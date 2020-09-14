Bentley and audio brands Naim Audio and Focal have been collaborating, and two new high-end products are surfacing as a result.

The three companies have developed the Naim Mu-so for Bentley Special Edition wireless speaker system, as well as the Focal for Bentley Radiance headphones. The Naim Mu-so will retail for $2,200, the Focal for Bentley Radiance will cost $1,300, and both products will be available in October.

Here’s what we know about these new audio products.

Naim Mu-so for Bentley Special Edition

The Naim Mu-so is an interesting mix of elements. Design-wise, it’s got Bentley’s luxury style in mind, becoming the first Naim Mu-so to feature a wooden finish. Underneath the sustainable African hardwood, though, is some seriously high-tech hardware.

The Naim Mu-so supports streaming services like Spotify and Tidal, comes with AirPlay 2 support, and has both Chromecast and Bluetooth built-in. It supports multiroom streaming with other Naim streaming products and has several inputs – including HDMI ARC, digital/optical, and USB – to provide multiple ways to connect.

The Naim Mu-so supports all the audio formats that you’d expect a high-end wireless speaker to, including WAV, FLAC, and AIFF, as well as Bluetooth codecs like SBC and AAC. It comes packed with 450 watts of power driving a stereo 3-way, DSP-optimized vented box acoustic system.

Controls are meant to be easy, with the included Naim App and supplied remote control acting as the foundation for choosing your music. The speaker also supports Google Assistant and Apple Siri voice control.

Focal for Bentley Radiance

We could tell you about the full-grain leather headband and earpads, or the copper finish on the earcups. But truthfully, the best way to describe the Focal for Bentley Radiance is that they’re exactly what you’d expect Bentley-style headphones to look like.

Besides the aesthetic of the Focal for Bentley Radiance, the headphones feature Focal’s closed-back design with a full-range speaker driver and a 40mm aluminum/magnesium “M” shape dome. They come with faux leather packaging and a carry case in the same colors as the cans themselves.

Accessories included with the Focal for Bentley Radiance include an OFC 24 AWG cable with a 3.5mm unbalanced TRS jack connector, as well as a jack adapter, a 3.5mm point socket, and a 6.35mm point plug.

According to a press release from the companies, the Focal for Bentley Radiance has deep bass, a balanced midrange, and a mellow, linear treble. We haven’t heard them yet, of course, so for now, you’ll to take these luxury brands at their word.

