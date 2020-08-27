  1. News

How to watch Elon Musk’s brain-augmenting Neuralink live demo on Friday

We will finally get more details into Elon Musk’s brain-machine interface company, Neuralink, during a live webcast on Friday, August 28. 

Neuralink is the ambitious company from Musk that will reportedly merge humans with artificial intelligence by inserting a chip into the human brain. According to Musk, Neuralink’s mission is to help treat brain disorders, control hormone levels, and preserve and enhance human brains. 

Here’s everything you need to know about Friday’s Nerualink webcast, including how to watch it live. 

When is the Neuralink webcast? 

The webcast will start at 3 p.m. PT on Friday, August 28. 

How to watch the Neuralink webcast online

You can watch the livestream at the Neuralink website. We’ll also embed a video at the top of this page as soon as it becomes available. 

What will the webcast be about? 

According to a tweet from Musk on Tuesday, the webcast will feature a working Neuralink device. He also confirmed in a separate tweet that they would showcase the V2, the second version of the machine that would be used to insert the implants directly into the brain. 

What do we know so far about Neuralink? 

We don’t know a whole lot about Neuralink, since the company has remained relatively quiet about its devices and technology. Musk initially announced his involvement with Neuralink in 2017 and gave a presentation last summer with the hopes of recruiting top researchers and engineers to the Neuralink team to help further develop the technology.

However, what we know about Neuralink is that the chip inserted into the brain could potentially help with a variety of disorders, including anxiety relief and Obsessive-Compulsive Disorder. Musk has said that the chip would allow people who are paralyzed the ability to control cell phones and computers. 

Musk also hinted at the possibility that Neuralink’s brain chip technology would allow people to stream music into their brains effortlessly. The ultimate goal for Neuralink, however, would be to create chips that can increase human storage and processing power.

According to Musk, those brave enough to willingly get a chip into their brains would go through a process similar to Lasik laser eye surgery, so a fairly non-invasive procedure in the grand scheme of things.

