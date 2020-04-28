  1. News

Hulu was down for iOS, Apple device users Tuesday

By

Users had trouble accessing Hulu Tuesday morning as many users reported the streaming service was down. 

Down Detector reported a spike of more than 3,520 problems as of 5:45 a.m. PT. Many people with an Apple device trying to access Hulu’s iOS app were experiencing issues with video streaming and logging into their account. 

The issue appeared to affect mainly the United States, according to Down Detector’s error reports. 

Hulu was aware of the issue and tweeted on Tuesday that it was working to fix it. 

“Sorry for the interruption! We’re currently investigating this issue with a high priority, and we hope to have a fix in place soon. Thanks a bunch for your patience!,” Hulu’s official support account tweeted. By 10 a.m. the problem appeared to have been fixed.

Frustrated Hulu users took to social media to complain about the streaming service being down, and the hashtag #huludown is even trending on Twitter. 

