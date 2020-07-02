Amazon’s Prime Day sale is reportedly being pushed back again as coronavirus cases spike in the U.S.

The massive sale will now be held in early October, according to Business Insider. Amazon is pushing back the sales event — which normally falls in July — due to concerns about the coronavirus interfering with the company’s supply chain, according to emails obtained by Business Insider.

“Every year, Prime Day is a huge hit with customers, who enjoy some of the best deals of the year,” the email to sellers reportedly states. “A definitive date will be announced as we get closer to the event.” Amazon reportedly told sellers to leave the week of October 5 open as a tentative date.

In a statement to Digital Trends, an Amazon spokesperson said: “We have not made any announcements regarding Prime Day.”

Prime Day was already pushed back twice this year amid the worsening coronavirus pandemic in the U.S. Amazon first pushed back the date to August and later to September, according to media reports.

Amazon Prime Day has become a yearly digital shopping bonanza since it debuted in 2015. Each year, the online shopping event has broken sales records. Last year, Amazon made more sales on Prime Day than on the previous Black Friday and Cyber Monday combined.

