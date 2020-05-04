  1. News

Apple’s new 13-inch MacBook Pro features Magic Keyboard

By

After months of rumors, Apple’s long-awaited refresh of the 13-inch MacBook Pro is now official.

As expected, the new MacBook Pro’s biggest upgrade lies in its keyboard. It swaps Apple’s flawed butterfly mechanism with a much more reliable scissor-switch keyboard that was first introduced on the latest 16-inch MacBook Pro last year. More importantly, this launch serves as the final nail in the five-year-old butterfly keyboard mechanism’s coffin as all of the company’s MacBook models now feature the new Magic Keyboard.

Apple MacBook Pro 2020

Visually, however, the MacBook Pro is identical to its predecessor. Several reports had hinted it may have a bigger 14-inch screen and smaller bezels but that’s not the case here, unfortunately. It comes equipped with the same 13-inch Retina and True Tone display, Touch ID for biometrics authentication, a strip of touchscreen perched above the keyboard, aluminum unibody design in space gray or silver, and an identical set of ports.

The rest of the new MacBook Pro’s upgrades are under the hood. Like the MacBook Air, the 2020 MacBook Pro is powered by Intel’s latest 10th-gen quad-core chipsets (on higher-end models) that compared to the previous MacBook Pro’s base variant offers “2.8 times faster performance.” The integrated Intel Iris GPU also supports the Pro Display XDR at full 6K resolution. In addition, Apple has doubled the base internal storage to 256G and for the first time on a 13-inch Mac, added a 32GB RAM option.

“Whether you’re a college student, a developer, or a creative pro, the 13-inch MacBook Pro delivers powerful performance, a stunning Retina display, and all-day battery life in our most portable pro notebook. Today we’re adding the new Magic Keyboard, doubling the standard storage, and boosting performance, making the 13-inch MacBook Pro an even better value for our customers,” wrote Tom Boger, Apple’s senior director of Mac and iPad Product Marketing in a blog post.

The new MacBook Pro’s base model costs $1299 ($1199 for education customers) and comes with an outdated 8th-gen processor, 8GB RAM, and a 256GB SSD. However, you have the option to upgrade to 16GB RAM for $100, $200 less than what you would have to pay in prior models. It’s available starting today on Apple’s online store in the United States. It will begin shipping and “will be in select Apple Stores and Apple Authorized Resellers later this week.”

Editors' Recommendations

The Best Apple Deals for May 2020: AirPods, iPad, iPhone, MacBook

dell xps 15 vs macbook pro 16 apple ry 14 1200x9999

The best MacBook deals for May 2020

Macbook Air (2018) Review

MacBook Pro 2020: Everything you need to know about Apple’s next laptops

apple macbook pro 16 inch review ry 11

Laptop Sale: Up to $530 off Apple MacBook Air, MacBook Pro, and Dell XPS 13

apple macbook air pro dell xps 13 deal amazon best buy spring sale 2019 review model 9380 30158 768x479 c

Intel launches 10-core 10th-gen desktop chips. Can they hold up against Ryzen?

intel 10th gen comet lake s desktop core i9

How to change your Gmail password

how to change your gmail picture

How to take a screenshot on a Windows PC

Cheap Routers: Asus, Belkin, Netgear on sale starting at just $20

How to take a screenshot on a Chromebook

Amazon Prime Day 2020: When is it, and what can we expect?

Master working from home on the cheap with these home office deals

autonomous smartdesk 2 home commercial grade sit stand desk for offices office 0 1

These are the best cheap printer deals for May 2020

best printer deals - Canon Pixma TS3122

The most-viewed YouTube videos of all time

Gangnam Style PSY

How to convert M4A files to MP3

How to get Microsoft Office for free