  1. News

Hubble peered through dust and gas to capture this dazzling globular cluster

By

This week’s image from the beloved Hubble Space Telescope shows a dazzling array of stars, squeezed into a group known as a globular cluster. This is a dense collection of stars held together by gravity, forming a roughly spherical shape and composed of hundreds of thousands or even millions of stars.

This particular cluster is named ESO 520-21 and is also known as Palomar 6 after the Palomar Observatory in California where it was discovered in a sky survey in the 1980s.

This sparkling starfield, captured by the NASA/ESA Hubble Space Telescope’s Wide Field Camera 3 and Advanced Camera for Surveys, contains the globular cluster ESO 520-21 (also known as Palomar 6).
This sparkling starfield, captured by the NASA/ESA Hubble Space Telescope’s Wide Field Camera 3 and Advanced Camera for Surveys, contains the globular cluster ESO 520-21 (also known as Palomar 6). ESA/Hubble and NASA, R. Cohen

Capturing this image wasn’t easy because the cluster is located near the center of our galaxy. There is a lot of matter floating around in the central region of the galaxy, making it hard to capture a clear image.

“A densely packed, roughly spherical collection of stars, it lies close to the center of the Milky Way, where interstellar gas and dust absorb starlight and make observations more challenging,” Hubble scientists write.

“Interstellar absorption affects some wavelengths of light more than others, changing the colors of astronomical objects by causing them to appear redder than they actually are. Astronomers call this process ‘reddening,’ and it makes determining the properties of globular clusters close to the galactic center — such as ESO 520-21 — particularly difficult.”

This difficulty means there are many questions about this cluster that are hard to answer. Researchers weren’t sure of the cluster’s age, or exactly how far away from us it is. They also weren’t sure what heavier elements exist there in what quantities.

But recently, astronomers from the University of São Paulo in Brazil have studied this cluster using both Hubble and the Very Large Telescope and found that it is 12.4 billion years old and is located 25,000 light-years away.

Editors' Recommendations

Molten ring in space allows Hubble to peer 9 billion years into the past

The narrow galaxy elegantly curving around its spherical companion in this image is a fantastic example of a truly strange and very rare phenomenon. This image, taken with the NASA/ESA Hubble Space Telescope, depicts GAL-CLUS-022058s, located in the southern hemisphere constellation of Fornax (The Furnace). GAL-CLUS-022058s is the largest and one of the most complete Einstein rings ever discovered in our Universe.

The final, dying outbursts of an unstable star are captured by Hubble

In this image of AG Carinae, the blue demonstrates the contrasting appearance of the distribution of the dust that shines of reflected stellar light.

Stars sparkle and shine in Hubble image of a distant globular cluster

This star-studded image from the NASA/ESA Hubble Space Telescope depicts NGC 6717, which lies more than 20,000 light-years from Earth in the constellation Sagittarius. NGC 6717 is a globular cluster, a roughly spherical collection of stars tightly bound together by gravity. Globular clusters contain more stars in their centers than their outer fringes, as this image aptly demonstrates; the sparsely populated edges of NGC 6717 are in stark contrast to the sparkling collection of stars at its center.

Hubble images a star throwing out jets of gas in a rare phenomenon

This striking image features a relatively rare celestial phenomenon known as a Herbig-Haro object. This particular object, named HH111, was imaged by the NASA/ESA Hubble Space Telescope’s Wide Field Camera 3 (WFC3). These spectacular objects develop under very specific circumstances. Newly formed stars are often very active, and in some cases they expel very narrow jets of rapidly moving ionized gas – gas that is so hot that its molecules and atoms have lost their electrons, making the gas highly charged. The streams of ionized gas then collide with the clouds of gas and dust surrounding newly formed stars at speeds of hundreds of miles per second. It is these energetic collisions that create Herbig-Haro objects such as HH111.

With Tesla bleeding money, Elon Musk initiates hardcore spending review

Tesla Model Y front

Best cheap projector deals for September 2021

BenQ TK800 Projector Review

Best cheap Apple deals and sales for September 2021

dell xps 15 vs macbook pro 16 apple ry 14 1200x9999

HP is having a huge sale on laptops and monitors — Here are the best deals

The HP Envy x360 laptop has a 360-degree hinge

How does Ring Live View work?

Ring Video Doorbell installed on a home.

24 hours hands-on with the iPhone 13, Pro, Max, and Mini: Refinements all around

iPhone 13 models arrayed with screen on.

Apex Legends Seer guide: How to play, abilities, and lore

Seer taunting towards the camera.

Everything we know about Bayonetta 3

Bayonetta in Bayonetta 3.

The best movies leaving Hulu at the end of September

The cast of A Fish Called Wanda.