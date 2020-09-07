  1. News

Hubble captures a globular cluster of densely packed stars

By

The Hubble Space Telescope team has released another stunning space image captured by the instrument — this one of a globular cluster called NGC 1805. A globular cluster is an enormous collection of thousands of stars that are close together and bound in a spherical shape by the forces of gravity.

The stars in NGC 1805 are packed so closely that they are unlikely to have any planetary systems. They are 100 to 1,000 times closer to each other than our sun is to other stars.

Many colorful stars are packed close together in this image of the globular cluster NGC 1805, taken by the NASA/ESA Hubble Space Telescope.
Many colorful stars are packed close together in this image of the globular cluster NGC 1805 taken by the NASA/European Space Agency Hubble Space Telescope. ESA/Hubble & NASA, J. Kalirai

This image is an example of Hubble’s capabilities to not only capture light in the optical wavelength, but also in the ultraviolet and infrared wavelengths. As the Hubble scientists explain: “The striking difference in star colors is illustrated beautifully in this image, which combines two different types of light: Blue stars, shining brightest in near-ultraviolet light, and red stars, illuminated in red and near-infrared. Space telescopes like Hubble can observe in the ultraviolet because they are positioned above Earth’s atmosphere, which absorbs most of this wavelength, making it inaccessible to ground-based facilities.”

The global cluster shown here is located close to the edge of the Large Magellanic Cloud, one of the closest galaxies to the Milky Way. It is gravitationally bound to our galaxy, so it is known as a satellite galaxy. The region in question is part of the Dorado constellation, named after the Portuguese term for dolphinfish, which can be observed from the Earth’s southern hemisphere.

This particular globular cluster is notable for an unusual feature — it has both older and younger stars within it. “Usually, globular clusters contain stars which are born at the same time,” the Hubble scientists said, “however, NGC 1805 is unusual as it appears to host two different populations of stars with ages millions of years apart. Observing such clusters of stars can help astronomers understand how stars evolve, and what factors determine whether they end their lives as white dwarfs, or explode as supernovae.”

Hubble previously captured another globular cluster, Messier 62, which also has an unusual feature of being exceedingly dense at its center.

Editors' Recommendations

Near-perfect mirror ready to be mounted in NASA’s Roman Space Telescope

The Roman Space Telescope’s primary mirror reflects an American flag. Its surface is figured to a level hundreds of times finer than a typical household mirror.

NASA Chandra images highlight the beauty of the universe in X-ray wavelength

Selection of images made using data from NASA's Chandra X-ray Observatory

Got a bright idea for a space mission? European Space Agency wants to hear it

ExoMars Trace Gas Orbiter analyses the martian atmosphere

We’re going to the red planet! All the past, present, and future missions to Mars

Here’s what a neuroscientist really thinks about Elon Musk’s Neuralink

heres what a neuroscientist thinks about neuralink

New games and products unveiled for Mario’s 35th anniversary

super mario 35th anniversary switch supermario3dallstars sm64 screen 10 bmp

Facebook and Twitter flag Trump’s post about mail-in voting

Facebook admits it didn’t actually remove Kenosha militia event

Robert Pattinson tests positive for coronavirus, pausing The Batman filming

Alexa’s moving into your next apartment with Amazon’s residential program

Nvidia GeForce RTX 3080: News, rumors, and everything we know so far

nvidia rtx 3090 3080 3070 announced

Facebook is paying some users to suspend their accounts before the 2020 election

money-facebook

Watch SpaceX send its latest Starship prototype skyward

watch spacex send its latest starship prototype skyward sn6 hop test

TikTok’s new Stitch feature lets you quote other creators’ videos in your posts

Pinterest is handling the presidential election in its own way