  1. News

Hubble solves the mystery of the bizarre disappearing exoplanet

By

One of the interesting things about science is that knowledge is constantly being updated. This week, for example, images from the Hubble Space Telescope have led astronomers to question the nature of what was thought to be one of the first exoplanets ever imaged, Fomalhaut b.

First announced in 2008, Fomalhaut b was assumed to be an exoplanet because it was seen to be moving in Hubble images taken between 2004 and 2006. However, there were some oddities about it. It was bright in the visible light spectrum, but it didn’t have an infrared heat signature. And it seemed to be moving along a strange orbit.

Now, in the latest Hubble observations, Fomalhaut b has apparently disappeared.

This makes astronomers think that the object is not in fact a planet, but is actually a cloud of dust particles caused by a tremendous collision of two icy asteroids orbiting the star Fomalhaut. This is even more exciting than an exoplanet, as such collisions are not often observed. The scientists estimate that such an event only occurs in the Fomalhaut system once every 200,000 years.

Visualisation of Fomalhaut and Fomalhaut b
Data from the NASA/ESA Hubble Space Telescope have revealed an expanding cloud of dust produced in a collision between two large bodies orbiting the bright nearby star Fomalhaut. This is the first time such a catastrophic event around another star has been imaged. ESA/NASA, M. Kornmesser

“These collisions are exceedingly rare and so this is a big deal that we actually get to see one,” András Gáspár of the University of Arizona said in a statement. “We believe that we were at the right place at the right time to have witnessed such an unlikely event with the Hubble Space Telescope.”

“Our study, which analyzed all available archival Hubble data on Fomalhaut b, including the most recent images taken by Hubble, revealed several characteristics that together paint a picture that the planet-sized object may never have existed in the first place,” he continued.

Researchers believe that the collision must have occurred only shortly before the first observations were taken in 2004. When it happened, a cloud of dust was thrown out which looked like a planet. By the time of the latest observations, the dust had dispersed enough to no longer be visible.

To learn more about this system, astronomers plan to study it with the upcoming James Webb Space Telescope, set to launch next year.

Editors' Recommendations

Scientists figure out why Venus’s atmosphere rotates much faster than the planet

The planet Venus

Remember that alien comet? Scientists figured out what it’s made of

Comet 2I/Borisov

Hubble’s 30th anniversary image is a stunning depiction of star birth

Tapestry of Blazing Starbirth

Hubble just turned 30. These are the best photos it’s captured since launch

The Pillars of Creation in the Eagle Nebula

Joseph Gordon-Levitt is staying creative while stuck at home

Joseph Gordon-levitt

Red XIII playable in Final Fantasy VII Remake, but with limitations

final fantasy vii remake cross dressing cloud red xiii

Facebook is releasing its answer to Zoom with Messenger Rooms

Freeze-dried blood could help preserve donations for years

How to cash your stimulus check for free with Paypal

Marvel just changed the release dates for Thor, Doctor Strange, and more

This next-gen firefighting robot has a spotter drone and a foam blaster

robot firefighter

Elijah Wood visits stranger’s island in Animal Crossing: New Horizons

Elijah Wood visits island in Animal Crossing New Horizons

NASA’s Perseverance rover is perfectly balanced for its trip to Mars

This image of the Perseverance Mars rover was taken at NASA's Kennedy Space Center on April 7, 2020, during a test of the vehicle's mass properties.

A Mars simulation crew spent 520 days in confinement. Here are their tips

Riot Games may have to push back release of new League of Legends champions