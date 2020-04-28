Users had trouble accessing Hulu Tuesday morning as many users reported the streaming service was down.

Down Detector reported a spike of more than 3,520 problems as of 5:45 a.m. PT. Many people with an Apple device trying to access Hulu’s iOS app were experiencing issues with video streaming and logging into their account.

The issue appeared to affect mainly the United States, according to Down Detector’s error reports.

Hulu was aware of the issue and tweeted on Tuesday that it was working to fix it.

“Sorry for the interruption! We’re currently investigating this issue with a high priority, and we hope to have a fix in place soon. Thanks a bunch for your patience!,” Hulu’s official support account tweeted. By 10 a.m. the problem appeared to have been fixed.

Frustrated Hulu users took to social media to complain about the streaming service being down, and the hashtag #huludown is even trending on Twitter.

#HuluDown #Hulu Hulu = Down Me = Crawling back to Netflix after a few weeks of abandonment. Netflix: pic.twitter.com/fcBrqnQp2v — Tia Rané Amour (@RaneAmour) April 28, 2020

I'm so annoyed that Hulu's down & I'm also wide awake in bed at 4AM, what's the real problem here #HuluDown pic.twitter.com/9R69GEboUe — ???????????????? (@paperlionn) April 28, 2020

Of course Hulu would be down in the middle of me watching Bob’s Burgers.???????? #HuluDown pic.twitter.com/OmPBc49LZW — Jasmin???? (@jasminn_jacobs) April 28, 2020

