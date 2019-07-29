News

How to avoid scams while filing your Equifax settlement claim

Mathew Katz
By
Equifax Settlement
Getty Images / SOPA Images

It sounds like a scam, but it’s not: Equifax really is giving millions of people up to $125 in cash or free identity restoration services after a 2017 data breach exposed the personal information of about 147 million people.

That said, it didn’t take long for scammers to start using the settlement as a way to get your personal information. According to the Federal Trade Commission (FTC), people have already set up copycat websites trying to bilk people into handing over private data — or even cash.

“Wouldn’t you know it? People may have already started putting up fake websites meant to look like the official Equifax settlement claims website,” wrote the FCC’s Michael Atleson on Monday. “To be sure you’re going to the right place, start at the FTC’s page: ftc.gov/Equifax.”

“A couple more things to remember. You’ll never have to pay to file a claim for these benefits. And anyone who calls and tries to get you to file a claim is almost certainly a scammer,” he added.

What to look for if you think you’re being scammed

The Federal Trade Commission (FTC) set up a site last week to guide people through the process. If you were affected by the breach, you can check your eligibility and file a claim at equifaxbreachsettlement.com. The ftc.gov/Equifax site is a guide to the claim itself and will direct you to the settlement site. Anything else is a scam, the FTC said.

A quick scan through Twitter and Instagram revealed more than a few posts using the settlement to promote tax services or identity protection companies, but we weren’t able to find any scam websites. Regardless, if you do decide to file a claim, be sure to double-check the domain of the website you’re in.

You should also watch out for any phishing emails claiming to be from the FTC or Equifax. It’s better to proactively go the settlement site itself to file a claim rather than risk clicking a link to a scam site.

Equifax agreed to a $575-700 million settlement with the FTC last week. In all, $300 million of the settlement will go towards credit monitoring services or cash payment.

Editors' Recommendations

Don't Miss

Teenagers react to Windows 95, cannot imagine what their elders endured
iphone-xr
Apple

All three new 2020 iPhones rumored to offer 5G connectivity

Apple is rumored to be launching three new iPhones in 2020, and now supply chain analysts Ming-Chi Kuo of TF International Securities says that all three of those new smartphones will come with 5G connectivity.
Posted By Emily Price
apex legends wraith glitch
Gaming

Respawn will suspend Apex Legends players who abuse game-breaking Wraith glitch

Respawn will roll out a fix for the game-breaking Wraith glitch in the next patch for Apex Legends. In the meantime, the developer said that it will be handing out suspensions for those who keep exploiting the bug.
Posted By Aaron Mamiit
fortnite teen picks up 3m for winning esports contest in ny city world cup
Gaming

$3 million for winning a game of Fortnite? It just happened to a U.S. teen

Three million dollars for winning a game of Fortnite? It sounds like the stuff of dreams for most fans of the game, but it’s exactly what happened to a 16-year-old player from Pennsylvania on Sunday.
Posted By Trevor Mogg
walmart forms partnership with gatik for autonomous deliveries van
Cars

Robo-van trial helps Walmart with grocery deliveries, but not to your door

Like a growing number of companies, retail giant Walmart appears keen to incorporate autonomous vehicles into its shipping operations. Its latest trial involves using driverless vehicles for so-called "middle-mile" deliveries.
Posted By Trevor Mogg
nvidia 10 new rtx studio laptops siggraph
Computing

Nvidia strategy to generate more ray tracing content starts with new RTX laptops

Nvidia announced 10 new RTX Studio laptops as part of the company's bid to get more people using ray tracing. By targeting creatives, Nvidia hopes that more games and content will be made with ray tracing support in the future.
Posted By Chuong Nguyen
chevrolet corvette c8 convertible and c8r race car confirmed in new video teaser screenshot
Cars

Convertible, race car versions of 2020 Chevy Corvette Stingray coming this fall

A new Chevrolet Corvette convertible and race car are on the way. These variants of the mid-engine 2020 Corvette Stingray will be unveiled this fall, Chevy confirmed with a short teaser video.
Posted By Stephen Edelstein
nissan rogue hybrid discontinued for 2020 model year 2019
Cars

Nissan Rogue Hybrid discontinued amid slow sales, but rival models remain

The Nissan Rogue Hybrid seemed like a good idea when it was introduced for the 2017 model year, but the hybrid version of the popular Nissan Rogue crossover is about to be discontinued.
Posted By Stephen Edelstein
Slack is down
News

Slack is back up after being down worldwide. Here’s the latest on the outage

Popular work-chat program Slack went down on Monday morning -- just in time for the start of the work week. The company said that the outage began just before 8 a.m. PT. Service was restored about an hour later
Posted By Mathew Katz
fortnite mech teased season 10 fortnitemech
Gaming

Fortnite: Battle Royale could be getting some big mechs for season 10

Epic Games has teased what appears to be a mech vehicle coming to Fortnite on August 1 for the start of Season 10. It's not the only addition being teased, as an old location could be coming back.
Posted By Gabe Gurwin
Google Pixel 4
Mobile

Google Pixel 4 and Pixel 4 XL: Everything we know

Rumors abound about the Google Pixel 4, Google's next Pixel phone following the Pixel 3 and Pixel 3a. Google teased an image of the back of the phone. Here's what you need to know.
Posted By Andy Boxall
bang and olufsen transforming oled beovision harmony tv 2018 03 wood 3 edit
Home Theater

Bang & Olufsen’s 77-inch Beovision Harmony TV dominates a room, tucks itself away

Bang & Olufsen unveiled its latest combination of art and tech in the new Beovision Harmony OLED TV. With a 77-inch LG C9 OLED display, the automated system transforms from a piece of home decor into a powerful cinematic experience.
Posted By Ryan Waniata
amazon strategy board game sale best deals bossmonster2featured
Gaming

Amazon’s massive strategy board game sale ends today. Here are the best deals

Amazon is currently offering big savings on some of the biggest strategy-style board games around, including Ultimate Werewolf Deluxe Edition. The deal is only good for one day, so make haste.
Posted By Gabe Gurwin
Joe Biden and Bernie Sanders at the 2020 Democratic primary debate
News

How and where to watch the second Democratic 2020 primary debate

CNN will air the second Democratic primary debate on Tuesday and Wednesday, with 20 candidates set to take the stage over two nights. You can watch the whole thing for free online starting at 5 p.m. PT on Tuesday, July 30.
Posted By Mathew Katz
base 2020 porsche 911 carrera breaks cover with 379 horsepower 7
Cars

2020 Porsche Carrera will be the cornerstone of the new 911 family

Porsche revealed the standard variant of the 911 that the rest of the range will be built on. Offered as a coupe and a convertible, the 911 Carrera gets tech features from the Panamera and a flat-six engine turbocharged to 379 horsepower.
Posted By Ronan Glon