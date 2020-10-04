  1. News

Hubble captures a spectacular time-lapse of a supernova explosion

By

The Hubble Space Telescope has captured a time-lapse of a supernova in the spiral galaxy NGC 2525, showing the epic explosion and aftermath of a white dwarf slurping up material from a companion star and detonating in a thermonuclear blast.

The supernova is called SN2018gv and was first identified in January 2018. The next month, Hubble began observing it, watching as it dimmed over time. The data Hubble recorded was used to create the time-lapse in the video at the top of this page, showing how the brightness changed with time.

“No Earthly fireworks display can compete with this supernova, captured in its fading glory by the Hubble Space Telescope,” said lead researcher and Nobel Laureate Adam Riess of the Space Telescope Science Institute (STScI) and Johns Hopkins University in a statement.

The supernova is also shown in a Hubble image, where it shines brightly in the left part of the frame. It is located 70 million light-years away, in the constellation of Puppis in the southern hemisphere.

Pictured here is part of the captivating galaxy NGC 2525. Located nearly 70 million light-years from Earth, this galaxy is part of the constellation of Puppis in the southern hemisphere. On the left, a brilliant supernova is clearly visible in the image. The supernova is formally known as SN2018gv and was first spotted in mid-January 2018. Supernovae like this one can be used as cosmic tape measures, allowing astronomers to calculate the distance to their galaxies.
Pictured here is part of the captivating galaxy NGC 2525. Located nearly 70 million light-years from Earth, this galaxy is part of the constellation of Puppis in the southern hemisphere. On the left, a brilliant supernova is clearly visible in the image. The supernova is formally known as SN2018gv and was first spotted in mid-January 2018. Supernovae like this one can be used as cosmic tape measures, allowing astronomers to calculate the distance to their galaxies. ESA/Hubble & NASA, A. Riess and the SH0ES team Acknowledgment: Mahdi Zamani

The way in which the brightness of a supernova fades over time is important as Type Ia supernovas, like this one, are used as mile markers in space. The vast majority of Type Ia supernovas give off light of a fixed brightness which fades in a predictable way, meaning astronomers can observe them and calculate how far away they are. These distance measurements can then be used to calculate the expansion of the universe, which has implications for the study of dark energy.

However, recently a Type Ia supernova was discovered which had an unusual brightness curve, increasing in brightness more slowly than others of the same type. The researchers are concerned that supernovae like this unusual one could be contaminating data used to measure the expansion of the universe. To account for this, we need to study more Type Ia supernovas and understand the variations that may be out there.

Editors' Recommendations

What happens when two planets crash together? This supercomputer has the answer

supercomputer planets collide durham planet collision

NASA highlights the fun stuff you can see in the night sky this month

how to photograph perseid meteor shower streak in the night sky

We’re going to the red planet! All the past, present, and future missions to Mars

This calm-looking galaxy was the site of two epic supernovas

This stunning image by the NASA/ESA Hubble Space Telescope features the spiral galaxy NGC 5643 in the constellation of Lupus (The Wolf). Looking this good isn’t easy; thirty different exposures, for a total of 9 hours observation time, together with the high resolution and clarity of Hubble, were needed to produce an image of such high level of detail and of beauty.

How to watch Northrop Grumman launch a space toilet to the ISS on Thursday

The Northrop Grumman Antares rocket, with Cygnus resupply spacecraft onboard, is seen in this black and white infrared photograph as it launches from Pad-0A, Wednesday, April 17, 2019 at NASA's Wallops Flight Facility in Virginia.

Pokemon Sword and Shield Crown Tundra DLC launches October 22

What the biggest tech companies are doing to make the 2020 election more secure

Target plans to compete with Amazon with its own Deal Days

Sackboy: A Big Adventure gets special edition with Sony-themed costumes

Your A.I. smart assistant could one day tell if you’re lonely

Nvidia’s RTX 3080 GPUs are crashing. Here’s what we know, and what you can do

nvidia rtx 3080 review 02

Sony reveals details for PlayStation5 launch title Destruction AllStars

Destruction AllStars

One answer to the plastic waste problem? Hungry, hungry enzymes

synthetic silk plastic pollution waste

Sonos files second lawsuit against Google over patent infringement

Demon’s Souls is getting a $90 digital deluxe edition