Amazon has reportedly set a new date for Prime Day

Amazon is reportedly moving its popular Prime Day to the fall due to the coronavirus pandemic. 

The change in date is reportedly so the online retail giant can ship a wider variety of products without its current shipping delays, according to the Wall Street Journal. Amazon Prime Day will now take place in September. 

Amazon announced earlier this month it would slowly start to return to two-day shipping. Previously, the company had limited new shipments on select third-party products that weren’t deemed as essential items. That move was designed to help the company prioritize the shipment of household staples and medical supplies.

Prime Day usually happens in the middle of July over a one- or two-day period, so the move to September is likely to allow Amazon to catch up to its previous speed pre-coronavirus.

Amazon offers many simultaneous discounts on a variety of products, including slashed prices for Amazon products like the Amazon Echo and Amazon Fire Stick. Nothing is off the cards when it comes to the Prime Day deals, with everything from Keurigs to MacBooks and even 8K TVs on sale for a fraction of their usual cost at earlier installments of the digital shopping bonanza.

Amazon Prime Day has happened yearly since 2015, and each year, the online shopping period breaks records. Last year, Amazon Prime Day sales surpassed the previous Black Friday and Cyber Monday combined. 

Digital Trends reached out to Amazon to comment on Prime Day’s date change. We will update this story when we hear back. 

