live-streaming subscriber stipulations.

The report hasn’t yet been confirmed by YouTube or Google, even though Google is sharing a long list of updates at the I/O conference this week, but users spotted the change and told AndroidPolice. The subscriber limit, recently lowered to 1,000 from the previous high of 10,000, appears to have been removed for some users and will likely continue to roll out to new users. Without the subscription requirements, any YouTube user with a verified channel (and no live-stream restrictions from the last 90 days) can go live from the YouTube app.

Now, inside the Android version of the YouTube app, accessing the record options by tapping the camera from the bottom menu includes the option to go live, even for users without 1,000 subscribers.

Other platforms like Twitch or social media platforms like Facebook don’t require a certain number of followers, and so the change could help YouTube compete with other video platforms as live video grows in popularity. As the feature expands to more users, however, it’s unclear how YouTube will monitor live videos to prevent content that violates its terms of use. Facebook, for example, recently announced plans to hire 3,000 more people to report the misuse of live video after several crimes were live-streamed.

Users with fewer than 10,000 users noticed they could live-stream back in March, and this was followed by a formal update to the guidelines saying that those with 1,000 subscribers could now live-stream from the app. The page still says channels must have more than 1,000 subscribers, but YouTube could be following the same pattern, rolling out the new accessibility before updating the official list of requirements.

YouTube’s live videos have the same features as pre-recorded shots, including the ability to make them public or shared by link only.