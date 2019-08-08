News

The FBI wants to get its hands on your Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram data

Allison Matyus
By
FBI Investigation

The FBI is looking for a partner to collect data from your social media profiles, which could pit it against new privacy policies Facebook agreed to as part of its $5 billion settlement with the Federal Trade Commission (FTC). 

A request for proposal posted on Aug. 8 reveals that the FBI wants to hire a third party contractor to help it scrape to social media data “to proactively identify and reactively monitor threats to the United States and its interests.” The document was first reported by the Wall Street Journal.

“With increased use of social media platforms by subjects of current FBI investigations and individuals that pose a threat to the United States, it is critical to obtain a service which will allow the FBI to identify relevant information from Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, and other Social media platforms in a timely fashion,” the FBI wrote in its request. “Consequently, the FBI needs near real time access to a full range of social media exchanges in order to obtain the most current information available in furtherance of its law enforcement and intelligence missions.”

While the request is from last month, it’s even more relevant in light of the recent mass shootings in El Paso, Texas and Dayton, Ohio, and President Donald Trump’s call to better use social media to detect and stop mass shooters before they can go on a rampage . 

The FBI’s request could, in theory, violate a ban against the use of Facebook data for surveillance services that Facebook agreed to as part of a $5 billion FTC settlement last month. That said, the FBI envisions this as an “early alerting tool in order to mitigate multifaceted threats, while ensuring all privacy and civil liberties compliance requirements are met.”

The new data security program that Facebook is required to create as a result of the settlement could put the social media giant between the FTC and the FBI. While the FTC wants Facebook users’ data to be more private and for Facebook to adopt a better privacy policy, the FBI appears to be hungry for the data and is now asking for access to Facebook and other social media platforms’ data to determine possible threats. 

Digital Trends reached out to the FBI, Facebook, Twitter, and the FTC for comment but have not yet received a response. 

Editors' Recommendations

Don't Miss

Less than a year after release, iOS 12 has reached 88% of all active iOS devices
facebook instagram combination terrible idea france technology politics government economy
News

Why Mark Zuckerberg’s plan to merge Instagram and Facebook is a terrible idea

Facebook is changing Instagram's name to Instagram by Facebook, and is taking other steps to merge the networks. The move shows Facebook has a fundamental misunderstanding about why Instagram is successful -- and why Facebook is failing.
Posted By Mathew Katz
Xiaomi Mi 9 review
Mobile

How many? A smartphone with a 108-megapixel camera is coming soon

Are you ready for more megapixels? Xiaomi will release a smartphone with a camera that will boast 108 megapixels in the near future, the company has teased. Another phone with a 64-megapixel camera is also expected.
Posted By Andy Boxall
elepho eclip baby monitor 2
Smart Home

The eClip is an alert device to remind you not to leave your kid behind

It's a busy world out there with plenty of things to distract parents so startup Elepho created the eClip, a combination baby monitor and alert system to remind parents not to leave a child behind by accident.
Posted By Clayton Moore
google-pixel-3a-xl-google-maps-ar
Mobile

Google’s fun AR walking directions are ready for your Android phone and iPhone

The augmented reality walking directions feature in Google Maps is about to be made available on more devices. Google has announced its Live View AR walking mode will come to more Android phones and the iPhone.
Posted By Andy Boxall
2020 karma revero gt 3d audio system details
Cars

This Karma Revero plug-in hybrid’s audio system took more than 2 years to design

German audio company Sennheiser created a one-off 3D surround sound system for a 2020 Karma Revero GT plug-in hybrid. But it took a long time for engineers to get it right, according to the company.
Posted By Stephen Edelstein
ibm blockchain computer salt cpu grain of scale
Emerging Tech

An ultrathin wood membrane can help filter the salt out of salt water

Looking for a sustainable way to filter the salt out of salt water to make it drinkable? Researchers at Princeton have found a way to do it using an ultrathin membrane of ordinary wood.
Posted By Luke Dormehl
waymo arizona self driving car hub operations explained maintenance chandler
Cars

Waymo found inspiration in airports for its Arizona self-driving car hub

When it decided to set up a self-driving car maintenance hub in Arizona, Waymo looked at how airports are run in order to make it work. The company also partnered with a large dealership chain to keep its autonomous test fleet on the road.
Posted By Stephen Edelstein
2020 Buick Encore GX
Cars

2020 Buick Encore GX will rely on turbocharged three-cylinder power

The 2020 Buick Encore GX will slot between the standard Encore and the Envision in Buick's lineup. Buick is keeping most other details under wraps until closer to the Encore GX's 2020 launch, but a leaked order guide has revealed the engine…
Posted By Stephen Edelstein
MyFord Touch 2.0 nav screen
Cars

Ford settles class-action lawsuit over infotainment woes for $17 million

Ford has agreed to settle a class-action lawsuit -- which accused it of selling defective infotainment systems -- for $17 million. It admits no wrongdoing, but customers claim MyFord Touch and MyLincoln Touch often froze.
Posted By Ronan Glon
iMessage
Mobile

Less than a year after release, iOS 12 has reached 88% of all active iOS devices

With iOS 13 on the horizon, iOS 12 has achieved a strong swan song. According to Apple's latest numbers, iOS 12 has made it to 88% of all active iOS devices, with iOS 11 and older on just 12% of devices.
Posted By Mark Jansen
Afghanistan
News

Hackers can fake WhatsApp messages that seem like they’re from you

A WhatsApp security vulnerability was revealed that could allow someone to intercept or manipulate messages within personal conversations in the app. A 2018 report from Check Point Research found three vulnerabilities within the app.
Posted By Allison Matyus
mclassic usb graphic processor play nintendo switch 4k consoles
Gaming

Play Nintendo Switch games in 1440p with the mClassic USB graphics processor

The mClassic is a plug-and-play device for your game consoles and PC that can boost graphical performance without any other modifications. It is compatible with just about everything, including retro systems.
Posted By Gabe Gurwin
rogue power ripper atv is the jeep wrangler of scooter world 3
Cars

The Ripper ATV is a motorized skateboard that thinks it’s a Jeep Wrangler

Rogue Power developed the Jeep Wrangler of the scooter world. Called Ripper ATV, it's a four-wheeled machine with a surprisingly advanced suspension, and an engine borrowed from a Honda lawnmower.
Posted By Ronan Glon
Xbox One X review logo
Gaming

Microsoft’s Project Scarlett: Everything we know about the next-gen game console

Microsoft is designing the successor to the Xbox One: Project Scarlett. Here is everything we know about the next-gen console, including its rumored release window and support for older Xbox consoles' games.
Posted By Gabe Gurwin