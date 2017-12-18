Alexa to play locally popular and similar music for Amazon Music subscribers

Amazon is giving its music lovers something of an early holiday gift in the form of two new Alexa voice features. On Friday, December 15, Amazon Music debuted “Local Popularity” and “Play More Like This” for its users. Both are intended to improve the listening experience and help folks discover new music on their Echo devices. And if that doesn’t sound like the holiday spirit, we don’t know what does.

Local Popularity, as its name suggests, will help folks determine what music is popular in various locations throughout the world. Whether you’re preparing for a winter trip to Miami and want to be listening to the same grooves as the Floridians, or are missing home back in London and want to find a way to be there spiritually (which is to say, musically), Alexa can help. Simply tell Alexa to play the most popular music in any given location. Music lovers can request music from cities and countries the world over and, just maybe, learn a tune or musician or two they might not have known before.

You can ask for “top” and “popular” songs, or simply ask for the “hits.” Alexa is said to play a different song every day depending on what local listeners are playing most often. So whether you tell your favorite smart assistant, “Alexa, play what’s hot in Nashville,” or “Alexa, play the hits in Tokyo,” you’ll have a playlist ready.

Then, there’s the new Play More Like This feature, which seems somewhat similar to Pandora’s perennially popular Music Genome project. This new tool allows listeners to “adjust their play queue in real-time to discover new songs, like asking for music by a specific era or mood.” To access the feature while already listening to music, you’ll need to say, “Alexa, play more like this.” Alternatively, if you’re just sitting down and need some music to accompany your study session, you can say, “Alexa, play music like Frank Ocean.” You can also specify by song or artist and era.

These two new features come on the heels of Amazon’s announcement of Music Alarms on Echo devices. That means owners can say, “Alexa, set an alarm at 7 a.m. to the song that goes ‘I’ve paid my dues time after time,’” or “Alexa, wake me up with relaxing music at 7 a.m.”