Here are 45 songs about money (that won’t cost you a dime)

Love may be the most popular theme when it comes to music, but it’s tough to argue money isn’t a close second. From Pink Floyd’s Dark Side of the Moon to the Wu-Tang Clan’s ’93 hit Enter The Wu-Tang (36 Chambers), the music industry and our record collections are flush with artists singing about all things money. It comes in many names — whether it’s Benjamins, greenbacks, cash, scratch, scrilla, or any other popular slang term you can think of — and though exact verbiage (and even the audio format) may differ from one generation to the next, everybody still wants a piece of it. That said, the best songs about money come from variety of perspectives, and each of them is interesting.

Whether musicians are singing about their awesome wealth or the pains of fame and fortune, there’s no shortage of tunes about money.

Here are our handpicked selection of the catchiest and most interesting songs on the subject, from a host of genres. Whereas some are clear-cut selections, others are notorious fan favorites and deep cuts.

Always one of the first to come to mind when talking money lyrics, Mo’ Money, Mo’ Problems was a lead single off Notorious B.I.G.’s second and final album, Life After Death. “I don’t know what they want from me. It’s like the more money we come across, the more problems we see,” chimes the chorus, acknowledging how much more difficult Biggie’s life became as he made more money. The song is also supposedly a reference to the people around him wanting in on all the money he’s making. Mase and Puff Daddy take the helm during the first two verses, but its Biggie bringing it home with his signature flow toward the end.

Money by Pink Floyd, 1973

Pink Floyd’s Dark Side of the Moon is a concept album heavily rooted in what can drive the human mind insane — i.e. war, greed, death, time, and money. Obviously, the track Money deals with the latter category, with guitarist David Gilmour singing about its economical importance in society, along with the superfluous greed that often accompanies it. Though short on lyrics, the song gets straight to the point amid ringing cash registers and a signature baseline nearly every musician knows. “Money, so they say is the root of all evil today. But if you ask for a raise, it’s no surprise, that they’re giving none away.”

She Works Hard for the Money by Donna Summer, 1983

Donna Summer is a Massachusetts icon, the Queen of Disco, and a classic artist. That said, She Works Hard for the Money is an ’80s staple awash in rising synths, Prince-y electric guitar, and Summer’s belting vocals. It quickly became one of her signature songs upon its initial release, supposedly chronicling Summer’s actual encounter with a downtrodden bathroom attendant named Onetta. As the title implies, the song is a testament to blue collar workers, including the aforementioned woman on the album’s back cover.

There are a swath of Jay-Z songs worthy of adding to our roundup, but there’s also no denying the East Coast wrapper’s collaborative album with Kanye West remains one of his most unique to date. West kicks off the song rapping about inner-city struggle, but it’s Jay-Z who jumps in with a rant regarding his black card, black cars, and all the money in his black bag. Though the listener is perpetually bombarded with the line, “Who gon’ stop me huh?,” it’s Jay responding with the best rebuttals. “Yeah, who gon’ stop me? No brakes, I need, State Farm. So many watches I need eight arms. One neck but got eight charms.”

Money isn’t the main theme on Kendrick Lamar’s breakout album, good kid, m.A.A.d city, but that’s not to say it’s not a prevalent one. The record is the story of Lamar’s humble beginnings growing up in Compton, California, with money being one facet of the wrapper’s upbringing. In Money Trees, Lamar acknowledges the medium’s inherent power and his dream-like desire to acquire wealth like other well-accomplished rappers. “A dollar might, turn to a million and we all rich that’s just how I feel, now,” wraps Lamar in the song’s closing hook. “Dreams of me getting shaded under a money tree.”

The yin to Jay-Z’s yang, Nas rarely gloats about spending money and living a lavish lifestyle. Instead, Nas relies on his own lyrical savvy to get his message across and Find Ya Wealth is no different. While not about money in a traditional sense, Nas’ song encourages listeners to find the wealth within themselves. “Look way deep inside yourself,” spits Nas in the chorus, “discover the diamond inside, find ya wealth.” However, he soon segues from talking about starting out on the streets to finding different, albeit illegal, ways to make money. “The lifestyle I live is untouchable. So we clutch a few, guns that’ll touch your crew. Cause we learned to do what the hustlers do.”

Only three of the Wu-Tang Clan’s eight members show up in the group’s hit song C.R.E.A.M. but that doesn’t stop it from being one of the most recognizable money tunes of the decade. Method Man tackles the main chorus, while Raekwon and Inspectah Deck take the verses to talk about their respective come-ups. “Cash Rules Everything Around Me. C.R.E.A.M. Get the money,” Method Man raps. “Dollar, dollar bill y’all.”

Rich Girl by Hall and Oates, 1976

There’s certainly no shortage of rap and hip-hop songs regarding money, but not even new-age pop rock is exempt from the financial theme. Enter Hall and Oates and the duo’s number-one hit single, Rich Girl. The song refers to an heir to a massive fast-food chain who lived solely off his father’s wealth and previously dated Hall’s ex-girlfriend. Hall never thought “rich boy” sounded right, though, so he changed the song’s name to depict a young girl. “You’re a rich girl, and you’ve gone too far, ’cause you know it don’t matter anyway,” begins Hall. “You can rely on the old man’s money. You can rely on the old man’s money.”

Money for Nothing by Dire Straits, 1985

Money for Nothing is one of Dire Straits’ most beloved songs, told from the perspective of a hardware store employee watching music videos. The man in the song quickly becomes discouraged with this own line of work, commenting on how easy musicians have it with their leisurely guitar playing and ease bringing home women. Mark Knopfler received heavy criticism for the lyrical content of this song after its initial debut, with many calling it homophobic and sexist. We all know the classic lyrics by now, most of which were supposedly pulled verbatim from a man Knopfler encountered in New York.

For Billionaire, the frontman for The Gym Class Heroes (Travie McCoy) joined forces with Bruno Mars to create an overwhelmingly-catchy song in which the two envision what it would be like to be (you guessed it) billionaires. They sing about having a show like Oprah, playing basketball with the President, and gracing the cover of Forbes. Travie McCoy even writes off anyone who is “just” a millionaire, though he vows to never to use his money for anything other than good. “Give away a few Mercedes like ‘Here lady have this,'” McCoy spouts in the second verse. “And last but not least, grant somebody their last wish.” It’s Mars’ hook that’s the standout, though.