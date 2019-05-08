Share

Amazon and Blink have teamed up to launch a new security camera, the Blink XT2. The XT2 is a wireless outdoor camera with a slew of features that make it a strong competitor against everything else on the market. It improves on the features of the previous generation of Blink cameras, and perhaps most impressive of all is the battery life: A reported two years on a pair of AA batteries, although Blink does warn the battery life will be shortened with heavy use.

The Blink XT2 boasts two-way audio, livestreaming, and motion recording — all standard features you expect to find on any modern security camera. However, the enhanced motion detection means you can set custom sensitivity levels and zone control of the area your camera watches. This is perfect for homeowners that want to aim the camera at their backyard, but don’t want the dog’s entrance and exit from his doghouse to cause false alerts each time Fido leaves home.

The Blink XT2 streams and records video at 1080p. Use it to record special moments with crystal-clear picture quality, or to review suspicious activity at a later time. The two-way audio is perfect for telling a delivery driver where to put a package, or if the camera is placed indoors, telling a pet to get off the furniture. With no wires to worry with, the Blink XT2 is easy to install and get up and running.

One of the most exciting features is the Alexa compatibility. All you have to do is say, “Alexa, show me [camera]” and your Blink XT2’s livestream will appear on your Echo Show, Echo Spot, or Fire TV.

The new Blink XT2 is a lot less expensive than the old model — 25% less, to be precise. The Blink XT2 starts at $90, or you can purchase a Blink XT2 one-cam system that includes a Sync Module for $100. If you do not have a Sync Module, you’ll have to purchase one to add or remove cameras from the app or to access the system at all.

Another option is the $120 plan that includes cloud storage and removes any monthly fees. This plan is available for $130 with the Sync Module. The Blink XT2 goes on sale on Wednesday, May 8, and is estimated to begin shipping on May 22 to U.S. customers.